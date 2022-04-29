The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
Google has come a long way with its smartphones. Some of you might remember the old Nexus days, and the collaborations with brands like HTC, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and Huawei. Even though the Nexus One should be considered as the first Google smartphone, today we’re going to focus on Pixels.
Not the small diodes inside your TV, laptop or smartphone screen, but the brand that Google created to try and get into the mobile market, and well… take a bite of that sweet pie. The Pixel quiz will test your encyclopedic knowledge about everything Pixel - not just phones, so be prepared!
It’s pretty amazing that Pixel devices have been around for almost 10 years now (again not talking about phones solely). It seems that the exit of LG has helped a bit, and when you factor in the new design of the Pixel 6 series, the in-house made chipset, and the all-out marketing campaign, it’s plain to see that Google is serious about taking a piece of that proverbial pie.
Feeling cocky? More quizzes are waiting for you:
There are a total of 20 questions, and don’t think about cheating, because there’s a 20-second timer on each of them (although, if you’re super-fast, you can google everything, we suppose, but that’s no fun!).
If you’re a fan of the big G, the quiz probably won’t be super challenging, although we ran it internally prior to posting it for you, and it got a couple of my colleagues by surprise. They got obliterated! Let’s see if you can do better. Oh, and by the way, don’t pay too much attention to background images, they can be deceiving (not a coincidence!).
Share your results in the comments below, and tell us about any interesting Pixel facts that we might’ve left out.
