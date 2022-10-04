 Best Cyber Monday TV deals in 2022: what to expect - PhoneArena
Best Cyber Monday TV deals in 2022: what to expect
Cyber Monday is one of those days when you can buy devices at great discounts. And just like the previous year and the year before, you can expect unmissable deals on TVs made by Samsung, Sony, LG, and other popular TV brands in the US. Although no one knows the exact discounts yet, we can make an educated guess based on the previous Cyber Monday as to what kind of offers we can expect this year.

In this article, we will see what kind of TV deals were available during the previous Cyber Monday and what kind of TV sales we can anticipate on November 28th. So, without further ado, let's dive in.

Best Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals


Samsung makes everything from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches to ovens, washing machines, and Internet of Things devices. It also produces some of the best TVs on the market. So, we won't be surprised if you want your next TV to run on Tizen OS and bear the Samsung brand.

During last year's Cyber Monday, the prices of many Samsung TVs were knocked down by up to $500. There were even TVs — in the upper class, of course — that were offered with a $1000+ discount. We expect a similar thing to happen again this year. But, of course, if you don't want to wait until November and you want to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on a brand new Samsung TV, feel free to check the TV deals below.

Samsung - 85" Class QN85B: SAVE $1,200!

Best Buy is currently selling the 85-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV with a $1,200 discount from its $3,999.99 original sticker. With a 120Hz QLED display and a long list of enhancements and features, this TV should give you an amazing watching and gaming experience.
$1400 off (35%)
$2599 99
$3999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung - 65" Class S95B: SAVE: $1,000

Get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K from Best Buy for $1,999.99 instead of $2,999.99. Here you receive a 120Hz OLED screen, Dolby Atmos technology, automatic blue light adjustment, and more. The TV sounds like a solid performer, and with $1,000 off, it's just a solid deal for its money.
$1000 off (33%)
$1999 99
$2999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung - 65" Class QN90B: SAVE $900!

Grab Samsung's 65-inch Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K with $900 off its original price from Best Buy right now. The TV comes with Dolby Atmos technology, a Neo QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an automatic blue light adjustment, and all the features you need to enjoy your favorite movies and TV series.
$900 off (35%)
$1699 99
$2599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best LG TV Cyber Monday deals


Now, you can't write an article about the best TV deals and not include LG. Just like Samsung, LG also makes great TVs that offer incredible picture, sound, and software experiences — thanks to WebOS. The discounts for LG TVs reached as high as $900 on last year's Cyber Monday, and although we can't say with certainty, we expect even better deals for this year's Cyber Monday. But let's see what you can buy right now if, again, you don't want to wait till November to buy a new TV.

LG C2 OLED Series 65": SAVE $700!

You can now get LG's 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD for $1,799.99 from Best Buy and save $700. With this one, you should also get a great picture thanks to LG's Brightness Booster and technologies like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. According to LG, this TV will also give you an ultimate gaming experience.
$700 off (28%)
$1799 99
$2499 99
Buy at BestBuy

LG B2 OLED Series 55": $500 OFF!

Get the 55-inch LG Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD for just $1,099.99 from Best Buy and save $500 in the process. For just $1000, this TV looks like it has a lot to offer. According to LG, it's good for gaming, has a lightning-fast refresh rate — 120Hz — and has the LG OLED picture quality. All this sounds like a great deal.
$500 off (31%)
$1099 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

LG QNED 80 Series 65": $400 OFF!

Best Buy currently offers the 65-inch LG Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD TV for 899.99, which is $400 less than its original price of $1,299.99. The TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, and can reduce the halo effect for a clear picture/ LG claims that the TV also offers an immersive audio experience.
$400 off (31%)
$899 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy


Best Sony TV Cyber Monday deals


Sony makes amazing audio products like the WF-1000XM4 earphones, which are one of the best true wireless earbud sets on the market. But it also makes great TVs in which it has incorporated its industry-leading sound technologies. Its TVs also run on Android, so if you think that Google's mobile OS is the best on the market, then you have an even greater incentive to buy one.

As part of last year's Cyber Monday sale, Sony TVs were discounted by up to $500. We expect retailers to offer similar discounts this year as well. But let's see what great deals they have for Sony TVs right now.

Sony BRAVIA XR X95K 65": SAVE $600!

Save $600 and buy the 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X95K 4K HDR Mini LED for $2,199.99 from Best Buy. With a 120Hz refresh rate, motion clarity, anti-reflection, and other technologies, this TV sounds like a good investment, and with $800, it definitely deserves to check it out.
$600 off (21%)
$2199 99
$2799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 55": $400 OFF!

The 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED is currently on sale at Best Buy, and you can buy it for $999.99 instead of $1,399.99. The TV comes with Full Array LED technology, and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which should offer a great viewing experience.
$400 off (29%)
$999 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony BRAVIA A9S 48": SAVE $300!

Get Sony's 48-inch BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD TV for $799.99 from Best Buy and save $300. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a long list of features that should let you fully enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies.
$300 off (27%)
$799 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best TCL, Toshiba, and Insignia TV Cyber Monday deals


If you are not a TV enthusiast or just looking to buy a secondary TV for your bedroom or kitchen, then you might want a more budget-friendly TV. And throughout the years, these companies established themselves as the more popular cheap TV manufacturers on the market. But since their TVs are more in the budget-friendly price range, don't expect to see enormous discounts here, probably not even on Cyber Monday. However, there are some exceptions now and then. And if you don't want to wait till November, check out our current top TCL, Insignia, and Toshiba TV deals.

TCL 4 Series 65": SAVE $370!

Get the 65-inch TCL 4 Series 4K UHD for only $429.99 (down from $799.99) from Best Buy and save $370. Although it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a seven-grand TV, the TCL 4 Series should also give a good TV experience, and at that price, it's just a steal.
$370 off (46%)
$429 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Toshiba C350 Series 50": $130 OFF!

Buy the 50-inch Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD for just $299.99 from Best Buy and save $130 in the process. Although the Toshiba C350's display is Standard LED, it still has a 4K resolution and comes at a very budget-friendly price.
$130 off (30%)
$299 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

Insignia F50 Series 65": SAVE $250!

Buy from Best Buy the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K UHD TV for just $399.99 and SAVE $250. This one has a 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision, and High Dynamic Range, which should give you good picture quality without breaking the bank.
$250 off (38%)
$399 99
$649 99
Buy at BestBuy

Where to find the best TV deals during Cyber Monday


You can find the best TV deals on Cyber Monday at major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. They all offer great discounts, but we have noticed that Best Buy will have more deals on high-end TVs from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Sony. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly TV, then Walmart is the retailer you are looking for, as we have noticed that Walmart offers the best deals for budget TVs.

Is it worth buying a TV on Cyber Monday?


Yes, it's definitely worth it. During Cyber Monday, many retailers offer devices at a greater than usual discount, so you can easily find expensive TVs at lower prices. Premium-priced sets have been known to drop by about $1000+ — TVs made by Samsung, LG, Sony, and other popular brands in the US. So, if you want to buy a specific high-end TV for your living room but don't want to pay the full price for it, you should definitely wait for the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal events to see at what discount you will be able to purchase it.

Mid-range TVs can also drop by anything between $150 - $250, shaving off a good 20% their own prices. So, yes, keep an eye out. Or stick around this article as we will be updating the deals as they come!
