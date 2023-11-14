Hot early Black Friday deals on earbuds let you save big on the Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and many more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The holiday season approaches swiftly, but some early Black Friday deals are already making a splash, especially in the world of wireless earbuds. The official savings event is still some time away, yet there are fantastic offers for audiophiles and casual listeners alike to choose from right now. Amazingly, some discounts reach a remarkable 50% off.
If you’re a Galaxy phone user, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are arguably the best choice. They offer high-end features, now at half the price, as Amazon sells them at 50% off! And for those seeking exceptional noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a 29% discount, saving you $80.
Whether you're an Android user looking to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at 44% off, which gives you $80 in savings, or an Apple aficionado considering the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case at $69 off (26% discount), there's a deal tailored for every user's needs and preferences.
These early Black Friday give you a wonderful opportunity to get top-tier earbuds at a fraction of the cost. Of course, there’s something for everyone here. Even those diving into the earbuds department for the first time can find something on the cheap. So, gear up to tune into your favorite tunes with these unbeatable offerings and make the most of every dollar spent.
Exciting early Black Friday deals on high-end earbuds
Black Friday is undeniably the time to get your hands on a premium pair of earbuds at dirt-cheap prices. However, bargain hunters are already being treated to some jaw-dropping price cuts on models like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are half off on Amazon right now.
Bose's premium QuietComfort Earbuds II are also quite affordable right now, sold at a $70 cheaper price. And if you're a Pixel phone user, don't miss out on the chance to complete your ecosystem with the Pixel Buds Pro at 40% off!
Top early Black Friday deals on budget earbuds
Of course, it's not just high-end Bluetooth earbuds that are heavily discounted ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year. That's to say, there's an abundance of deals on budget-friendly and entry-level earbuds at Amazon.
For instance, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are now an epic 50% cheaper than usual at the merchant. One of the best budget earbuds – the Sennheiser CX – are sporting a $50 lighter price tag at Best Buy.
Early Black Friday deals on Bluetooth Speakers
In case you're interested in Bluetooth speakers, fret not! We found smashing early deals on some of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers that you can take advantage of well ahead of Black Friday's official date. Check them out.
