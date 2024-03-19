Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
DxOMark camera wars: The Magic 6 Pro dethrones the Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Camera honor Oppo
DxOMark camera wars: The Magic 6 Pro dethrones the Oppo Find X7 Ultra
If you’re into (mobile) photography, you’ve surely stumbled upon the DxOMark’s ratings at a given point in time. Whether you trust their evaluation system and consider them a credible source for your next purchase is up to you. Some say DxOMark is “not what it used to be”, and there’s plenty of information on the internet on the matter. Others say it’s just fine.

Whatever: there’s a new DxOMark king for the camera category! And… it’s the Honor Magic 6 Pro. This handset is one point – no more, no less – ahead of yesterday’s DxOMark champions: the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro+.

Under “Pros”, the platform has this to say about Honor’s Magic 6 Pro:

  • Excellent image quality for all kinds of photography, particularly taken indoors
  • Excellent for taking portraits of family and friends, with a fast and accurate focus and good skin-tone rendering
  • Portraits show a very natural segmentation that makes the subject stand out
  • Top zoom performance, especially when taking ultrawide shots, with highly detailed images in most zoom ranges
  • Overall smooth experience when taking videos outdoors in bright light
  • Excellent all-round display performance in all use cases
  • Best-in-class display motion management
  • Excellent rendering for HDR videos in low light
  • Impressive overall front-camera quality in photo and video, with crisp details in group pictures
  • Excellent recording and strong playback for all use cases
  • Best-in-class wind noise and audio zoom performances
  • Excellent autonomy, lasting more than three-and-a-half days when used moderately
  • Fast wired and wireless charging times

There are some “Cons” as well:

  • Some instabilities when taking videos, particularly in low light and with autofocus
  • Immediate color shift when viewing screen content at an angle
  • Noticeable distortion in audio playback
  • Slight distortion in recordings of loud concerts
  • Inconsistent front-camera stabilization when taking videos

The Magic 6 Pro comes with three cameras on its back.

The top one is a periscope zoom, utilizing the 180MP 1/1.49” Samsung Isocell HP3 sensor, f/2.6 aperture.

The main camera packs the 50MP 1/1.3” Omnivision OV50H sensor, f/1.4-f/2.0 aperture with PDAF, and OIS.

The ultrawide camera is again 50 MP with a 122-degree field of view (1/2.88”, Omnivision OV50D sensor). All this hardware is supported by new AI algorithms; we left the system on, as today's smartphone photography is mainly computational.

