Cyber Monday power bank and charger deals: Save big with these top offers

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals are alive and kicking. So, if you want to buy a new charger for less money, now is the time to act and purchase one at an amazing discount. Below, we've picked some of the best phone charger and power bank Cyber Monday deals currently available. So check them out and buy your next charger or power bank with a great discount.



Anker 535 discounted by 30% This 20,000mAh power bank is capable of a 30W max output, is compatible with almost any type of device and is now on offer with 30% off via Amazon! $21 off (30%) $48 99 $69 99 Buy at Amazon The compact Anker PowerCore now 17% off This compact offering has a whopping 20,100mAh of charge while being completely pocketable! And this Amazon deal has it 17% off RIGHT NOW! $10 off (17%) $49 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Anker - Powerhouse 90 is $60 off The Powerhouse 90 is, well... a Powerhouse! It has a massive 24,000mAh of charging power. It is capable of charging up to 4 devices at the same time and comes with a nifty flashlight with several modes. $60 off (30%) $139 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung is offering a Portable Charger with a 10,000 mAh capacity and wireless capabilities Want a portable charger that has a huge capacity? Do you need it to have wireless charging capabilities? Then this 10, 000 mAh portable charger is a great fit for you! It's intended for use with Android phones and is capable of 25W charging speed via cable and 7,5W wirelessly. $24 off (30%) $55 99 $79 99 Buy at Amazon Two Ports, Charging Cable and 12W speed: the PowerPort III For just $20, Anker gives you a charger that can do double the work via two USB ports, both capable of 12W speeds, and it comes with a charging cable too. It's the perfect starter kit! $19 99 Buy at Anker Nano Pro Charger The Anker 511 charger has a small form factor, but has become big in name. It is known to be a reliable choice, capable to charge your smartphone at up to 20W and its size makes it very portable. $1 off (6%) $16 99 $17 99 Buy at Amazon Both portable and wireless: the Belkin Magnetic MagSafe enabled? Check! Up to 7,5W wireless speeds? Check! 18W wired via USB-C? You know it! If this sounds like something you are interested in, this 10,000 mAH power bank is for you! $59 99 Buy at Amazon Hassle-Free Charging Stand: Belkin BoostCharge A minimal design approach with a dash of modernism makes for a great looking wireless charging stand from Belkin, which is capable of 10W charging speeds and comes with an AC adapter. $9 off (28%) $24 49 $33 93 Buy at Amazon Anker PowerCore Slim 10K: Now 18% OFF at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K with an 18% discount. The power bank has a slim design but also packs a lot of power— 10,000mAh to be precise. $4 off (18%) $17 98 $21 99 Buy at Amazon Anker PowerCore 24K: Now $50 at Amazon Grab the Anker PowerCore 24k from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The power bank packs a 24,000mAh battery, and according to Anker, it can charge an iPhone 13 almost five times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9" 1.3 times. $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Anker PowerCore 40K: Now 36% off for Prime Members at Amazon The Anker PowerCore 40K is currently on sale at Amazon, and if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get one with a 36% discount. Regular users can buy one with a 20% discount. The power bank comes with a huge 40,000mAh cell and can charge an iPhone 13 7.5 times. $36 off (36%) $63 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon



Where to find the best battery bank and charger deals on Cyber Monday?

Amazon is traditionally the best place to shop for phone chargers and power banks. Not only is the choice vast, but the best value-for-money charging brands like Anker are running big Cyber Monday promos at the moment. BestBuy is another place to look for Cyber Monday charger deals, but we can't underestimate direct purchases from the brands themselves either. These have become a big deal for prominent brands, and as such many of them offer great deals on their own online stores, which includes the manufacturers of the items above: Samsung, Anker and Belkin.








