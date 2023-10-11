Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Debate: What’s more important: a bigger battery or wireless charging?

1
Debate: Bigger battery vs wireless charging
Aren't you tired of charging your phone every day, or even twice a day in some cases? Wouldn't it be great if your smartphone was able to go for days between charges? Well, it should, and it probably can, if you remove all the wireless charging coils and make the phone a bit thicker.

I admit this is a bit far out, as 400–500 mAh more won't get you another day, but still, would you sacrifice wireless charging for battery capacity? For me, it's a no-brainer: wireless chargers aren't really wireless, they go into the wall socket. And you practically save one tiny effort to plug the cable into your phone by simply placing it on the charging mat. I would choose to make this miniscule effort and get a larger battery any day of the week. What about you?
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon is selling the 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at an unbeatable Prime Day discount
Amazon is selling the 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at an unbeatable Prime Day discount
Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
Top analyst expects Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to decline 15% year-over-year
Top analyst expects Apple Watch shipments in 2023 to decline 15% year-over-year
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
Snatch the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds at a 49% discount through this sweet Prime Day offer
Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!
Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
Amazon offers the best Kindle Unlimited deal this Prime Day (again)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless