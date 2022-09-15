 Google slides into Apple's DMs with new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - PhoneArena
If you have an iPhone that supports iOS 16 (iPhone 8 and later), then you are probably already aware of its most prominent new feature — the redesigned Lock Screen.

Besides its all-new design featuring new clock fonts and neat software tricks to make it appear more 3D, the Lock Screen now also brings more practicality in the form of widgets. Thankfully, much like the normal widgets you get once you open an iPhone, those on the Lock Screen are also open to third-party applications.

Funnily enough, one of the first to add new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets was none other than Google itself. In the coming weeks, expect to see widgets for Google Maps, Gmail, Search, Chrome, Drive, and News.

But why is that funny? Well, Google was actually the first to introduce lock screen widgets to Android in 2012 but decided to take them out only two years later. So, ironically, the company has once again added them, only this time not to its own OS.

Google iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

Search


With the Google Search widget, you will get quick access to all commonly used features like searching via speech and your camera, translating text, or doing some quick online shopping.

Maps


The Google Maps widgets will show you information about your frequent trips such as real-time traffic updates and estimated travel times to your home and work. Additionally, you can also configure it to show nearby places of interest like restaurants, shops, and favorite/saved places.

Gmail


The Gmail widget shows how many new emails you have at the moment, or you can choose its other look, which lets you see how many new messages you have per category — Social, Updates, Forums, etc. Probably not the best widget, though, for those of us who have a gazillion unread emails stacked up.

Drive


Nothing too special with the Google Drive app in all honesty. Nevertheless, you do get the option to quickly access a suggested Drive file or ones you have starred, directly from your lock screen.

Chrome


The Google Chrome widget allows you to directly open the app, an incognito window, start a voice search, or play that Chrome browser game whenever your internet connection drops.

News


Lastly, we have the Google News widget, which will give you real-time headlines. If one happens to catch your eye, you just tap on it and open up the whole article.

Google says that we should expect all of the above-mentioned widgets to come to iOS 16 in the “coming weeks.”
