Check out these sweet early Black Friday phone deals and save big on a new Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and more
Black Friday is almost around the corner, and as the excitement for this incredible shopping event builds, savvy deal hunters are scouring the web in search of the best early Black Friday phone deals currently available.
Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are currently full of incredible early Black Friday smartphone sales, letting you snatch a premium phone without breaking the bank, whether you're a tech enthusiast on the hunt for the most powerful smartphone or simply looking to replace your old handset with a newer model.
Furthermore, you can score savings of up to 42%, as seen in the Motorola Edge 2023's case, so these early Black Friday deals are definitely worth checking out since they turn phones like the sleek Motorola Razr+ and the powerful OnePlus 11 256GB into real steals by letting you save $300 (30% off) and $170 off (21%), respectively.
From the king of all Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, with an awesome $200 discount, to the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G at $70 off (23%), there's a discounted smartphone for everyone and for every budget.
Top 3 Early Black Friday phone deals
Early Black Friday Galaxy deals
Samsung's phones are among the best on the market, and right now, Amazon is selling the king of all Android phones, the 512GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with an awesome $200 discount as an early Black Friday deal.
In case you want to get a new Galaxy S23 at an even lower price and don't need a built-in S Pen, you can pull the trigger on Amazon's early Black Friday offer on the 128GB version of the regular Galaxy S23, which is currently $100 off its price.
Early Black Friday Motorola deals
If you are more of a Motorola fan, you can snatch the amazing Motorola Edge 2023 for 42% off its price and score sweet, sweet savings of $250.
Those who want to get a new foldable phone can currently take advantage of Amazon's charming Black Friday deal on the top-tier Motorola Razr+. At the moment, the phone is discounted by 30%, allowing you to get one for $300 off its price.
Early Black Friday OnePlus deals
OnePlus is also a really strong player in the smartphone market and, as such, has a big fan base. If you want your new phone to bear the OnePlus logo, you will be pleased to learn that there are a few awesome early Black Friday OnePlus deals currently available as well.
At the moment, the incredible, top-of-the-line OnePlus 11 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is 21% off its price and can be yours for $170 less than usual. The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus's previous flagship phone, is also enjoying a sweet early Black Friday discount, and it's available for $141 below sticker. And, in case you are in the market for a budget-friendly OnePlus phone, feel free to grab the OnePlus Nord N30 5G from Amazon, where the handset is discounted by $70.
As you can see, there is no need to wait for Black Friday to officially come since you can upgrade your mobile experience without tanking your bank account even right now. So, pull the trigger on one of the deals in this article and score massive savings on a brand-new smartphone today!
Things that are NOT allowed: