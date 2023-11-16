Save big on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, or another nice tablet through these sweet early Black Friday deals
Black Friday is the time of year when you can save big on a brand-new, incredible tablet. Therefore, you're probably anticipating the awesome Black Friday tablet deals that will soon start to emerge, as we're only about a week away from this year's biggest shopping bonanza.
For those who are too eager to wait until Black Friday to snag a tablet at an incredible discount, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy currently offer a few amazing early Black Friday tablet sales, allowing you to score massive savings on a new slate even before the event itself.
Top 3 early Black Friday tablet deals
Early Black Friday offers on Apple's iPads
Apple's iPads are stylish, powerful, and great for both work and entertainment. So, we won't be surprised if you are eyeing one of these amazing slates and just waiting for those awesome Black Friday iPad deals to drop in order to snatch one with a sweet discount.
For instance, the Apple iPad (10th Generation) is currently 11% off its price on Amazon, which means you can now snag it with a sweet $50 discount. If you want to get a new iPad at an even lower price, you can go for the Apple iPad (9th Generation), which is discounted by $80.
However, you don't need to wait until Black Friday as there are already some enticing early Black Friday iPad deals available through which you can snatch a brand-new iPad for less right now.
Early Black Friday offers on Samsung's Galaxy Tabs
While Apple's iPads may be the best choice for an iOS user, Samsung's tablets are the best alternative for an Android fan. The slates from the Galaxy Tab S series are extremely powerful and can even replace your laptop if you use them with a keyboard. However, since these bad boys are also expensive, you are probably planning to get one on Black Friday through a sweet Black Friday Galaxy Tab deal since Samsung's tablets receive awesome discounts during shopping events.
On the other hand, if you are not in the mood for waiting and want to purchase a brand-new Galaxy Tab at a heavily reduced price right this moment, you take advantage of the awesome early Black Friday Galaxy Tab deals currently available at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
For example, the 128GB version of the ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $150 off at Best Buy and can be yours for only $950. And if you don't need all the bells and whistles the Ultra model has to offer, you can go for the 128GB variant of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 instead, which is also currently enjoying a nice $150 reduction in price and can be yours for $549.99. In case you want to save even more, feel free to go for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which is discounted by $145 on Amazon.
Early Black Friday deals on Microsoft Surface tablets
Now, if you want your new tablet to have more of a PC-like experience, there are a few sweet early Black Friday offers on Microsoft's awesome Surface tablets as well.
One such amazing offer is Best Buy's early Black Friday deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is discounted by a whopping $330 and can now be yours for only $599.99. Another nice deal is on the Surface Pro 9, which is currently $540 off its price, and you can get one for $999.99.
