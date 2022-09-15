Google slides into Apple's DMs with new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

The Gmail widget shows how many new emails you have at the moment, or you can choose its other look, which lets you see how many new messages you have per category — Social, Updates, Forums, etc. Probably not the best widget, though, for those of us who have a gazillion unread emails stacked up.

Chrome

News

Nothing too special with the Google Drive app in all honesty. Nevertheless, you do get the option to quickly access a suggested Drive file or ones you have starred, directly from your lock screen.The Google Chrome widget allows you to directly open the app, an incognito window, start a voice search, or play that Chrome browser game whenever your internet connection drops.Lastly, we have the Google News widget, which will give you real-time headlines. If one happens to catch your eye, you just tap on it and open up the whole article.Google says that we should expect all of the above-mentioned widgets to come to iOS 16 in the “coming weeks.”