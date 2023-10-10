The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is among the best times of the year to snatch a high-end smartphone with a bonkers discount. And right now, Prime Members have another chance to score massive savings on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
At the moment, the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available with a sweet, sweet $250 discount. And in case you need more storage space for all those gym shots, you can go for the 512GB model in Lavender instead, which is also currently discounted and can be yours for $350 off its price on Amazon.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse that can fit in your pocket. The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is complemented by 12GB of RAM. All this gives the Galaxy S23 Ultra an immense amount of power, letting you run your favorite apps and even the heaviest mobile games without any problems whatsoever.
Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with awesome cameras that take beautiful photos. The 200 MP main shooter on board can also capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the 12 MP selfie snapper can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.
Of course, a top-tier phone must also have nice battery life. This is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a big 5000mAh battery, which should last you the whole day without recharge.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing phone that can now be yours for less if you take advantage of this deal. Our advice is to do just that and grab a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires.
At the moment, the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available with a sweet, sweet $250 discount. And in case you need more storage space for all those gym shots, you can go for the 512GB model in Lavender instead, which is also currently discounted and can be yours for $350 off its price on Amazon.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse that can fit in your pocket. The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is complemented by 12GB of RAM. All this gives the Galaxy S23 Ultra an immense amount of power, letting you run your favorite apps and even the heaviest mobile games without any problems whatsoever.
Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with awesome cameras that take beautiful photos. The 200 MP main shooter on board can also capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the 12 MP selfie snapper can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.
We can talk a lot about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's performance and cameras, but probably the best feature of this amazing phone is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. The stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even as a painting brush.
Of course, a top-tier phone must also have nice battery life. This is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a big 5000mAh battery, which should last you the whole day without recharge.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing phone that can now be yours for less if you take advantage of this deal. Our advice is to do just that and grab a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires.
Things that are NOT allowed: