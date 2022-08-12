 Samsung says by 2025, the company's foldables will be more popular than its Galaxy S phones - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung says by 2025, the company's foldables will be more popular than its Galaxy S phones

Samsung Android
@wolfcallsputs
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung says by 2025, the company's foldables will be more popular than its Galaxy S phones
Last month, Dr. TM Roh, president and head of Sammy's Mobile Experience Business, said that foldables were about to go mainstream. Samsung is reportedly working on lower-priced versions of its foldable handsets for its Galaxy A brand. These are more affordable phones with viable cameras and huge batteries. Dr. Roh pointed out in a blog post that 70% of Galaxy Z sales last year came from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell flipper.

Omdia shows that out of the 7.1 million in Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 sales rung up in 2021, 4.6 million or 65% of the sales were generated by the latter model. Omdia also figured that 9 million foldable units were sold worldwide in 2021 which was a strong 309% gain over 2020. Other major phone manufacturers producing foldables include Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

New comments made by Dr. Roh in the English-language Korea Herald (via Android Authority) say that the manufacturer hopes to widen the appeal of its foldables in order to counter the slowing growth of its more expensive handsets. The comments were made during a press conference held Wednesday in New York. Roh even has a time frame in mind. "By 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50 percent of Samsung‘s total premium smartphone shipments," the Samsung executive said. "Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones."

Just this past Wednesday, Samsung introduced the latest iterations of its Galaxy Z foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both phones look the same as last year's models but every year Samsung has refined the pair making them better and better. Both phones are now available for pre-order and will be released in the states on August 26th.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4!

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1410 off!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
$410 off (21%) Gift
$1510
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals.
$200 off (19%) Gift
$860
$1059 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung is already the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and the 2021 foldable models accounted for 2.6% of the 271.5 million smartphones shipped by the Korean company last year. And while Samsung had a leading 20% slice of global smartphone shipments in 2021, Counterpoint Research says that its share of premium smartphone shipments declined to 17%, down 3 percentage points year over year. At the same time, Apple's share of the 2021 worldwide premium smartphone market was a whopping 60% after rising 5 percentage points last year.

Counterpoint Senior Analyst Jene Park expects Sammy to ring up nearly 9 million Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units this year which, as we previously noted, was the size of the entire foldable market in 2021. Counterpoint expects the size of the foldable market to rise 77% this year to 16 million units and another 63% to 26 million units in 2023.

In order for foldables to become more mainstream, pricing is going to have to drop. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at $999.99 and up.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless