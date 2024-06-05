Honor collaborates with luxury legend brand Jimmy Choo for the upcoming Magic V Flip

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

As if foldables are not exotic enough, an upcoming Honor clamshell will have a limited edition – a collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

Jimmy Choo, as any fashion aficionado will tell you, is a world-known luxury brand with shoes and bags that can (easily) cost several thousand dollars.

On June 13, Honor will launch the clamshell Honor Magic V Flip in China. The brand has confirmed a limited-edition variant designed by international fashion icon Jimmy Choo. A teaser image reveals a crystal-like color scheme for this special edition:

The limited-edition Honor Magic V Flip will reportedly come with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Unlike the standard model, this special variant features a unique design aimed at "female users", but we'll have to wait and see what this means in real life.

The standard Magic V Flip will be available in three configurations: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12/1TB. The limited-edition variant is expected to be priced higher than the regular versions, but no price has been fixed for the moment.

Full details about the Magic V Flip are still scarce. It is rumored to feature a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging, a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 1.5K resolution display, and a large cover screen. It will be available in colors like Iris Black, Champagne Pink, and Camellia White.
