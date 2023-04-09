These Galaxy phones have a feature allowing their screens to be seen in bright sunlight

Vision Booster debuted with the Galaxy S22 series last year and works with Adaptive Brightness (aka automatic brightness); using the ambient light sensor, the phone detects when ambient lighting is high. The Vision Booster checks the histogram data from the content on the screen. It also analyzes the temperature of the ambient light and uses tone mapping to brighten dark areas of the screen and improve colors.

One way the tool works to improve color is to use maximum contrast. While this might make it easier to see different colors on the screen during a bright sunny day, the colors might not be accurate although the entire display will be easier to view under the bright sunlight. While the color reproduction under such situations won’t be the most accurate, the display and its content will appear clearer to our eyes when the Vision Booster is enabled (more on that below) and is on the job.

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A54 5G





The Samsung Vision Booster turns on automatically when high-ambient lighting is detected and while you can't turn it on or off, it does require that Adaptive Brightness be enabled. To enable Adaptive Brightness go to Settings > Display. Toggle on Adaptive brightness. Another way to enable Adaptive Brightness is to drag down twice from the top of the screen in order to see the phone's brightness slider. Click the three-dot icon to the right of the slider and toggle on Adaptive brightness.

With the Samsung Vision Booster, you should still be able to enjoy your Galaxy phone while walking on the beach or lounging around the pool on a bright sunny summer day.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy smartphones listed below, all of which feature OLED screens, support Vision Booster. It’s important to note that, based on the devices that currently support Vision Booster, the feature is available for phones with displays that can hit at least 1000 nits of peak brightness, although Samsung doesn’t officially say so.