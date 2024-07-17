Best Prime Day phone deals so far: Save up to 55% on a flagship while you can

Google Pixel 8a: Save $50 this Prime Day!

Google's latest mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a, is on sale for Prime Day and can be yours for $50 off its price. The phone comes with a Tensor G3 chipset, the same silicon that powers the more expensive Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This means, that for under $450, you can get a smartphone with top-tier performance that also can take gorgeous photos. Therefore, you should act quickly and get this awesome phone for less now.