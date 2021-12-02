Galaxy Note 10 is officially on its way to get the One UI 4.0 update!0
Rest assured, the update is being tested both on the Galaxy Note 10 and its bigger brother, the Galaxy Note 10+, as both are eligible for the One UI 4.0 beta program. In other words, you don’t need to worry about which one you have.
First, find the Samsung Members app and sign up for the program. Once you’ve done that, you will be able to download the beta version by going to Settings > Software update.
Not much is known as of yet, in terms of what features will trickle down from Android 12 and One UI 4.0 to the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, given that the handset is not that old (2 years) and boasted a flagship status on the day of its release, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Note 10 to handle all the new features to come with the update.
As a side note, the Galaxy S20 series is also supposed to get the new One UI 4.0 update in South Korea pretty soon. So, if you have one of those, keep your eyes peeled as well.