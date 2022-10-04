Best Cyber Monday TV deals in 2022: what to expect

If you are not a TV enthusiast or just looking to buy a secondary TV for your bedroom or kitchen, then you might want a more budget-friendly TV. And throughout the years, these companies established themselves as the more popular cheap TV manufacturers on the market. But since their TVs are more in the budget-friendly price range, don't expect to see enormous discounts here, probably not even on Cyber Monday. However, there are some exceptions now and then. And if you don't want to wait till November, check out our current top TCL, Insignia, and Toshiba TV deals.

Sony makes amazing audio products like the WF-1000XM4 earphones, which are one of the best true wireless earbud sets on the market. But it also makes great TVs in which it has incorporated its industry-leading sound technologies. Its TVs also run on Android, so if you think that Google's mobile OS is the best on the market, then you have an even greater incentive to buy one.As part of last year's Cyber Monday sale, Sony TVs were discounted by up to $500. We expect retailers to offer similar discounts this year as well. But let's see what great deals they have for Sony TVs right now.

Best LG TV Cyber Monday deals Now, you can't write an article about the best TV deals and not include LG. Just like Samsung, LG also makes great TVs that offer incredible picture, sound, and software experiences — thanks to WebOS. The discounts for LG TVs reached as high as $900 on last year's Cyber Monday, and although we can't say with certainty, we expect even better deals for this year's Cyber Monday. But let's see what you can buy right now if, again, you don't want to wait till November to buy a new TV.

Is it worth buying a TV on Cyber Monday?

You can find the best TV deals on Cyber Monday at major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. They all offer great discounts, but we have noticed that Best Buy will have more deals on high-end TVs from manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Sony. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly TV, then Walmart is the retailer you are looking for, as we have noticed that Walmart offers the best deals for budget TVs.Yes, it's definitely worth it. During Cyber Monday, many retailers offer devices at a greater than usual discount, so you can easily find expensive TVs at lower prices. Premium-priced sets have been known to drop by about $1000+ — TVs made by Samsung, LG, Sony, and other popular brands in the US. So, if you want to buy a specific high-end TV for your living room but don't want to pay the full price for it, you should definitely wait for the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal events to see at what discount you will be able to purchase it.Mid-range TVs can also drop by anything between $150 - $250, shaving off a good 20% their own prices. So, yes, keep an eye out. Or stick around this article as we will be updating the deals as they come!