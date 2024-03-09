Renders of Motorola's next flagship, the Edge+ (2024), surface

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro have been shared by Android Headlines. In the U.S., the phone will have the moniker Motorola Edge+ (2024), and in China, it will be known as the Motorola X50 Ultra. The phone will be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP) under the hood and feature 12GB of RAM. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 13mm Ultra-wide camera, and a 73mm Telephoto camera with 6x zoom. There will be a hole punch front-facing selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge + (2024) will come with a 6.7-inch p-OLED curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Last year's Motorola Edge+ (2023) was equipped with a 5100mAh battery that is expected to drop to 4500mAh on the new version. Wired and wireless charging will take place at 125W and 50W respectively. Interestingly, the date on the renders showing the display is April 3rd. Considering that Motorola already released a video teaser for the phone in China, that could be the date when the device is introduced in that country.

Color options for the Motorola Edge+ (2024) appear to be Purple, Black, and Silver. The Purple and Black models could be made up of faux leather on the back. Last month the phone was spotted on various regulatory websites including the FCC.


Besides working on its next flagship phone, Motorola is also developing the Moto G Power (2024) which was recently spotted on Geekbench with a larger 6.7-inch display and 8GB of RAM. As a low-priced budget model, we could see the G Power (2024) priced at $300. It will carry a large battery (capacity still unknown) that supports 67W wired charging. The device had a single-core score of 679 and a multi-core score of 2005 on Geekbench.

It's interesting that Motorola still has popular phones at the low end such as the Moto G Power and is beginning to attract a fan base for its flagship series. The next goal for Motorola is to challenge both Apple and Samsung in the premium sector of the smartphone market.

