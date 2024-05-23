The awesome-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now more affordable during Discover Samsung Summer Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
In case you haven't heard, Samsung is currently hosting a massive sales event called the Discover Summer Sale on its website. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are available at massive price cuts, so if you are in the market for a new foldable phone, we suggest saving on one of these mobile powerhouses today!
On the other hand, if you already own a fancy, powerful phone but need new top-notch earbuds, feel free to snag a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung's current flagship earphones. Right now, you can get these bad boys for $169.99, which is $60 below the earphones' usual sticker price of $229.99. We understand that this may still be a bit expensive for some. However, we assure you, these fellas are worth every penny spent.
Read Also:
As proper premium earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sound incredible. They deliver deep bass out of the box, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. Additionally, they come with top-tier ANC, which does an outstanding job of muting a large portion of the outside world. They also boast an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing you to blast blood-pumping songs while pumping iron at the gym.
The earbuds have a lot to offer in the battery department as well, delivering up to 5 hours of playtime on their own and up to 18 hours with their case with ANC enabled. When used without active noise cancellation, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of listening time without the case and up to 29 hours with it.
Yep, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed a true bargain, and it's awesome that Samsung has also discounted them for its shopping event. Just be sure to act quickly and take advantage of this deal now while the earbuds are still enjoying their sweet discount on Samsung.com.
- Samsung offers the top-notch Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a massive discount for its Discover Summer Sale
- Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
As proper premium earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sound incredible. They deliver deep bass out of the box, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. Additionally, they come with top-tier ANC, which does an outstanding job of muting a large portion of the outside world. They also boast an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing you to blast blood-pumping songs while pumping iron at the gym.
The earbuds have a lot to offer in the battery department as well, delivering up to 5 hours of playtime on their own and up to 18 hours with their case with ANC enabled. When used without active noise cancellation, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of listening time without the case and up to 29 hours with it.
Yep, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed a true bargain, and it's awesome that Samsung has also discounted them for its shopping event. Just be sure to act quickly and take advantage of this deal now while the earbuds are still enjoying their sweet discount on Samsung.com.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 May, 2024The awesome-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now more affordable during Discover Samsung Summer Sale
21 May, 2024Hardcore Samsung fans can't get a better deal than the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds FE right now
16 May, 2024Make your heart sing with the top-tier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a heavily discounted price
15 May, 2024Samsung's fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 enjoy a tempting 35% discount at Walmart
02 May, 2024Samsung's wonderful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain on Amazon for a limited time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: