Best Prime Day Google Pixel phone deals: Save up to 50% off on eligible Pixels

Best Prime Day Google Pixel phone deals as early offers land
Amazon's Prime Day phone deals are almost here and with them come some of the rare best offers for Google's Pixel lineup, along with Prime Day deals on Samsung phones for a complete satisfaction of Android phone fans. 

We should see the likes of Google's Pixels 7 Pro and Pixel 7 get some tasty discounts during the event, making them even more tantalizing than they usually are in terms of pricing. One thing's for sure, they will more likely than not be better than the Prime Day iPhone deals. Want to go even more friendly on that budget? The Pixel 6 Pro should also get some offers!

We will be showing you all the best Pixel phone deals during this Prime Day event, hopefully saving you some money in the process!

Top three Pixel deals today:

Best Buy Pixel 7 Pro for T-Mobile: NOW 28% OFF

Activate today with T-Mobile and get $251 off on the Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon, which is one of the best deals on the Pixel 7 Pro at the online retailer right now!
$251 off (28%)
$649
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 at Amazon: save 17% right now at Amazon

Get the Pixel 7 for a great price right now at Amazon. The retailer is giving you 17% off with no strings attached: no carrier contracts needed, no trade-ins required either. Don't miss out!
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy Pixel 6a: save $200 with activating with T-Mobile

You can save $200 at Best Buy on the Pixel 6a if you activate today with T-Mobile.
$200 off (57%)
$149
$349
Buy at BestBuy


Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day deals are now here


Google's Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones you can get at its respective price point that Amazon would likely lower for 2023 Prime Day. It is also a perennial fan favorite for the stand-out design with the camera strip on the back, and excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series, not to mention the unsurpassed software update cadence.

Best Buy Pixel 7 Pro for T-Mobile: save $400 with activation

If you activate today with T-Mobile, you get $400 off on the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy. Save even more with trade-in. This deal is shaving almost 50% off the phones price! Don't miss out!
$400 off (44%)
$499 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: NOW $250 OFF

Amazon is currently selling the Pixel 7 Pro with a significant $250 discount during Prime Day 2023. This is for the 128GB storage variant, and it is valid for all three color options including Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow.
$250 off (28%)
$649
$899
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Prime Day deals are live


The best Pixel 7 Prime Day deal on Amazon is to be a discount of at least $100, or a bit more than the Pixel 7 deal it is offering right now. Granted, the carriers used to give it for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling, but you'd have to sign a contract, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Amazon Prime Day offer should knock 20% off its price directly, slashing it way into the sub-$500 category.

Amazon's Pixel 7 will ship at $100 off!

Amazon knocks off $100 from the Pixel 7 price directly, which in percentage terms is even larger than the Pixel 7 Pro discount! As with any of Amazon's deals, you don't need a carrier contract or a trade-in device to benefit from this slashed price! Don't miss out!
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 256GB NOW $100 OFF

Amazon knocks off $100 from the 256GB Pixel 7 price directly, a 14% discount that should be on your radar. The Pixel 7 is a brilliant compact phone that's now way more exciting thanks to Amazon's excellent deal.
$100 off (14%)
$599
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deals are available


Google's affordable champ for 2023 - the Pixel 7a - was released ahead of the Pixel 8 series in the fall. While the Pixel 7a offers a great camera at a low price, it also has other virtues such as getting ranked for the best phone camera and best phone display on a cheap handset.

As usual, the best way to score a Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deal might be to get glued to Amazon, as it will offer the same discounts as Google plus gratis shipping and freebies from the Pixel Buds series. Amazon would cut $50 from the expected starting price of the Pixel 7a deal. The only problem might be warehouse availability as Google often has trouble producing enough of its sought-after budget handsets to go around to anyone who is willing to buy them.

Google Pixel 7a NOW $50 OFF

The new budget Google Pixel 7a champ can be yours directly from Amazon at a cool $50 discount during this Prime Day sale bonanza. The offer comes in the form of a gift card that can be used on products sold at Amazon.
$50 off (10%) Gift
$449
$499
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy knocks $50 off the Pixel 7a price!

If you get the new Pixel 7a over at Best Buy, the retailer will give you a discount in the form of a gift card you can use towards the purchase of a Pixel 7a case or anything else your soul desires from its extensive product catalog.
$50 off (10%) Gift
$449
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Prime Day deals


Despite being an older model, the Pixel 6 still has a lot to offer in terms of performance. It's powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship phone. In addition to its Tensor SoC, the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This phone takes amazing photos as well, as it comes packed with a 50MP main camera. While Google very rarely discounts it, the Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day deals include at least $200 off its MSRP tag.

Save 42% on the Google Pixel 6 at Amazon right now

The Google Pixel 6 is available with a pretty big discount on Amazon right now with this nice early Prime Day deal. The discount amounts to 42% or the whopping $294. You don't need to get a carrier contract for this deal. Only the Stormy Black color variant is currently enjoying this sweet deal though.
$294 off (42%)
$405
$699
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6 Pro at Amazon: Jump in this massive 47% early Prime Day discount now!

Amazon has an epic deal on the Pixel 6 Pro right now. The discount amounts to 47% off, which is almost half price. You don't need a carrier contract or trade-in to get this discount either.
$424 off (47%)
$474 99
$899
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6a Prime Day deals


Google's mighty affordable Pixel 6a with the great camera is destined to be on sale during Prime Day 2023 for a low, low price considering what's on offer - one of the best budget phone cameras and best phone displays on an affordable handset. Amazon directly discounts $50 from the price for the best Pixel 6a deal when there is stock availability of all three official Google colors - Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk - too.

Google Pixel 6a: Now 29% OFF

Get the amazing Pixel 6a from Amazon for an absurdly low price – $249! The phone has great performance and battery life, takes amazing photos, and it's a real steal. Just keep in mind the discount is only for the Charcoal color variant at the moment, but it's as classy as it gets!
$100 off (29%)
$249
$349
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy Pixel 6a: save $200 with T-Mobile activation

You can save $200 at Best Buy on the Pixel 6a if you activate today with T-Mobile. Don't miss out! This deal is making the Pixel 6a cost less than half its usual price!
$200 off (57%)
$149
$349
Buy at BestBuy


