Debate: What's your favorite phone brand? Why?

Hey folks, it's time for another round at the debate ring. We all have our favorites, whether it's the bakery at the corner, our favorite Formula 1 team, or that Netflix show that left us in tears. And we all have our reasons for sympathizing with all those things.

The above got us thinking: What are those reasons when we talk about phones? Everyone has their favorite smartphone brand, for sure! I still admire Sony for its creativity, especially in the 80s, and the bravery to go against the grain, even though Xperia phones are far from polished and perfect. So, what is your favorite phone brand, and why? Go!