The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!

Test your Pixel knowledge! So, you're a fan of the big G? Let's see if you know your way around the Pixels of our smartphone Universe!

What was the codename of the original Google Pixel?

On some Pixel phones (Pixel 2 through Pixel 4) there was a novel way to summon Google Assistant. What was it?

Which Pixel model was the first to feature a notch?

What is Google Soli?

Which one of the following is a key feature of Google’s Pixel Buds?

Google introduced a big camera upgrade with the Pixel 6 series, with one neat software feature, allowing users to remove objects from their photos. What is this feature called?

Which model was the first mid range phone in Google Pixel’s portfolio?

Which Pixel model was the first to feature a full glass back?

What’s the name of Google’s proprietary chipset that debuted on the Pixel 6 series?

The original Pixel and Pixel XL featured an aluminum unibody design with hybrid coating and water and dust resistance. What was the exact IP rating?

What was the first Google device to bear the Pixel name?

Which Pixel model had the lowest price at launch?

What was the last Pixel phone to feature facial recognition?

In October 2018, Google announced a proprietary wireless charger alongside the Pixel 3 smartphones. What was its name?

Back in 2017, Google announced a smart stylus supported by Google Assistant. What was its name?

What was the first Pixel phone to sport a dual camera system on its back?

With the Pixel 5 Google introduced the ability to charge wirelessly Qi compatible gadgets using the phone as a charging mat. What was the feature called?

Pixel phones have the ability to screen calls and filter spam and robocalls - it’s called Call Screen. What was the first Pixel model to get this feature?

Which Pixel model was the first to sport the “Swipe Fingerprint for Notifications” feature?

Back in 2021 Google launched a very interesting marketing campaign to help people switch to Google Pixel phones. What was it all about?

A burnt pixel! We need to change your screen immediately!

Pixelated... Okay, you have our permission to pixelate from time to time (whatever this means!). Just don't go bonkers on the schmocking.