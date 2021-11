Best Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available now

The Cyber Monday shopping event is now starting and Target has already prepared some great deals for us on a variety of its products. Here are the deals that are already available on the retailer.

Cyber Monday deals on iPhones are already live on Target on Sunday. Currently, the retailer is giving a generous trade-in offer on the new iPhone 13 series, while the older models of iPhones (some of them) get a Target Gift Card with purchase. Keep in mind most of these iPhones are not available for shipping, so you need to select your store to pick them up (if they are sold at your local Target store). At some stores, the iPhone 13 series have run out of stock now.In terms of Galaxy phones, the situation is a bit less favorable. The big retailer isn't currently offering big trade-in discounts here. For the newest foldables by Samsung, you get a Gift Card with purchase, and some other models are available with a discount. However, keep in mind that the discounts on the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 are all for refurbished units.Target also currently has the Pixel 6 on sale for Cyber Monday, as well as select Motorola phones.