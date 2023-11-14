Hot early Black Friday deals on earbuds let you save big on the Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and many more





Whether you're an Android user looking to get the



If you’re a



These early Black Friday give you a wonderful opportunity to get top-tier earbuds at a fraction of the cost. Of course, there’s something for everyone here. Even those diving into the earbuds department for the first time can find something on the cheap. So, gear up to tune into your favorite tunes with these unbeatable offerings and make the most of every dollar spent. The holiday season approaches swiftly, but some early Black Friday deals are already making a splash, especially in the world of wireless earbuds. The official savings event is still some time away, yet there are fantastic offers for audiophiles and casual listeners alike to choose from right now. Amazingly, some discounts reach a remarkable 50% off.Whether you're an Android user looking to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at 44% off, which gives you $80 in savings, or an Apple aficionado considering the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case at $69 off (26% discount), there's a deal tailored for every user's needs and preferences.If you’re a Galaxy phone user, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are arguably the best choice. They offer high-end features, now at half the price, as Amazon sells them at 50% off! And for those seeking exceptional noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a 29% discount, saving you $80.These early Black Friday give you a wonderful opportunity to get top-tier earbuds at a fraction of the cost. Of course, there’s something for everyone here. Even those diving into the earbuds department for the first time can find something on the cheap. So, gear up to tune into your favorite tunes with these unbeatable offerings and make the most of every dollar spent.





Jump to:



OnePlus Buds Pro 2: save 44% on Amazon now The OnePlus Buds Pro can now be yours at 44% off. They feature ANC, Immersive Spatial Audio, and deliver up to 39 hours of total playtime with the charging case. At that price, these are a truly exceptional choice for any Android user. Don't miss out. $80 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds: save 40% now The Jabra Elite 4 are a decidedly solid pair of true wireless earbuds you should consider at that price. The earbuds are extremely durable and support Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore by Anker Life P3: now 31% off at Amazon If you're looking for more budget-friendly earbuds, the Soundcore Anker Life P3 may be suitable for you. These earbuds with ultra-long battery life of up to 50 hours can now be yours at 31% off their price tag. With fast charging and powerful bass, they pack a punch for sure. $25 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

Exciting early Black Friday deals on high-end earbuds





Black Friday is undeniably the time to get your hands on a premium pair of earbuds at dirt-cheap prices. However, bargain hunters are already being treated to some jaw-dropping price cuts on models like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , which are half off on Amazon right now.





Bose's premium QuietComfort Earbuds II are also quite affordable right now, sold at a $70 cheaper price. And if you're a Pixel phone user, don't miss out on the chance to complete your ecosystem with the Pixel Buds Pro at 40% off!





Snag the Pixel Buds Pro at 40% off on Amazon Amazon's prepared an epic early Black Friday deal on the Pixel Buds Pro. These high-end earbuds are now discounted by a hefty 40%, giving you a bang for your buck. With 31 hours of playtime and ANC, they're the ideal earbuds for any Pixel phone user. $81 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 3: save 39% now Another unbeatable deal at Amazon lets you get one of Sennheiser's best wireless earbuds - the Momentum 3 - at 39% off. These earbuds have Qi charging, 28-hour battery life, and high-class ANC. Get them now and save. $108 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: save 29% ahead of Black Friday If you're looking to silence the outside world in style, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may be the ideal choice. These premium earbuds feature next-level ANC technology. They offer 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and support fast charging. $80 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: now 50% cheaper on Amazon Then again, if you're a Galaxy phone user, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are arguably the best choice for you. These high-end earbuds are currently discounted by a handsome 50%, making them a true bargain. The deal applies to the model in White only. $116 off (50%) Buy at Amazon The AirPods Pro with USB-C charging case are now $69 cheaper on Walmart The best earbuds for Apple users are also heavily discounted ahead of this year's Black Friday event. Amazingly, these earbuds can be yours for $69 less than usual. This is the latest model with a USB-C charging case. $69 off (26%) $199 99 $269 Buy at Walmart





Top early Black Friday deals on budget earbuds





Of course, it's not just high-end Bluetooth earbuds that are heavily discounted ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year. That's to say, there's an abundance of deals on budget-friendly and entry-level earbuds at Amazon.





For instance, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are now an epic 50% cheaper than usual at the merchant. One of the For instance, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are now an epic 50% cheaper than usual at the merchant. One of the best budget earbuds – the Sennheiser CX – are sporting a $50 lighter price tag at Best Buy.





Sony WF-C700N: save 23% ahead of Black Friday Amazon isn't only selling high-end models at discounted prices right now. Sony's budget WF-C700N, which offer up to 35 hours of total playtime and decent noise canceling, are also on sale right now. These earbuds can now be yours at 23% off their price tag. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds 2: save 50% ahead of Black Friday The entry-level OnePlus Nord Buds 2 arrive at 50% off on Amazon right now. If you're in search of cheap but decent earbuds, these may be ideal for you. With their IP55 rating, four microphones, and up to 36 hours of playtime with the charging case, they provide a lot of value for their price. $30 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser - CX: save $50 on Best Buy Another budget-friendly but quite capable pair of earbuds can be found at an even cheaper price on Best Buy right now. The Sennheiser CX offer plenty of battery life (up to 9 hours on a single charge) and feature personalized controls for more convenience. $50 off (38%) $79 99 $129 99 Buy at BestBuy





Early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth Speakers





In case you're interested in Bluetooth speakers, fret not! We found smashing early deals on some of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers that you can take advantage of well ahead of Black Friday's official date. Check them out.



