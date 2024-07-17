Best Prime Day phone deals so far: Save up to 55% on a flagship while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you want to amp up your smartphone experience, now's definitely the time to do so! Why? Well, Prime Day 2024 is still going strong, bringing massive Prime Day phone deals to choose from.
Whether you're a Google Pixel fan, a Galaxy enthusiast, or anything else, you can find massive discounts on many of the best phones out there. There are price cuts on the best camera phones, allowing you to spoil the smartphone photographer within you without breaking the bank.
As you probably know, Prime Day lasts for 48 hours, and we've been covering it for the past 24 hours. Let us tell you, the event is sweeter than honey this year! We've seen discounts flying around virtually all phone categories, and many of them are still live on Day 2 of the event.
One of the most impressive discounts, in our opinion, brings you an epic $650 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Fan of flip phones? Why not save $400 on the ultra-chic Razr+ (2023)?
You can also get models like the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra for 25% off its list price. This equates to $325 in savings, which definitely seems attractive! We also encountered sweet deals in the Pixel phones category over the past 24 hours. Are you ready to check out what's what during this year's Prime Day event?
Jump to:
Google Pixel
Samsung Galaxy
Motorola
Apple iPhone
OnePlus
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: