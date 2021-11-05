Feast your eyes on these foldable iPhone renders





There's plenty of theories around as to what Apple may be planning for the future, and just a couple of days ago we discovered an Apple patent on a hinge that could possibly end up on some kind of foldable phone in the future, for all we know—but only time will tell.





For now, Apple leaves it entirely up to our imagination, and designer Zarruk Taiseer's recent three-dimensional futuristic renders are certainly something. He has not only imagined what a flippable iPhone could look like in the future, but he has also re-imagined Apple's AirPods as well, and fused them together in one shiny bundle of wonder—creating the spectacular-looking "iPro."









In particular, Taiseer has taken the iPhone 13 Pro 's design (you may recognize it by the identical camera notch perhaps) and morphed it into a neat-looking gadget that snaps in half to form a perfect square, staying true to Apple's minimalistic, ultra-clean style. And it does look like an iPhone, judging by the frame, edges, and smooth design—albeit an iPhone you'd only see in your dreams.









What makes Taiseer's creation is all the more intriguing is the fact that his flippable "iPro" doubles as an AirPods case. The renders show that when opened, the phone reveals a re-imagined version of Apple AirPods—which Taiseer calls the "AirPods Pro mini."









While still vaguely reminiscent of Apple's actual original AirPods design, these are decidedly more rectangular (still avoiding sharp edges, as per Apple's style). Interestingly, their stems nest up inside your outer ear, rather than pointing down like regular AirPods models.









Pretty dang impressive-looking isn't it? Although we don't see something like this realistically ever catching on, as the design doesn't extend into one larger screen for consuming media—as we are used to with other flippable or foldable devices—it is certainly something to look twice at. Kudos to Taiseer for his 3D design prowess, and we look forward to seeing more of these!





You may also want to read:





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up