It’s really happening, Donald Trump announces his Truth Social app

It’s really happening, Donald Trump announces his Truth Social app2
The former president of the US had a very famous, or rather infamous, presence on social media. That was especially true when it came to Twitter, in which Donald Trump found his preferred stage to express and share his beliefs, feelings, and opinions.
The turning point, however, was when Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol following his speech full of baseless accusations of electoral fraud. Making matters even worse, his response to the pure and raw act of vandalism was to praise the ones who participated in it. That is when Facebook and Twitter finally made the decision to suspend/ban Trump from their platforms.
Trump strikes back—announces Truth Social app
After getting banished from the two most famous social media networks on this planet, Trump’s immediate reaction was to promise/threaten that he would create his own. Well, albeit late, the former US president has finally announced his own take on social media, Truth Social, to be coming soon.
Trump claims that the Truth Social app will “stand up to the tyranny of big tech.” He further added that:
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"