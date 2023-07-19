Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Debate: What's your favorite phone brand? Why?

Debate: What's your favorite phone brand? Why?
Hey folks, it's time for another round at the debate ring. We all have our favorites, whether it's the bakery at the corner, our favorite Formula 1 team, or that Netflix show that left us in tears. And we all have our reasons for sympathizing with all those things.

The above got us thinking: What are those reasons when we talk about phones? Everyone has their favorite smartphone brand, for sure! I still admire Sony for its creativity, especially in the 80s, and the bravery to go against the grain, even though Xperia phones are far from polished and perfect. So, what is your favorite phone brand, and why? Go!

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless