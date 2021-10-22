It’s really happening, Donald Trump announces his Truth Social app

Trump strikes back—announces Truth Social app

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

No, you did not misread that title—Donald J Trump really is starting his own social media network, and it is somewhat ironically called Truth Social.The former president of the US had a very famous, or rather infamous, presence on social media. That was especially true when it came to Twitter, in which Donald Trump found his preferred stage to express and share his beliefs, feelings, and opinions.His posts were often regarded as insulting and misleading, so much so that social media companies like Twitter and Facebook had started to delete or mark some of them as misleading.The turning point, however, was when Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol following his speech full of baseless accusations of electoral fraud. Making matters even worse, his response to the pure and raw act of vandalism was to praise the ones who participated in it. That is when Facebook and Twitter finally made the decision to suspend/ban Trump from their platforms.After getting banished from the two most famous social media networks on this planet, Trump’s immediate reaction was to promise/threaten that he would create his own. Well, albeit late, the former US president has finally announced his own take on social media, Truth Social, to be coming soon.The app will be launched on iOS, and it will start with inviting guests to try it out next month. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has stated that a “nationwide rollout” will be carried out in the first three months of 2022.Trump claims that the Truth Social app will “stand up to the tyranny of big tech.” He further added that:"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"