Honor Magic Vs2 is one of the lightest foldable phones (cheapest too)
As promised, Honor has taken the wraps off its new foldable smartphone, the Magic Vs2. The new phone has come as a big surprise for the tech world since the Chinese company launched the Magic V2 just a few months ago.
However, what we believe to be a plausible reason for Magic Vs2’s existence makes perfect sense. Honor wishes to offer customers in the market for a foldable smartphone a much cheaper alternative, and the Magic Vs2 has been designed to fulfil that role.
On the bright side, the Magic Vs2 weighs just 229g, which makes it slightly lighter than the Magic V2 (231g). More importantly, the Magic Vs2 will be available for purchase for as low as $960, so this is probably one of the cheapest foldable phones that you can get.
When it comes to hardware, Honor replaced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the Magic V2 with a previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but that’s not that bad considering the price.
Another difference between the two Honor foldable smartphones is the camera configuration. The new Magic Vs2 packs a triple camera setup (50MP + 20MP + 12MP), while the Magic V2 has the same number of sensors but replaces the 12MP ultra-wide camera with a much bigger 50MP ultra-wide snapper.
Finally, the Honor Magic Vs2 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The phone is now up for pre-order in China and will start shipping on October 17.
However, what we believe to be a plausible reason for Magic Vs2’s existence makes perfect sense. Honor wishes to offer customers in the market for a foldable smartphone a much cheaper alternative, and the Magic Vs2 has been designed to fulfil that role.
That being said, if you’re eying Honor’s new device, here is what you should expect. First off, the Magic Vs2 is not the world’s thinnest foldable phone; that title still belongs to Honor’s previous foldable phone, the Magic V2, which is just 4.8mm (10.1m folded) thin, whereas the Magic Vs2 is 5.1mm (10.7mm folded) thin.
On the bright side, the Magic Vs2 weighs just 229g, which makes it slightly lighter than the Magic V2 (231g). More importantly, the Magic Vs2 will be available for purchase for as low as $960, so this is probably one of the cheapest foldable phones that you can get.
As far as the specs go, the Magic Vs2 remains a powerful device despite the much lower price. For starters, the phone boasts a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED external screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio, along with an internal 7.9-inch LTPO OLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate and 9.8:9 aspect ratio.
When it comes to hardware, Honor replaced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the Magic V2 with a previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but that’s not that bad considering the price.
Another difference between the two Honor foldable smartphones is the camera configuration. The new Magic Vs2 packs a triple camera setup (50MP + 20MP + 12MP), while the Magic V2 has the same number of sensors but replaces the 12MP ultra-wide camera with a much bigger 50MP ultra-wide snapper.
Finally, the Honor Magic Vs2 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The phone is now up for pre-order in China and will start shipping on October 17.
Things that are NOT allowed: