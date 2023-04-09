Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

These Galaxy phones have a feature allowing their screens to be seen in bright sunlight

Samsung Android Display
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These Galaxy phones have a feature allowing their screens to be seen in bright sunlight
Now that the weather is warming up in the Northern Hemisphere, smartphone owners are more likely to be outside where the bright sun could make it harder to read the screen on their phones. As noted by SamMobile, last year Samsung added a new feature to some of its Galaxy handsets called Samsung Vision Booster. When the phone is being used under high-brightness conditions, enabling the Vision Booster will make the screen clearer, easier to read, with brighter colors.

Vision Booster debuted with the Galaxy S22 series last year and works with Adaptive Brightness (aka automatic brightness); using the ambient light sensor, the phone detects when ambient lighting is high. The Vision Booster checks the histogram data from the content on the screen. It also analyzes the temperature of the ambient light and uses tone mapping to brighten dark areas of the screen and improve colors.



One way the tool works to improve color is to use maximum contrast. While this might make it easier to see different colors on the screen during a bright sunny day, the colors might not be accurate although the entire display will be easier to view under the bright sunlight. While the color reproduction under such situations won’t be the most accurate, the display and its content will appear clearer to our eyes when the Vision Booster is enabled (more on that below) and is on the job.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy smartphones listed below, all of which feature OLED screens, support Vision Booster. It’s important to note that, based on the devices that currently support Vision Booster, the feature is available for phones with displays that can hit at least 1000 nits of peak brightness, although Samsung doesn’t officially say so.

  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy A34 5G
  • Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Vision Booster turns on automatically when high-ambient lighting is detected and while you can't turn it on or off, it does require that Adaptive Brightness be enabled. To enable Adaptive Brightness go to Settings > Display. Toggle on Adaptive brightness. Another way to enable Adaptive Brightness is to drag down twice from the top of the screen in order to see the phone's brightness slider. Click the three-dot icon to the right of the slider and toggle on Adaptive brightness.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!

The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700!

Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option.
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

With the Samsung Vision Booster, you should still be able to enjoy your Galaxy phone while walking on the beach or lounging around the pool on a bright sunny summer day.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Loading Comments...

Latest News

These Galaxy phones have a feature allowing their screens to be seen in bright sunlight
These Galaxy phones have a feature allowing their screens to be seen in bright sunlight
iPhone 15 Plus: Massive upgrades turning Tim Cook's big failure into Apple's greatest comeback?
iPhone 15 Plus: Massive upgrades turning Tim Cook's big failure into Apple's greatest comeback?
Top Easter deals of 2023: the beast offers on phones, smartwatches, headphones
Top Easter deals of 2023: the beast offers on phones, smartwatches, headphones
How to create a password that can't be quickly cracked by an AI "password guesser"
How to create a password that can't be quickly cracked by an AI "password guesser"
The Honor 70 is one of 14 Android phones newly awarded ARCore support by Google
The Honor 70 is one of 14 Android phones newly awarded ARCore support by Google
Camera bump on iPhone 15 Ultra is 9.6% smaller than on last year's top model
Camera bump on iPhone 15 Ultra is 9.6% smaller than on last year's top model
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless