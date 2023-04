These Galaxy phones have a feature allowing their screens to be seen in bright sunlight

Now that the weather is warming up in the Northern Hemisphere, smartphone owners are more likely to be outside where the bright sun could make it harder to read the screen on their phones. As noted by SamMobile , last year Samsung added a new feature to some of its Galaxy handsets called Samsung Vision Booster. When the phone is being used under high-brightness conditions, enabling the Vision Booster will make the screen clearer, easier to read, with brighter colors.











Vision Booster debuted with the Galaxy S22 series last year and works with Adaptive Brightness (aka automatic brightness); using the ambient light sensor, the phone detects when ambient lighting is high. The Vision Booster checks the histogram data from the content on the screen. It also analyzes the temperature of the ambient light and uses tone mapping to brighten dark areas of the screen and improve colors.





One way the tool works to improve color is to use maximum contrast. While this might make it easier to see different colors on the screen during a bright sunny day, the colors might not be accurate although the entire display will be easier to view under the bright sunlight. While the color reproduction under such situations won’t be the most accurate, the display and its content will appear clearer to our eyes when the Vision Booster is enabled (more on that below) and is on the job.