T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service US Cellular

For the first time, the FCC shows you where there is 4G LTE coverage nationwide

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
For the first time, the FCC shows you where there is 4G LTE coverage nationwide
Temporary FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has disseminated a tweet showing the FCC's very first nationwide map showing 4G LTE coverage in the U.S. Now, you might be thinking to yourself that the carriers already have similar maps that supposedly show where they offer LTE coverage. But as AndroidPolice points out, the FCC map shows 4G LTE coverage only if it weighs in at a speed of at least 5Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

By requiring a minimum data speed before appearing on the map, the FCC prevents the map from exaggerating carrier service by including areas where data speeds are extremely sluggish. In addition to showing you where 4G LTE data coverage (at the minimum data speeds) are available, the new FCC map also shows where text service is available (regardless of data speed) and where phone calls can be made.

The map shows these services available for four major carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and U.S. Cellular. Those interested in finding out about the connectivity in a certain area can zoom in to that location using the map, or type the name of the location into the search bar. From there, click on the box that includes the name of the carrier you are interested in and whether you want to see their data or voice coverage.


As the FCC states on its website, "The coverage map was created using data submitted voluntarily by the four mobile carriers using certain standardized propagation model assumptions or parameters that were established by the FCC as part of the Broadband Data Collection. These standard parameters are intended to create a more uniform and consistent comparison of coverage among service providers than has previously been available through the FCC’s Form 477 process."

The FCC also points out (as we did at the beginning of this article) that "this map is the first ever standardized look at 4G LTE mobile data and voice service availability."

