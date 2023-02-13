Best Valentine's Day deals 2023: save big on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, so if you are planning on making use of the awesome discounts that are appearing in all stores, then now is the time to act! Take this opportunity and partake in one of the best things us humans do: gift gifts! And we are talking about twice as much soul food here, as this time of the year we give to our significant others!





People often say that techies are really hard to read when it comes to gifts, but hey — us techies are great at supporting each other! Whether you are in this unique predicament or are just browsing around for solid Valentine's Day offers, we've got your back with this collection of the best deals for that special someone ( even if that happens to be yourself )!





Here's a quick overview of the best deals we've found for now:





A Google Pixel 6a with a 33% discount The excellent budget, compact and powerful Google 6a is one of the best smartphones from 2022, and now it's 33% of. $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon The Apple Watch Gen 8 (45mm) is 9% off One of the best smartwatch offerings around, the latest Apple Watch is now discounted with a sweet 9%. $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon The Apple Watch SE Gen 2 (40mm) Are you on a tighter budget? The Apple Watch SE Gen 2 is a great choice too, and it's discounted with 10% right now. $30 off (10%) Buy at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch Yep, Google made a watch! It looks unique, has tons of features and even more are promised to come. Get it now with 13% off! $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds These powerful true wireless earbuds are a great fit for working out or enjoying tunes on the go, and they are off by 33% right now. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Here's what is on the agenda for 2023:





Best Samsung phone deals for Valentine’s Day 2023









Galaxy Z Fold 4 up to 57% off Get the Fold 4 with up to $700 off via instant enhanced trade-in credit for a limited time. $701 off (57%) $519 $1219 99 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy Flip 4 Get up to 35% off for the Flip 4 through trading-in an eligible phone. $350 off (35%) $649 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 - 128GB Certified refurbished and unlocked, this flagship from 2022 is now 27% off. $215 off (27%) $584 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE This certified refurbished Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21, dressed in fancy Navy is now 23% off for a limited time. $160 off (23%) $539 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A14 The Galaxy A14 is now 18% off, and there is a slew of A-series phones on discount too. Check them out here! $35 off (18%) $164 99 $199 99 Buy at Samsung





Okay, so you know who Samsung is. Its one of the best smartphone and smart-wearable manufacturers around, so of course we're seeing a ton of great deals for Samsung phones this Valentine's Day season. Now, recently the Samsung Galaxy S23 line was unveiled, but as those flagships are still at a pre-order phase, we didn't find any solid offers for them.









Best Android phone deals for Valentine’s Day 2023





















Best Apple Watch deals for Valentine’s Day 2023













What better way to measure the time spent with a loved one, but through an Apple Watch? We've got an entire slew of offers for different models. Some of them would be perfect for a His & Hers matching setup, while others showcase the latest that the Apple Watche s have to offer. Mind you, some of these are certified refurbished, but that shouldn't bother you too much. Just make sure to choose the right option, as some have LTE support, while other models don't.





Even if the choice seems hard to make, one thing is valid for all Apple Watch series and generations: they are sturdy, reliable and customizable. Not to mention that some of these color options are truly fitting for the occasion!





Best Smartwatch deals for Valentine’s Day 2023

















If, however, you want to equip your loved one with a Pixel Phone, then why not consider a Pixel Watch too? It's relatively new and really unique, with tons of features headed to it in the future. We're also seeing some offers from Garmin , which despite being less prevalent in our overall scene, are still some of the best smartwatches that you can get. We've prepared some Fossil smartwatch offers too, with not only the Gen 6 , but also the Gen 6 Hybrid , which offers a signature vibe that no other brand has come close to.





Best Earbuds deals for Valentine’s Day 2023













oomph to your bass. And — just in case you'd like to complete a full Pixel set of devices — the Regardless if you are looking for some true-wireless earbuds for working out or for enjoying music in high-end fidelity, the list above has a bit of both! Samsung's great Buds 2 Pro are a prime example of a product that works for either, but you might go for the Beats Studio if you like a bit of extrato your bass. And — just in case you'd like to complete a full Pixel set of devices — the Pixel Buds have a base and a Pro option at discount.





Best Tablet deals for Valentine’s Day 2023









Apple iPad 9th Gen You know what the iPad is all about. If you've always wanted one, you can get it for just $269. $60 off (18%) $269 $329 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) Do you want a great tablet for media that is also compatible with an S-pen? Well, the S6 Lite is now just $249. $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB) This 10.4" has a kids mode, a long-lasting battery and is great for watching media. Oh, and its 32% off right now! $91 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7 FE Are you a fan? Then this one might be for you: bigger size and still 19% off. $100 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) In Dark Gray and 8.7" in size, now available for just $129. $30 off (19%) $129 $159 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With a screen of 8.7", 32GB of storage, and a 25% discount, the A7 lite makes total sense. $40 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 Mouthful of a name, but power underneath, and that power can be yours for just $99. $30 off (23%) $99 $129 Buy at Walmart





So, you are in the market for a tablet. Maybe you'd like to have a portable media device to watch Netflix on during your next holiday together? Well, if that is the case, we've got some options prepared for you too. You can never go wrong with an iPad , but there are tons of options for Android devices too. And don't underestimate that Lenovo M10 HD Gen 2 tab, especially if you'd like to surprise your significant other with a powerful productivity tool.





Are there any special discounts available for customers who sign up for new plans during Valentine’s Day?









You know what? There is no time like the present, and if that present coincides with a holiday like Valentine's Day, then it's just a sweeter opportunity. In other words: absolutely! We're seeing great offers from Verizon AT&T and T-Mobile , for smartphones primarily and we've listed the best on offer for you below. Naturally, if more options make themselves available, we'll make sure to update this list, so check back around the 14th too!





Do flagship phones get special discounts from carriers during Valentine's Day?





Absolutely! We've got flagships for days in the offers we've gathered for you, but budget phones may start popping up as the 14th draws near.





Can customers get smartphones from carriers online?





Yep! In many cases, you can sign up or upgrade your plan completely online through the carrier's official website, but in some unique cases, you may come across offers through third-party stores like BestBuy. We've even included some offers like that for you below!

Verizon deals for Valentine’s Day 2023





iPhone 14 Are you with Verizon? Are you looking to upgrade? Check this iPhone 14 deal before you do! Buy at Verizon iPhone 14 Pro MAX Big plan? Big iPhone! Check out this deal if you are looking to switch plans with Verizon. Buy at Verizon iPhone 13 If you are here, you know why the iPhone 13 is awesome. If you are looking for a deal through Verizon, check this offer out! Buy at Verizon









AT&T deals for Valentine’s Day 2023





FREE iPhone 14 Yep! Completely free, if you trade-in and are signed with an eligible plan. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $799 99 Buy at AT&T iPhone 14 Pro MAX You can get the biggest, latest iPhone 14 model for just under $100 through an upgrade to an unlimited plan. $999 off (91%) Trade-in $99 99 /mo $1099 Buy at AT&T





Want the latest iPhone 14 for free? Well, if you are eligible, AT&T might let you have one at no cost . If you'd like to check if you are eligible for this great promo, just follow the links that we've left for you above. Oh, this is also valid for the iPhone 14 Pro Max too, however it will cost you $100. But let's be real: the latest and biggest iPhone for just a hundred bucks? Totally worth it!





T-Mobile deals for Valentine’s Day 2023





Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) Save $150 on getting a powerhouse flagship with this S22 Ultra discount for those looking to join T-Mobile. $150 off (13%) $1049 99 /mo $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) Want more storage? There is a deal for that too, and you can save $150 if you are looking to join T-Mobile. $150 off (12%) $1149 99 /mo $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 (128GB) Dressed in Phantom Black, this 128GB version of the powerful S22 is now discounted by $100 for people looking to join T-Mobile. $100 off (13%) $699 99 /mo $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) One of the best looking Galaxy phones, dressed in Navy and discounted by $100 for those wanting to join T-Mobile! $100 off (14%) $599 99 /mo $699 99 Buy at BestBuy









Aaand that about wraps up the best Valentine's Day deals on smartphones, headphones, smartwatches and tablets we've uncovered... thus far . There is just one more day left before Valentines Day, so tomorrow we might see even better deals start popping up for those last-minute shoppers that find themselves in a pickle. We will make sure to remain vigilant and add anything of interest and value we find to this page, so if you didn't find quite the ideal gift you were hoping for, make sure to check back again on the 14th of February.





