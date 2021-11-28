Best Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available now

Best Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available now0
Cyber Monday 2021 deals on phones
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Up to $1000 off with trade-in and eligible plan; Get up to $250 off with a new line
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Up to $1000 off with trade-in and eligible plan; Get up to $250 off with a new line
Apple iPhone 13
Up to $800 off with eligible plan and trade-in; Get up to $250 off with a new line
Apple iPhone 13 mini
Up to $800 off with trade-in and eligible plan; Get up to $250 off with a new line
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
$300 gift card with qualifying activation
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
$300 Target Gift card with qualifying activation
Apple iPhone 11
$50 Target Gift card with qualifying activation
Apple iPhone XS Max
$200 Target Gift card with qualifying activation
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Simple Mobile Prepaid - $50 Target GiftCard with phone and $30 airtime purchase
In terms of Galaxy phones, the situation is a bit less favorable. The big retailer isn't currently offering big trade-in discounts here. For the newest foldables by Samsung, you get a Gift Card with purchase, and some other models are available with a discount. However, keep in mind that the discounts on the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 are all for refurbished units.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
+ Free Galaxy Buds 2 + $200 Target GiftCard with purchase
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
$250 Target GiftCard with purchase
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Manufacturer Refurbished -- Out of Stock
Target also currently has the Pixel 6 on sale for Cyber Monday, as well as select Motorola phones.
Google Pixel 6
Unlocked
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
Unlocked
Motorola Moto G Fast
Unlocked
Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
Unlocked
Motorola One 5G Ace
Motorola Moto G Pure
Cyber Monday 2021 deals on tablets and iPad
Right now, the retailer has some discounts on Amazon Fire tablets and Microsoft Surface and some of the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Here's what is available in terms of Cyber Monday deals on tablets over at Target right now.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Cyber Monday 2021 deals on smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Fitbit Versa 2
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Sense
Garmin Venu SQ
Garmin Instinct
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Garmin Forerunner 245
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch 44mm
Fossil Gen 5
Carlyle HR 44mm
Cyber Monday 2021 deals on headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Wireless case
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds
Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
JBL Tune 660
Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
As you can see, AirPods are seeing good discounts, several models from the Galaxy Buds series, as well as Beats headphones and earbuds. Other models from reputable companies are also present among the Cyber Monday Target deals.