Debate: Best phone material - plastic vs. metal vs. glass?

When God created the phone, he made it out of plastic! Yep, the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X used primarily plastics for its body, probably to keep weight in check, and even then, the handsets weighed 4.4 lbs. Now, 50 years later, we have our glass sandwiches, which are pretty, fragile, and prone to fingerprints.



There were times when metal phones reigned supreme, but then wireless charging came along and kinda killed metal as a phone material, even though there are workarounds. Which of these materials is best for a phone? Let's debate, discuss, weigh the pros and cons (get rid of the stupid phone cases), and find the solution to this difficult equation. Plastic, glass, or metal? Go!