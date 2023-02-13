Best Valentine's Day deals 2023: save big on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Best Valentine's Day deals
Valentine's Day is tomorrow, so if you are planning on making use of the awesome discounts that are appearing in all stores, then now is the time to act! Take this opportunity and partake in one of the best things us humans do: gift gifts! And we are talking about twice as much soul food here, as this time of the year we give to our significant others! 

People often say that techies are really hard to read when it comes to gifts, but hey — us techies are great at supporting each other! Whether you are in this unique predicament or are just browsing around for solid Valentine's Day offers, we've got your back with this collection of the best deals for that special someone (even if that happens to be yourself)! 

Here's a quick overview of the best deals we've found for now:


A Google Pixel 6a with a 33% discount

The excellent budget, compact and powerful Google 6a is one of the best smartphones from 2022, and now it's 33% of.
$150 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Gen 8 (45mm) is 9% off

One of the best smartwatch offerings around, the latest Apple Watch is now discounted with a sweet 9%.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE Gen 2 (40mm)

Are you on a tighter budget? The Apple Watch SE Gen 2 is a great choice too, and it's discounted with 10% right now.
$30 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch

Yep, Google made a watch! It looks unique, has tons of features and even more are promised to come. Get it now with 13% off!
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds

These powerful true wireless earbuds are a great fit for working out or enjoying tunes on the go, and they are off by 33% right now.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Here's what is on the agenda for 2023:


Best Samsung phone deals for Valentine’s Day 2023



Galaxy Z Fold 4 up to 57% off

Get the Fold 4 with up to $700 off via instant enhanced trade-in credit for a limited time.
$701 off (57%)
$519
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Flip 4

Get up to 35% off for the Flip 4 through trading-in an eligible phone.
$350 off (35%)
$649 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22 - 128GB

Certified refurbished and unlocked, this flagship from 2022 is now 27% off.
$215 off (27%)
$584 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

This certified refurbished Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21, dressed in fancy Navy is now 23% off for a limited time.
$160 off (23%)
$539 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A14

The Galaxy A14 is now 18% off, and there is a slew of A-series phones on discount too. Check them out here!
$35 off (18%)
$164 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Okay, so you know who Samsung is. Its one of the best smartphone and smart-wearable manufacturers around, so of course we're seeing a ton of great deals for Samsung phones this Valentine's Day season. Now, recently the Samsung Galaxy S23 line was unveiled, but as those flagships are still at a pre-order phase, we didn't find any solid offers for them. 

We did, however, find a ton of value in offers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, which are pretty much the latest and best that foldables have got to offer for now. We've also got a sweet deal on the Galaxy S22, which is still a total powerhouse. Last but not least, there is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which looks stunning and will surely make your loved ones smile. 

Best Android phone deals for Valentine’s Day 2023



Pixel 6A 33% off

One of the best small and budget Android phones around, with astounding camera performance: the Pixel 6a, now 33% off!
$150 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB

The Pixel 7's Bigger Brother with 128GB of storage is discounted too. Total steal for all the features you'll be getting!
$150 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro 256GB

Bigger phone, bigger storage too! The Pixel 7 Pro is 15% off too.
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB

With a phone like the Pixel 7 Pro, no one can blame you for taking tons of photos. This 512GB variant offers loads of space to store all of them and its 14% off.
$150 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 7 128GB

Get Google's latest flagship with 17% off now.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 256GB

Google's new flagship available now with 256GB of storage and 14% off.
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta BUNDLE 25% OFF

The excellent Moto Edge 30 is not only $200 off, but also comes with a free pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The perfect gift for a couple!
$200 off (25%) Gift
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

The Gen 2 Razr is 57% off RIGHT NOW

Have you ever wanted a Moto Razr? No time like the present, as its more than 50% off right now.
$799 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto Edge+

Motorola's latest flagship is 16% off right now!
$98 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

The Latest Moto G Stylus

... can be yours with with a massive 40% discount, AND its available in several colors too!
$120 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus from 2021

Also 16% and in Emerald Green.
$35 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power Gen 2

Is equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 48MP camera. Oh, and it's 48% off!
$120 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Play

Dressed in stylish blue and capable of lasting 3 days. Like how that sounds? Its 24% off!
$40 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB now 38% off

The powerful OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black can be yours for just $499.99.
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 10T is now $250 off

The Moonstone Black variant of the OnePlus 10T is now 33% off for a limited time.
$250 off (33%)
$499 99
$749 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 9 Pro is now 55% off

The still OnePlus 9 Pro is still relevant and this Pine Green variant can be yours now for $439 less.
$439 off (55%)
$360 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is 50% off!

The Nord N20 5G in a stylish Smoke Blue can be yours, unlocked, for half price right now!
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

But what if you are not looking for a Samsung phone? Well, you are in luck — we're seeing loads of great offers on Android smartphones all around! Google's amazing Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships are up for grabs with sweet discounts, and they are definitely some of the best that Android has to offer. But that shouldn't make you miss out on the Pixel 6a though! It managed to win an award in our best phones of 2022 and for good reason: its compact, powerful and has amazing camera features. 

Motorola has some awesome phones on offer too, with its re-invigorated classic — the Razr 2 — and its latest flagship, the Moto Edge Plus taking lead. Bigger phones like the Moto G Stylus are discounted too! In case you are a OnePlus fan, though, we've got three solid contenders for you listed above: the 10 Pro, 10T and 9 Pro and all three are notable. 

Best Apple Watch deals for Valentine’s Day 2023



Refurbished Apple Watch Gen 8 with LTE

In Midnight all-around and 16% off.
$70 off (16%)
$380
$450
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Gen 8 (45mm, LTE)

In a Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band, and 9% off.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Gen 7 (41mm)

Now 14% off and in Starlight Aluminum.
$39 off (14%)
$249
$287 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Gen 7 Nike Edition (41mm)

A Midnight Aluminum variant with an Anthracite Nike Band. Oh, and its with a massive 40% off!
$200 off (40%)
$299
$499
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Gen 7 (45mm)

In a Graphite Stainless Steel Case and equipped with an Abyss Blue sport band. Best of all? The 19% off.
$290 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm, LTE, 2022)

The latest Apple Watch SE can be yours dressed in Starlight and with a 9% discount.
$30 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 6 (44mm)

Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, this LTE-enabled Apple Watch is now discounted by 9%!
$21 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 5

In black all-around and 11% off.
$32 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Apple Watch Gen 5

In white all around and discounted by a massive 20% off
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

What better way to measure the time spent with a loved one, but through an Apple Watch? We've got an entire slew of offers for different models. Some of them would be perfect for a His & Hers matching setup, while others showcase the latest that the Apple Watches have to offer. Mind you, some of these are certified refurbished, but that shouldn't bother you too much. Just make sure to choose the right option, as some have LTE support, while other models don't. 

Even if the choice seems hard to make, one thing is valid for all Apple Watch series and generations: they are sturdy, reliable and customizable. Not to mention that some of these color options are truly fitting for the occasion! 

Best Smartwatch deals for Valentine’s Day 2023



The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

... can be yours with up to 60% off through enhanced trade-in credit right now!
$270 off (60%)
$179 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Titanium Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours now with a 11% discount.
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5

Get a sweet 18% off from the latest Galaxy Watch 5.
$50 off (18%)
$229 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

Have you ever wanted one? Well, if this 43% discount is just for you!
$151 off (43%)
$199
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

The still wonderful and stylish Watch 4 is off by 15%.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Watch

Get the one and only Pixel Watch with a 13% discount.
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar

The rugged and reliable Garmin smartwatch flagship of your dreams, now 34% off!
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar in Flame Red + 2x Screen Protectors

If you are interested in the blazing hot version of the Garmin Instinct Solar, you can get it now with a sweet discount and get two bonus screen protectors at no charge!
$10 off (5%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Lili Sport

Compact and stylish, yet fully capable and now 25% off.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Fitbit Versa 4

Dressed in black, the Versa 4 can be your Fitness assistant for just $179.99.
$50 off (22%)
$179 95
$229 95
Buy at Walmart

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid

The Rose Gold variant of the Fossil Gen 6 is minimal royalty at its finest and now its 20% off.
$49 off (20%)
$199 99
$249
Buy at BestBuy

Fossil Gen 6 (42mm)

The Rose Gold variant of the Gen 6 Fossil Watch is now 20% off.
$63 off (20%)
$255 99
$319
Buy at BestBuy

Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)

The Stainless Steel Silver variant of the Fossil Gen 6 is discounted by 20% too.
$63 off (20%)
$255 99
$319
Buy at BestBuy

Okay, let's say that you and your SO are looking for a non-Apple branded smartwatch. No worries! You've got numerous choices for the next watch on which to read those darling emoji ILU-s. Naturally, Samsung is leading the charge with the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, the Watch 4 Classic and the Watch 4. All of these are awesome and really, really customizable, with the Pro and Classic being a tad more classy in design. 

If, however, you want to equip your loved one with a Pixel Phone, then why not consider a Pixel Watch too? It's relatively new and really unique, with tons of features headed to it in the future. We're also seeing some offers from Garmin, which despite being less prevalent in our overall scene, are still some of the best smartwatches that you can get. We've prepared some Fossil smartwatch offers too, with not only the Gen 6, but also the Gen 6 Hybrid, which offers a signature vibe that no other brand has come close to.

Best Earbuds deals for Valentine’s Day 2023



Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

You can get the excellent Buds 2 Pro from Samsung with up to 50% off through enhanced trade-in credit.
$115 off (50%)
$114 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 in Lavender

The excellent Buds 2 from Samsung can be yours for just 99.99.
$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds Live

These true wireless earbuds from Samsung can be yours for just under $90.
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds

The rich sounding Beats Studio Buds are 33% off for a limited time.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

These true wireless earbuds offer excellent sound for just $149.95.
$30 off (17%)
$149 95
$179 95
Buy at Walmart

Beats Fit Pro

Prefer your buds with a splash of color? The Beats Fit Pro are also discounted by 25%!
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

Want something more unique? These special edition true-wireless Beats can be yours with 10% off.
$20 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose Sport Earbuds

Looking for great new fitness buds? These ones from Bose are now 28% off.
$50 off (28%)
$129
$179
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixel Buds A

Google's unique Pixel Buds A-series are now off by 20%
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Want to go Pixel Pro? An even higher discount of 25% awaits you.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Regardless if you are looking for some true-wireless earbuds for working out or for enjoying music in high-end fidelity, the list above has a bit of both! Samsung's great Buds 2 Pro are a prime example of a product that works for either, but you might go for the Beats Studio if you like a bit of extra oomph to your bass. And — just in case you'd like to complete a full Pixel set of devices — the Pixel Buds have a base and a Pro option at discount. 

Best Tablet deals for Valentine’s Day 2023



Apple iPad 9th Gen

You know what the iPad is all about. If you've always wanted one, you can get it for just $269.
$60 off (18%)
$269
$329
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB)

Do you want a great tablet for media that is also compatible with an S-pen? Well, the S6 Lite is now just $249.
$100 off (29%)
$249
$349
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB)

This 10.4" has a kids mode, a long-lasting battery and is great for watching media. Oh, and its 32% off right now!
$91 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Are you a fan? Then this one might be for you: bigger size and still 19% off.
$100 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB)

In Dark Gray and 8.7" in size, now available for just $129.
$30 off (19%)
$129
$159
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

With a screen of 8.7", 32GB of storage, and a 25% discount, the A7 lite makes total sense.
$40 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2

Mouthful of a name, but power underneath, and that power can be yours for just $99.
$30 off (23%)
$99
$129
Buy at Walmart

So, you are in the market for a tablet. Maybe you'd like to have a portable media device to watch Netflix on during your next holiday together? Well, if that is the case, we've got some options prepared for you too. You can never go wrong with an iPad, but there are tons of options for Android devices too. And don't underestimate that Lenovo M10 HD Gen 2 tab, especially if you'd like to surprise your significant other with a powerful productivity tool. 

Are there any special discounts available for customers who sign up for new plans during Valentine’s Day?



You know what? There is no time like the present, and if that present coincides with a holiday like Valentine's Day, then it's just a sweeter opportunity. In other words: absolutely! We're seeing great offers from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, for smartphones primarily and we've listed the best on offer for you below. Naturally, if more options make themselves available, we'll make sure to update this list, so check back around the 14th too! 

Do flagship phones get special discounts from carriers during Valentine's Day?


Absolutely! We've got flagships for days in the offers we've gathered for you, but budget phones may start popping up as the 14th draws near.

Can customers get smartphones from carriers online? 


Yep! In many cases, you can sign up or upgrade your plan completely online through the carrier's official website, but in some unique cases, you may come across offers through third-party stores like BestBuy. We've even included some offers like that for you below! 

Verizon deals for Valentine’s Day 2023


iPhone 14

Are you with Verizon? Are you looking to upgrade? Check this iPhone 14 deal before you do!
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 14 Pro MAX

Big plan? Big iPhone! Check out this deal if you are looking to switch plans with Verizon.
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 13

If you are here, you know why the iPhone 13 is awesome. If you are looking for a deal through Verizon, check this offer out!
Buy at Verizon

Verizon has prepared some great deals on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13. If you head on over to its website and sign in, you can check out a custom offer that the carrier will configure just for you. So what are you waiting for? Go while supplies last! 

AT&T deals for Valentine’s Day 2023


FREE iPhone 14

Yep! Completely free, if you trade-in and are signed with an eligible plan.
$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$799 99
Buy at AT&T

iPhone 14 Pro MAX

You can get the biggest, latest iPhone 14 model for just under $100 through an upgrade to an unlimited plan.
$999 off (91%) Trade-in
$99 99 /mo
$1099
Buy at AT&T

Want the latest iPhone 14 for free? Well, if you are eligible, AT&T might let you have one at no cost. If you'd like to check if you are eligible for this great promo, just follow the links that we've left for you above. Oh, this is also valid for the iPhone 14 Pro Max too, however it will cost you $100. But let's be real: the latest and biggest iPhone for just a hundred bucks? Totally worth it! 

T-Mobile deals for Valentine’s Day 2023


Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB)

Save $150 on getting a powerhouse flagship with this S22 Ultra discount for those looking to join T-Mobile.
$150 off (13%)
$1049 99 /mo
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB)

Want more storage? There is a deal for that too, and you can save $150 if you are looking to join T-Mobile.
$150 off (12%)
$1149 99 /mo
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 (128GB)

Dressed in Phantom Black, this 128GB version of the powerful S22 is now discounted by $100 for people looking to join T-Mobile.
$100 off (13%)
$699 99 /mo
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S21 FE (128GB)

One of the best looking Galaxy phones, dressed in Navy and discounted by $100 for those wanting to join T-Mobile!
$100 off (14%)
$599 99 /mo
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

T-Mobile has some great deals on Samsung Galaxy phones this year. The phones themselves are unlocked, so this makes for a great opportunity for a gift for Valentine's Day! Offers include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra with two storage configurations and the — again, awesome looking — Galaxy S21 FE

Aaand that about wraps up the best Valentine's Day deals on smartphones, headphones, smartwatches and tablets we've uncovered... thus far. There is just one more day left before Valentines Day, so tomorrow we might see even better deals start popping up for those last-minute shoppers that find themselves in a pickle. We will make sure to remain vigilant and add anything of interest and value we find to this page, so if you didn't find quite the ideal gift you were hoping for, make sure to check back again on the 14th of February. 

And in the meantime, you can check out these awesome deals too:

