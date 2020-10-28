The Black Friday deals we expect on Amazon Kindle, Fire tablets, Echo speakers

When is Black Friday 2020?





I am a book addict and I've read more than a thousand of the little things (some of them not so little, actually). Back in the day I had an enormous library with walls full of books. And you probably can figure out where this is going. I was reluctant to give up on hardcovers and paper copies altogether. I hated Kindle readers with a passion even though I had never touched one. And it all changed in a blink of an eye when I finally did. The Amazon Kindle line of e-book readers is really the best out there. The company pioneered this niche and kept on making it better. So, if you like to read, owning a Kindle is a must. There are several generations on the market now and to be fair, all of them are perfectly fine and will get the job done. Let's check for some early deals on Kindle readers, shall we.





The best place to find a Kindle is its natural habitat - Amazon. There are a bunch of deals running right now and they're mostly on various bundles. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with 10% off at the moment. It includes a Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported - an Amazon Leather Cover, and a Power Adapter. It's the perfect starter pack - the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. This version of the Paperwhite is waterproof, so no more dead Kindles after a splash of water. You can choose 8GB or 32GB of storage, either will serve you well housing tons of books, magazines, comics, and more. There are also colors to choose from for the cover (leather or fabric).





There's another cool deal on the Kindle Oasis, a step-up from the Paperwhite offering more screen estate, an aluminum body with great ergonomics, and of course water resistance. This bundle matches the Paperwhite one. offering the Oasis, a charger, and a fabric or a leather cover. The discount isn't insane at the moment and it will probably transform into a more attractive deal as Black Friday approaches but still you can save some money right away.





If you want more of a budget Kindle experience, there's an option - the regular Amazon Kindle. It has an adjustable front light that lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, and costs just $89.99. No discounts on this one at the moment, so you might want to bide your time and wait a bit. Alternatively, you can skim $10 off this price by opting for a refurbished model and there's nothing wrong with that. It's refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.





The Amazon Fire tablet deals we expect on Black Friday

If you want a full-fledged tablet instead of a e-book reader, there's the Amazon Fire tablet family. Thing is, at the moment there are practically no deals on this sweet slates, probably rebounding after the Amazon Prime day offers. Don't worry, we'll keep an eye on the subject and update the article at the very moment a deal pops-up. The new Fire HD 8, HD 8 Plus, and HD 8 Kids Edition are great devices and it's a shame that you can't get a bargain on one right now. But wait, there's another option that's a bit under the radar. Amazon offers a 20% discount on the new Fire tablets if you trade-in an old tablet of any brand. The only requirement is for the trade-in tablet to be funcional.





To learn more, visit one of these tablets – Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 10, Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, – and click “Upgrade and save with Trade-In.”





Amazon Echo speakers and Echo Show discounts for Black Friday

The world's most popular smart speakers have always been near the top of Amazon's lists of the best bargains available with a Prime membership and no other strings attached, and obviously, this year is no exception. After Prime Day ended many of these cool smart speakers remained discounted. We're going to list the best active deals now and also keep an eye on new ones. There will be some crazy discounts as Black Friday approaches, so you better keep an eye on this space too.





Amazon's most popular smart speaker with a fabric design - the Echo Dot. It is also the most compact smart speaker with tons of features and a great price to begin with. This little Alexa-powered gem is still 25% off and if you act fast, you can get one for change money.





You can save 20 buck on a bundle, too. The previous-generation Echo Dot is also on sale in combination with an Amazon Smart Plug. This bundle will get you something to control via your Echo and kickstart your smart home endeavor.





If you want to add visuals to your Echo experience, the Show devices are a great option. The yet-to-be upgraded Echo Show 5 smart display is up for grabs at 17% off its regular price at the moment.





You can get the Echo Show 5 in a bundle, too. The pint-sized smart display is also available together with a similarly miniature Blink Mini indoor smart security camera at a 12% off. It's not much but you can still save some money and spend it on something smart, like a smart bulb for example. This one will get a much better discount in the days to come, so watch this space.





Much like its little brother, 2019's Echo Show 8 hasn't received a sequel just yet, but it's $25 off at the moment.





You can bundle the Echo Show 8 with another smart gadget from Amazon and get the same discount of around $25. These bundles will surely be adjusted as Black Friday approaches, so keep an eye on them too.





This year Black Friday lands on November 27th, just a day after Thanksgiving.