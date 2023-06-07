Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Debate: Apple Vision Pro is official! What do you think about it?

Debate: Apple Vision Pro is official! What do you think about it?
The long-awaited Apple AR/VR headset was finally unveiled during the annual WWDC event. Apple calls it a "Spatial Computer" and since its debut the Vision Pro has been polarizing the interwebs. From funny memes to tech experts drooling over the possibilities of this new headset, we're having the whole spectrum. We're having a blast!

What do you think about the Apple Vision Pro? Could this $3,499 "Spatial Computer" be the Holy Grail of virtual/augmented reality, the long-awaited savior and messiah taking us to the next level on our digital journey? Or it's doomed to fail, due to conceptual limitations of the AR/VR technology (such as putting something heavy on your face and waving your hands to control it).

