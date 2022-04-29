The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!





<section><h2>Test your Pixel knowledge!</h2><p>So, you're a fan of the big G? Let's see if you know your way around the Pixels of our smartphone Universe!</p></section><section><h2><h2>What was the codename of the original Google Pixel?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>On some Pixel phones (Pixel 2 through Pixel 4) there was a novel way to summon Google Assistant. What was it?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Which Pixel model was the first to feature a notch?</p></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What is Google Soli?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which one of the following is a key feature of Google’s Pixel Buds?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Google introduced a big camera upgrade with the Pixel 6 series, with one neat software feature, allowing users to remove objects from their photos. What is this feature called?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which model was the first mid range phone in Google Pixel’s portfolio?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which Pixel model was the first to feature a full glass back?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p dir="ltr">What’s the name of Google’s proprietary chipset that debuted on the Pixel 6 series?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>The original Pixel and Pixel XL featured an aluminum unibody design with hybrid coating and water and dust resistance. What was the exact IP rating?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first Google device to bear the Pixel name?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2></h2><h4 data-ballot-media-title="Which model of iphone was the first without a headphone jack?">Which Pixel model had the lowest price at launch?</h4></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the last Pixel phone to feature facial recognition?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>In October 2018, Google announced a proprietary wireless charger alongside the Pixel 3 smartphones. What was its name?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Back in 2017, Google announced a smart stylus supported by Google Assistant. What was its name?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first Pixel phone to sport a dual camera system on its back?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>With the Pixel 5 Google introduced the ability to charge wirelessly Qi compatible gadgets using the phone as a charging mat. What was the feature called?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Pixel phones have the ability to screen calls and filter spam and robocalls - it’s called Call Screen. What was the first Pixel model to get this feature?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which Pixel model was the first to sport the “Swipe Fingerprint for Notifications” feature?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Back in 2021 Google launched a very interesting marketing campaign to help people switch to Google Pixel phones. What was it all about?</h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>A burnt pixel!</strong></h2></h2><p>We need to change your screen immediately! </p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Pixelated...</strong></h2></h3><p>Okay, you have our permission to pixelate from time to time (whatever this means!). Just don't go bonkers on the schmocking.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>A bright pixel!</strong></h2></h3><p>You're knowledge shines brightly like an AMOLED screen! You surely know your way around the Pixel Universe.</p></section>





Google has come a long way with its smartphones. Some of you might remember the old Nexus days, and the collaborations with brands like HTC, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and Huawei. Even though the Nexus One should be considered as the first Google smartphone, today we’re going to focus on Pixels.Not the small diodes inside your TV, laptop or smartphone screen, but the brand that Google created to try and get into the mobile market, and well… take a bite of that sweet pie. The Pixel quiz will test your encyclopedic knowledge about everything Pixel - not just phones, so be prepared!There are a total of 20 questions, and don’t think about cheating, because there’s a 20-second timer on each of them (although, if you’re super-fast, you can google everything, we suppose, but that’s no fun!).It’s pretty amazing that Pixel devices have been around for almost 10 years now (again not talking about phones solely). It seems that the exit of LG has helped a bit, and when you factor in the new design of the Pixel 6 series, the in-house made chipset, and the all-out marketing campaign, it’s plain to see that Google is serious about taking a piece of that proverbial pie.If you’re a fan of the big G, the quiz probably won’t be super challenging, although we ran it internally prior to posting it for you, and it got a couple of my colleagues by surprise. They got obliterated! Let’s see if you can do better. Oh, and by the way, don’t pay too much attention to background images, they can be deceiving (not a coincidence!).Share your results in the comments below, and tell us about any interesting Pixel facts that we might’ve left out.