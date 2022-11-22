Horrific scene in Massachusetts as SUV drives into Apple Store killing 1, injuring 19

One minute it was a typical Monday morning at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts. Visitors were looking at Apple products including the iPhone 14 family, iPads, and Macs. Others were at the Genius Bar trying to get their devices repaired. The next minute, a black Toyota 4Runner had driven through the front of the retail location at the Derby Street Shops 20 miles southeast of Boston.

The vehicle entered the store at a high rate of speed killing 65-year-old Kevin Bradley. In a statement, Apple said, "We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store. Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,"







CNN reports that among the 19 people injured as a result of the crash were Apple Store visitors who suffered head trauma and some had mangled limbs that could face amputation. South Shore Hospital received 17 of the injured. Two others of those hurt were originally sent to South Shore but were transferred to Boston-area hospitals. Dr. Christopher Burns of South Shore Hospital said, "We have multiple patients with life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries."





Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz gave a simple account of the incident when he said that a dark-colored SUV, traveling at an undetermined speed (that at least one witness estimated at 60 MPH) drove through the store's window and hit people. In a news release, the DA said, "First responders found coworkers and other bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care."







Cruz also captured the chaos and shock at the scene when he said, "This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened." The DA added, "This is a terrible event. It’s a terrible day, and we want to get to the bottom of it."





Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy stated that injuries occurred to those standing in front of the store and others inside the store. Some victims were pinned against a wall by the vehicle. The crash resulted in the dispatch of seven fire engines and 14 ambulances.







District Attorney Cruz disseminated a tweet stating that the driver, Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested and charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court and is being held on $100,000 bail. If he makes bail, Rein will not be allowed to drive and will have to inform the court if he leaves Massachusetts.

The driver passed a sobriety test and cooperated fully with law enforcement







Rein said that he was driving through the Derby Streets Shops when, according to prosecutors, "his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and the vehicle accelerated." The prosecutors were told by the driver that he tried to break the car using his left foot but ended up crashing the vehicle into the store.







A sobriety test revealed no alcohol use and Rein told police that he doesn't use drugs or alcohol. He also cooperated with law enforcement as they searched his cell phone and he allowed cops to draw his blood. It was discovered by police that the driver had been arrested in Vermont for DUI back in 2020 although records of that arrest were later expunged.







Apple has temporarily closed the Derby Street store according to the company's website. No date is listed as to when the store might re-open for business. As the only Apple Store in the area, it is often crowded with customers.





One customer by the name of David Sheehan had been in the Apple Store just five minutes before the crash. Tearing up, he said, "I came out, went to the gym, and I looked up at the television, and there it was. I was very fortunate. I wanted to come back and say a prayer for the people that were in there."





It wasn't until 4 pm EST yesterday that police towed away the damaged SUV. The vehicle's airbags had deployed and the front end was smashed in.

