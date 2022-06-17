Quiz: Guess the wearable





<section><h2>Guess the wearable quiz! Another mystery quest for the keen eye!</h2><p>This is our second visual cue quiz - this time we're making things a tad more difficult. Because it is all about wearables!</p></section><section><h2>80s Casio</h2><p>This is not good, go and find yourself a wearable, and fast! You just can't do without one nowadays. Your smartwatch game is frozen in the 80s alongside that Casio calculator watch... Come on!</p></section><section><h3><strong>Just a regular fitness band...</strong></h3><p>That's not bad! You're familiar with the modern wearable tech but there's room for improvement. </p></section><section><h3>Apple Watch Series 8</h3><p>Amazing! The Apple Watch Series 8 hasn't been released and yet, you know everything about it! Congratulations, now go tinker with your smartwatch in peace.</p></section>









It’s Friday once again, and this means it’s time for our bi-weekly quiz! Last time, we exploited one key characteristic of us humans - namely the fact that we get 90% of the information about our surroundings through our eyes.You guys gave some really positive feedback about our first visual cue quiz, and we’ve listened. This time we’ve delved deep into the wearable category to find and offer you peculiar, interesting, and even obscure gadgets for your guessing pleasure.The format stays the same - we show you a picture of a wearable, and you have to guess what it is. There’s no rush - we decided to remove the timers, and yeah - you can google the names from the answers and get a perfect 21/21 score (this time we have one bonus question) but where’s the fun in that?With that being said, don’t for a second think that this one will be easy - it starts fun and popular, and then quickly slides into the “I-am-a-geek” category. There are questions from decades ago, as well as gadgets that are not very common (to say the least).The silver lining is, as always, the fact that all of the wearables in this quiz have visited our site at least once at some point. So, if you’re one of PhoneArena’s hardcore fans, this shouldn’t be too hard.Either way, try the quiz and see for yourselves - and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments. Maybe next time we’ll do a sound quiz featuring the default ringtones of various smartphone brands and models? Guess the ringtone style! If you have brilliant and inspiring ideas, we’re all ears!Now, without further ado, let’s jump in and see what’s what! Oh, and if you’ve missed our previous quizzes for some reason - they’re waiting for you in the links below.