Samsung says by 2025, the company's foldables will be more popular than its Galaxy S phones





Omdia shows that out of the 7.1 million in Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 sales rung up in 2021, 4.6 million or 65% of the sales were generated by the latter model. Omdia also figured that 9 million foldable units were sold worldwide in 2021 which was a strong 309% gain over 2020. Other major phone manufacturers producing foldables include Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo.







Korea Herald New comments made by Dr. Roh in the English-language(via Android Authority ) say that the manufacturer hopes to widen the appeal of its foldables in order to counter the slowing growth of its more expensive handsets. The comments were made during a press conference held Wednesday in New York. Roh even has a time frame in mind. "By 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50 percent of Samsung‘s total premium smartphone shipments," the Samsung executive said. "Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones."





Samsung is already the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and the 2021 foldable models accounted for 2.6% of the 271.5 million smartphones shipped by the Korean company last year. And while Samsung had a leading 20% slice of global smartphone shipments in 2021, Counterpoint Research says that its share of premium smartphone shipments declined to 17%, down 3 percentage points year over year. At the same time, Apple's share of the 2021 worldwide premium smartphone market was a whopping 60% after rising 5 percentage points last year.





Counterpoint Senior Analyst Jene Park expects Sammy to ring up nearly 9 million Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units this year which, as we previously noted, was the size of the entire foldable market in 2021. Counterpoint expects the size of the foldable market to rise 77% this year to 16 million units and another 63% to 26 million units in 2023.





In order for foldables to become more mainstream, pricing is going to have to drop. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at $999.99 and up.

