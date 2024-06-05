Honor collaborates with luxury legend brand Jimmy Choo for the upcoming Magic V Flip
As if foldables are not exotic enough, an upcoming Honor clamshell will have a limited edition – a collaboration with Jimmy Choo.
Jimmy Choo, as any fashion aficionado will tell you, is a world-known luxury brand with shoes and bags that can (easily) cost several thousand dollars.
On June 13, Honor will launch the clamshell Honor Magic V Flip in China. The brand has confirmed a limited-edition variant designed by international fashion icon Jimmy Choo. A teaser image reveals a crystal-like color scheme for this special edition:
The limited-edition Honor Magic V Flip will reportedly come with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Unlike the standard model, this special variant features a unique design aimed at "female users", but we'll have to wait and see what this means in real life.
Full details about the Magic V Flip are still scarce. It is rumored to feature a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging, a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 1.5K resolution display, and a large cover screen. It will be available in colors like Iris Black, Champagne Pink, and Camellia White.
The promo image was shared on Weibo by the Honor team
The standard Magic V Flip will be available in three configurations: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12/1TB. The limited-edition variant is expected to be priced higher than the regular versions, but no price has been fixed for the moment.
