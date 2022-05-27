 Guess the phone quiz: Let's test your eagle eye! - PhoneArena
Someone wrote an editorial once, saying that all phones look the same (don’t have any idea who that person was). Today, we’re gonna try to debunk this with a brand-new quiz!

The “Guess the phone” quiz is pretty self explanatory - we’re going to show you 20 fragments of different smartphones, and your job will be to guess the brand and model. It’s not as difficult as it sounds - there are four options, and unlike previous quests - there’s no time limit on the questions (Google is not that good in image recognition, I hope).

We’ve tried to keep things modern here - all the phones are pretty current, the oldest one is around five years old. No point in digging obscure images from even more obscure times in smartphone history.

That being said, there are several entries that aren’t obvious, to say the least. Only hardcore fans will be able to guess all the answers. We’re going to give you a hint (because we’re awesome, and generous, and everything). All the images in the quiz depict phones that we reviewed on our site at some point.

So, armed with that knowledge, it’s time to browse all reviews on PhoneArena.com from the past few years to get ready. No, come on - we’re joking here. Just go with your gut feeling and enjoy the ride.





Well? How did it go? Was it difficult, or was it too easy? This is our first visual quiz, so any feedback is welcome. Do you like this format more than the more conventional written trivia quizzes? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Meanwhile, if you’ve enjoyed this quiz, there are a couple of others to try out (if you haven’t done so already). Find them in the links below.

