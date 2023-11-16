Save big on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, or another nice tablet through these sweet early Black Friday deals

The awesome Surface Pro 7+ is currently $330 off its price at Best Buy. The tablet has decent performance, and it's a real bargain at this price.

Early Black Friday offers on Apple's iPads









However, you don't need to wait until Black Friday as there are already some enticing early Black Friday iPad deals available through which you can snatch a brand-new iPad for less right now.



For instance, the Apple iPad (10th Generation) is currently 11% off its price on Amazon, which means you can now snag it with a sweet $50 discount. If you want to get a new iPad at an even lower price, you can go for the Apple iPad (9th Generation), which is discounted by $80. Apple's iPads are stylish, powerful, and great for both work and entertainment. So, we won't be surprised if you are eyeing one of these amazing slates and just waiting for those awesome Black Friday iPad deals to drop in order to snatch one with a sweet discount.

However, you don't need to wait until Black Friday as there are already some enticing early Black Friday iPad deals available through which you can snatch a brand-new iPad for less right now.





Apple iPad (10th Generation): Save $50! Get the Apple iPad (10th Generation) from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The tablet is powered by an A14 Bionic chip, which still packs a lot of punch. $50 off (11%) $399 $449 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation): Save $80! Get the Apple iPad (9th Generation) from Amazon and save $80 in the process. This may be an older tablet, but it's still worth it, and it's a real bang for your buck at its current price. $80 off (24%) $249 $329 Buy at Amazon





Early Black Friday offers on Samsung's Galaxy Tabs









On the other hand, if you are not in the mood for waiting and want to purchase a brand-new Galaxy Tab at a heavily reduced price right this moment, you take advantage of the awesome early Black Friday Galaxy Tab deals currently available at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.



While Apple's iPads may be the best choice for an iOS user, Samsung's tablets are the best alternative for an Android fan. The slates from the Galaxy Tab S series are extremely powerful and can even replace your laptop if you use them with a keyboard. However, since these bad boys are also expensive, you are probably planning to get one on Black Friday through a sweet Black Friday Galaxy Tab deal since Samsung's tablets receive awesome discounts during shopping events.

On the other hand, if you are not in the mood for waiting and want to purchase a brand-new Galaxy Tab at a heavily reduced price right this moment, you take advantage of the awesome early Black Friday Galaxy Tab deals currently available at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

For example, the 128GB version of the ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $150 off at Best Buy and can be yours for only $950. And if you don't need all the bells and whistles the Ultra model has to offer, you can go for the 128GB variant of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 instead, which is also currently enjoying a nice $150 reduction in price and can be yours for $549.99. In case you want to save even more, feel free to go for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which is discounted by $145 on Amazon.





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: Save $150! Get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage space for $150 off its price at Best Buy through this sweet early Black Friday deal. The tablet is just incredible, and it's a real bargain at its current price. $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $150! Get the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space for $150 off its price at Best Buy through this nice early Black Friday deal. The tablet is amazing, and it's a real bang for your buck. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Save $145! Get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 64GB of storage space for $145 off its price on Amazon through this awesome early Black Friday offer. The tablet has decent performance, and it's a real steal at its current price. $145 off (27%) $384 99 $529 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Save $130! Snag the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB of storage space for $130 off its price from Amazon through this nice early Black Friday deal. The tablet has good performance and even comes with a stylus inside the box. $130 off (37%) $219 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB: Save $350! Grab the Galaxy Tab S7+ with 128GB of storage space for a whopping $350 off its price from Amazon. The tablet has nice performance, and it's a real bang for your buck. $350 off (41%) $499 99 $849 99 Buy at Amazon





Early Black Friday deals on Microsoft Surface tablets





Now, if you want your new tablet to have more of a PC-like experience, there are a few sweet early Black Friday offers on Microsoft's awesome Surface tablets as well.



One such amazing offer is Best Buy's early Black Friday deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is discounted by a whopping $330 and can now be yours for only $599.99. Another nice deal is on the Surface Pro 9, which is currently $540 off its price, and you can get one for $999.99.





Surface Pro 7+: Now $330 OFF its price at Best Buy! The awesome Surface Pro 7+ is currently $330 off its price at Best Buy. The tablet has decent performance, and it's a real bargain at this price. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 9: Now $540 OFF at Best Buy! The powerful Surface Pro 9 can now be yours with an amazing $540 discount at Best Buy for Black Friday. The tablet packs 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, and it's worth every single penny. $540 off (35%) $999 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy











