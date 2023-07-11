Best Prime Day Google Pixel phone deals: Save up to 50% off on eligible Pixels
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Prime Day phone deals are almost here and with them come some of the rare best offers for Google's Pixel lineup, along with Prime Day deals on Samsung phones for a complete satisfaction of Android phone fans.
We should see the likes of Google's Pixels 7 Pro and Pixel 7 get some tasty discounts during the event, making them even more tantalizing than they usually are in terms of pricing. One thing's for sure, they will more likely than not be better than the Prime Day iPhone deals. Want to go even more friendly on that budget? The Pixel 6 Pro should also get some offers!
We will be showing you all the best Pixel phone deals during this Prime Day event, hopefully saving you some money in the process!
Top three Pixel deals today:
Pixel 7 Pro Prime Day deals are now here
Google's Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones you can get at its respective price point that Amazon would likely lower for 2023 Prime Day. It is also a perennial fan favorite for the stand-out design with the camera strip on the back, and excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series, not to mention the unsurpassed software update cadence.
Pixel 7 Prime Day deals are live
The best Pixel 7 Prime Day deal on Amazon is to be a discount of at least $100, or a bit more than the Pixel 7 deal it is offering right now. Granted, the carriers used to give it for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling, but you'd have to sign a contract, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Amazon Prime Day offer should knock 20% off its price directly, slashing it way into the sub-$500 category.
Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deals are available
Google's affordable champ for 2023 - the Pixel 7a - was released ahead of the Pixel 8 series in the fall. While the Pixel 7a offers a great camera at a low price, it also has other virtues such as getting ranked for the best phone camera and best phone display on a cheap handset.
As usual, the best way to score a Google Pixel 7a Prime Day deal might be to get glued to Amazon, as it will offer the same discounts as Google plus gratis shipping and freebies from the Pixel Buds series. Amazon would cut $50 from the expected starting price of the Pixel 7a deal. The only problem might be warehouse availability as Google often has trouble producing enough of its sought-after budget handsets to go around to anyone who is willing to buy them.
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Prime Day deals
Despite being an older model, the Pixel 6 still has a lot to offer in terms of performance. It's powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship phone. In addition to its Tensor SoC, the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This phone takes amazing photos as well, as it comes packed with a 50MP main camera. While Google very rarely discounts it, the Pixel 6 Amazon Prime Day deals include at least $200 off its MSRP tag.
Pixel 6a Prime Day deals
Google's mighty affordable Pixel 6a with the great camera is destined to be on sale during Prime Day 2023 for a low, low price considering what's on offer - one of the best budget phone cameras and best phone displays on an affordable handset. Amazon directly discounts $50 from the price for the best Pixel 6a deal when there is stock availability of all three official Google colors - Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk - too.
