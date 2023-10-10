Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can

Samsung Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can
Amazon Prime Day is among the best times of the year to snatch a high-end smartphone with a bonkers discount. And right now, Prime Members have another chance to score massive savings on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.

At the moment, the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available with a sweet, sweet $250 discount. And in case you need more storage space for all those gym shots, you can go for the 512GB model in Lavender  instead, which is also currently discounted and can be yours for $350 off its price on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, Lavender: Now $350 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lavender with 512GB of storage space for $350 less from Amazon. The phone has incredible performance and is a true bargain.
$350 off (25%)
$1029 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB, Phantom Black: Now $250 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black with 256GB of storage space for $250 less from Amazon. The phone has incredible performance and is a true bargain.
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse that can fit in your pocket. The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is complemented by 12GB of RAM. All this gives the Galaxy S23 Ultra an immense amount of power, letting you run your favorite apps and even the heaviest mobile games without any problems whatsoever.

Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with awesome cameras that take beautiful photos. The 200 MP main shooter on board can also capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the 12 MP selfie snapper can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

We can talk a lot about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's performance and cameras, but probably the best feature of this amazing phone is that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. The stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even as a painting brush.

Of course, a top-tier phone must also have nice battery life. This is why the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a big 5000mAh battery, which should last you the whole day without recharge.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing phone that can now be yours for less if you take advantage of this deal. Our advice is to do just that and grab a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discounted price now before it's too late and the offer expires.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Motorola's awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is now more affordable during Prime Day
Motorola's awesome Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 mid-ranger is now more affordable during Prime Day
Save $400 on the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 through this awesome Prime Day deal
Save $400 on the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 through this awesome Prime Day deal
Save $100 on the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal
Save $100 on the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal
Snatch the mid-range Galaxy A54 at its lowest price this Amazon Prime Day
Snatch the mid-range Galaxy A54 at its lowest price this Amazon Prime Day
The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's too late
The awesome Motorola Razr+ is more affordable for Prime Day; snatch one with a discount before it's too late
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently heavily discounted for Prime Day; save on one while you can
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless