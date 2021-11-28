Notification Center

Cyber Monday

Best Target Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available now

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Target Cyber Monday
The Cyber Monday shopping event is now starting and Target has already prepared some great deals for us on a variety of its products. Here are the deals that are already available on the retailer.

Jump to:

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on phones


Cyber Monday deals on iPhones are already live on Target on Sunday. Currently, the retailer is giving a generous trade-in offer on the new iPhone 13 series, while the older models of iPhones (some of them) get a Target Gift Card with purchase. Keep in mind most of these iPhones are not available for shipping, so you need to select your store to pick them up (if they are sold at your local Target store). At some stores, the iPhone 13 series have run out of stock now.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Up to $1000 off with trade-in and eligible plan; Get up to $250 off with a new line

$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Up to $1000 off with trade-in and eligible plan; Get up to $250 off with a new line

$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99 99
$1099 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone 13

Up to $800 off with eligible plan and trade-in; Get up to $250 off with a new line

$800 off (89%) Trade-in
$99 99
$899 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Up to $800 off with trade-in and eligible plan; Get up to $250 off with a new line

$700 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$699 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

$300 gift card with qualifying activation

Gift
$1049 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

$300 Target Gift card with qualifying activation

$999 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone 11

$50 Target Gift card with qualifying activation

Gift
$499 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone XS Max

$200 Target Gift card with qualifying activation

$999 99
Buy at Target

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Simple Mobile Prepaid - $50 Target GiftCard with phone and $30 airtime purchase

$399 99
Buy at Target


In terms of Galaxy phones, the situation is a bit less favorable. The big retailer isn't currently offering big trade-in discounts here. For the newest foldables by Samsung, you get a Gift Card with purchase, and some other models are available with a discount. However, keep in mind that the discounts on the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 are all for refurbished units.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

+ Free Galaxy Buds 2 + $200 Target GiftCard with purchase

Gift
$999 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$250 Target GiftCard with purchase

Gift
$1799 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Manufacturer Refurbished -- Out of Stock

$829 99
$999 99
Expired


Target also currently has the Pixel 6 on sale for Cyber Monday, as well as select Motorola phones.

Google Pixel 6

Unlocked

$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at Target

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Unlocked

$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at Target

Motorola Moto G Fast

Unlocked

$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Unlocked

$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Target

Motorola One 5G Ace

$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Target

Motorola Moto G Pure

$10 off (6%)
$149 99
$159 99
Buy at Target

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on tablets and iPad


Currently, premium Samsung Galaxy Tabs retail at their list price over at Target. Unfortunately, no iPad models are currently discounted on the retailer.

Right now, the retailer has some discounts on Amazon Fire tablets and Microsoft Surface and some of the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Here's what is available in terms of Cyber Monday deals on tablets over at Target right now.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

$75 off (50%)
$74 99
$149 99
Buy at Target

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)

$55 off (50%)
$54 99
$109 99
Buy at Target

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

$70 off (50%)
$69 99
$139 99
Buy at Target

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

$279 off (25%)
$849 99
$1128 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

$30 off (20%)
$119 99
$149 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at Target

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on smartwatches


Currently, the entry-level Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 3 are discounted for Cyber Monday on Target. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 and Watch 3 are also discounted. Select models from Fitbit, Garmin, and Fossil are also available with generous offers.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm)

$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

$60 off (21%)
$219 99
$279 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

$200 off (50%)
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at Target

Fitbit Versa 2

$60 off (33%)
$119 95
$179 95
Buy at Target

Fitbit Versa 3

$50 off (22%)
$179 95
$229 95
Buy at Target

Fitbit Sense

$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Buy at Target

Garmin Venu SQ

$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Garmin Instinct

$130 off (43%)
$169 99
$299 99
Buy at Target

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Target

Garmin Forerunner 245

$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Target

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch 44mm

$90 off (36%)
$159
$249
Buy at Target

Fossil Gen 5

Carlyle HR 44mm

$116 off (39%)
$179
$295
Buy at Target

Cyber Monday 2021 deals on headphones and earbuds


The majority of Target's Cyber Monday deals are on headphones and earbuds. If you're planning to get a new pair of premium headphones, you'll be happy to see these Target Cyber Monday deals that offer plenty of earbuds and headphones at very low prices.

Apple AirPods Pro

$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 99
Buy at Target

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Wireless case

$15 off (12%)
$114 99
$129 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Target

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Target

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

$80 off (29%)
$199 99
$279 99
Buy at Target

Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$30 off (17%)
$149 99
$179 99
Buy at Target

JBL Tune 660

$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at Target

Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Target

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at Target


As you can see, AirPods are seeing good discounts, several models from the Galaxy Buds series, as well as Beats headphones and earbuds. Other models from reputable companies are also present among the Cyber Monday Target deals.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

