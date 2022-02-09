Best Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus deals and preorder bonuses to expect

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus deals





Best Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals at Samsung





$100 instant rebate from Samsung and $100/$200 Samsung Store Credit with Galaxy S22/S22+ purchase.

Free Galaxy Buds Pro with an S22 preorder.

Up to $700 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.

Up to $40 off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.





Unlike what it does for the Ultra, Samsung issues much less store credit or instant discounts for its lesser siblings, so you can grab about $100 in credit for the S22, and up to $150 in discounts for the Galaxy S22+. They do ship with the same preorder gifts and bonuses as the Ultra models, though, so a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is in with the S22 series preorders start.





Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals

$100/$200 off the Galaxy S22/S22+ at Amazon plus Samsung's free Galaxy Buds Pro preorder gift

$50 instant savings from Best Buy with activation, as well as trade-in deals, and Samsung's free preorder gift

Besides the same free preorder set that Samsung bundles with its new phones, Amazon and Best Buy take instant discounts on the S22 and S22+, just like in previous years. Amazon S22 deals are the ones to watch, in particular, as it gives the same $200 instant S22+ discount that it gives for the Ultra model, and would take $100 off the already affordable S22. Best Buy's paltry $50 discount with activation is accompanied by generous trade-in deals and gifts, too, so that's another source of S22 deals to keep an eye on.





T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T carrier deals on the Galaxy S22 and S22+





BOGO Galaxy S22+ deal at Verizon

Free Galaxy Buds Pro with an S22 Ultra preorder

Up to $800 off the S22 series with a basic or damaged phone trade-in on AT&T

Up to $800 off the S22 series with trade-in on T-Mobile





Last year, Verizon ran a generous buy one get another free campaign for the middle child in the family, and a free Galaxy S22+ on Verizon it is this year as well. This Verizon BOGO deal on the S22+ typically runs even beyond the preorder period, as it is predicated on signing up for one of its unlimited 5G plans, just the free Samsung gift - Galaxy Buds Pro with an S22 series purchase - will expire after the preorders are done.





AT&T and T-Mobile dished out way more modest $800 trade discounts that will only get you the Galaxy S22 for free with a new unlimited 5G plan line. AT&T and Verizon, however, compensate with very generous trade-in offers on basic phones or ones with cracked screens you can swap for Samsung's newest 2022 flagships.