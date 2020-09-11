60W graphene power bank charges your phone faster

As helpful as power banks are, they do have some drawbacks. They get hot and are often too bulky to carry around easily. But a company called Real Graphene is producing power banks running on graphene batteries instead of the Lithium-Ion type normally powering these accessories. What are the advantages of using graphene? The manufacturer says that it is almost a perfect conductor of electricity. This means that graphene batteries don't heat up as lithium batteries do. The Real Graphene power banks are slim And since graphene distributes heat evenly, it will help cool off your handset's battery.











The company notes on its website, "Graphene is a near perfect conductor of electricity. This allows electricity to flow without hindrance. This dramatically slows the heating process lithium batteries face while allowing charging speeds up to 5 times as fast. This also increases the battery life by 5 times the charging cycles."





Currently, only the 60W G-Lite 5000mAh power bank is available from the company, priced at $59.99. The 60W G-Pro packs a 6000mAh battery and will be available shortly; lastly, the 100W G-100 will launch by this year's holiday shopping season featuring a 10000mAh battery.







The video above shows the 60W G-Pro model fully charging an Apple iPhone X in only 50 minutes. During the same time span, an Anker 18W power bank had charged the same device only 25%









The Real Graphene power banks have a life cycle 5 times longer than the life cycle of a lithium battery. With pass-through charging, you can charge the power bank and your phone simultaneously. And thanks to the graphene battery, a phone being charged by this power bank is protected from power surges.





Keep in mind that if you purchase a Real Graphene power bank, it comes with a one-year warranty. And these power banks will work on both iOS and Android devices.

