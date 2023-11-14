Rugged Galaxy Xcover 7 renders show device with replaceable battery, military build quality

Renders of the rugged Galaxy Xcover 7 have surfaced on Android Headlines and the device is the sequel to the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro which was released in June 2022. Strangely enough, the model number of the new device is SM-G556B, while the model number of the predecessor is SM-G736B. You're not the only one who thinks that this doesn't make sense unless the new model is a sequel to the 2021 Galaxy Xcover 5 model which also did not use the Pro moniker and had a model number of SM-G525F.





So what makes the Galaxy Xcover 7 a "rugged" phone? Well, it is expected to support military standards (MIL-STD-810H) which means the handset can survive a sudden change of 18 degrees Fahrenheit in temperature either up or down. The phone can also function after experiencing vibrations and shock from gunshots, ballistic shock, and more. It also is rated IP68 making it impervious to dust and the phone can be submerged in clear water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for up to 30 minutes without sustaining any damage.







While no specific screen size is mentioned, the render shows that the phone will sport the Infinity-V display which you might know as the "waterdrop notch" display. Considering that the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro was $600 at launch and this model should be a tier below that phone, we are looking at a pretty affordable rugged handset. There is only one camera on the back of the Galaxy Xcover 7 (with dual LED flash) compared to the two cameras that were on the back of the Xcover 6 Pro.









The camera ring is red, something seen on past Galaxy Xcover models. Also red is the ring around the Push-to-Talk side button. Yes, that means that the phone supports push-to-talk and the button can also be assigned to a particular app or a command. The rear panel has a design made up of diagonal lines that are cut out of the panel.





One cool feature found on the Galaxy Xcover phones is a replaceable battery like smartphones used to have in the old days when it was unusual that the iPhone had a battery that was inaccessible to users. At the time, users would buy extra cells, charge them up, and carry them in their pockets ready to make a quick switch when the battery in their phones died.



