Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Best Prime Day phone deals so far: Save up to 55% on a flagship while you can

By
Best Prime Day deals so far
If you want to amp up your smartphone experience, now's definitely the time to do so! Why? Well, Prime Day 2024 is still going strong, bringing massive Prime Day phone deals to choose from.

Whether you're a Google Pixel fan, a Galaxy enthusiast, or anything else, you can find massive discounts on many of the best phones out there. There are price cuts on the best camera phones, allowing you to spoil the smartphone photographer within you without breaking the bank. 

As you probably know, Prime Day lasts for 48 hours, and we've been covering it for the past 24 hours. Let us tell you, the event is sweeter than honey this year! We've seen discounts flying around virtually all phone categories, and many of them are still live on Day 2 of the event. 

One of the most impressive discounts, in our opinion, brings you an epic $650 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Fan of flip phones? Why not save $400 on the ultra-chic Razr+ (2023)

You can also get models like the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra for 25% off its list price. This equates to $325 in savings, which definitely seems attractive! We also encountered sweet deals in the Pixel phones category over the past 24 hours. Are you ready to check out what's what during this year's Prime Day event?

Jump to:

Google Pixel


Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Now $300 OFF during Prime Day!

The Pixel 8 Pro, Google's current top-of-the-line phone, is on sale at a gorgeous $300 discount for Prime Day! The phone delivers exceptional performance thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset. And like a true Pixel, it takes beautiful pictures! So, don't dilly-dally and get yours at a heavily discounted price now before the offer expires!
$300 off (30%)
$699
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: Save $200 with Prime!

The Pixel 8 is on sale at a sweet $149 discount on Amazon during Prime Day. Powered by a Tensor G3 chipset, this phone offers great performance. And at a $200 off, it's an absolute bargain. So, don't hesitate and snatch one for less now!
$200 off (29%)
$499
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8a: Save $50 this Prime Day!

Google's latest mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a, is on sale for Prime Day and can be yours for $50 off its price. The phone comes with a Tensor G3 chipset, the same silicon that powers the more expensive Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This means, that for under $450, you can get a smartphone with top-tier performance that also can take gorgeous photos. Therefore, you should act quickly and get this awesome phone for less now.
$50 off (10%)
$449
$499
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a: Save $270 at Best Buy this Prime Day

The affordable Pixel 7a is also on sale at a sweet discount for Prime Day. This summer savings event, Best Buy lets you snag it for $270 off its usual price. With a Tensor G2 SoC and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers awesome performance, despite being on the budget side of things. Get yours and enjoy your Prime Day savings.
$270 off (54%)
$229
$499
Buy at BestBuy


Samsung Galaxy


Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: Save $325 this Prime Day!

The amazing Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage is discounted by a whopping $325 for Prime Day! The phone comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering top-tier performance. In addition, this fella sports a 200MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos! So, don't waste time and grab your Galaxy S24 Ultra at a bonkers discount now while the offer is still available!
$325 off (25%)
$974 99
$1299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $250 during Prime Day!

The capable Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is also heavily discounted for Prime Day! The phone is enjoying a sweet $250 price cut, making it an absolute bargain. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, this fella can handle any task with ease. Additionally, it takes beautiful photos and sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. So, don't waste time and get your Galaxy S24+ today!
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $200 off for Prime members!

In case you want a more compact high-end Galaxy phone, feel free to go for the Galaxy S24. The phone is discounted by a whopping $200 for Prime Day, which means it can be yours for under $600, making it truly enticing. Just like its bigger brothers, this bad boy is equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering amazing performance. It's a camera champ as well, and a real bargain at it current price. So, don't hesitate and get yours for less today!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: Now $420 OFF for Prime Day!

The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage is heavily discounted for Prime Day! You can save $420 on this phone, making it a real bargain. Powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device packs a punch while taking up less space in your pocket. Act fast and save while the offer is still available!
$420 off (42%)
$579 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A54 5G: Save $250 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July event gives you a head-turning discount on the Galaxy A54! The smartphone is now available for 56% off its usual price, meaning you get to save $250 on one of the best mid-range Samsung phones. More savings are available with activation.
$250 off (56%)
$199 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Now $650 OFF during Prime Day!

Get the incredible Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage space for a whopping $650 off on Amazon during Prime Day. With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this phone is a real mobile powerhouse and can handle anything. Moreover, it boasts a beautiful 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, making it great for watching movies on the go. Act fast and save big on this marvelous phone today!
$650 off (36%)
$1149 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: Save $150 during Prime Day!

The Galaxy S23 FE is also on sale for Prime Day! The phone is discounted by $150 on Amazon, allowing you to get one for under $450! This fella packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, delivering great performance. Just be sure to act fast and save on this bad boy now while the offer is still available!
$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy A35 5G is now 25% off for Prime Day

The Galaxy A35 5G is one of the latest models from the Galaxy A series. This bad boy boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a sleek design and an Exynos chip. The best part about it? It gets a huge 25% markdown for Prime Day 2024! Take advantage of Amazon's deal soon!
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A25 5G: Now $50 OFF on Amazon

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Galaxy A model, the Galaxy A25 5G might be ideal for you. This smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, and a 50MP main camera. It's now $50 cheaper than usual, meaning you can get it for under $250 on Amazon. The best part about this deal is that everyone can take advantage!
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola


Get the Razr+ (2023) and save $400 at Amazon during Prime Day

The Razr+ (2023) is also on sale, offered for $400 off its price. This means you can snag last year's flip phone from Motorola for under $600 instead of almost $1,000. This Prime Day deal won't stay live for long, so don't hurry up and take advantage.
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

The Razr+ (2024): Save $150 during Prime Day 2024!

The incredible Razr+ (2024) is now a dream come true after a huge $150 discount on Amazon. The smartphone was announced just recently, yet it already landed at a pretty awesome price cut. Don't miss out on Amazon Prime Day 2024's Razr+ (2024) deal and take advantage soon.
$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $300 on the Edge+ (2023) this Prime Day on Amazon

The Edge+ (2023) is also on sale this Prime Day. The top-tier phone with snappy 165Hz max refresh rates and a flagship processor from Qualcomm is now $300 off its price! To our knowledge, that's a new best price, so we recommend getting yours before Prime Day's deal expires.
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

The Razr (2023) is 52% off for Prime members!

Save $467 on the Motorola Razr (2023)! This is so far the lowest price for one of the best budget flip phones out there. With its stylish design and compact form factor, this bad boy is ideal for many flip phone fans on a budget, especially at $367 off.
$367 off (52%)
$332 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Edge (2024) and Now 18% OFF for Prime Day

The just-released Motorola Edge (2024) is in the spotlight this Prime Day! The amazing mid-range is now available for $100 off, which equates to 18% in savings. Prime Day will last for just 48 hours. Act fast and get yours now.
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $250 on the Edge (2023) at Motorola

Are you still looking for your Motorola Edge (2023) Prime Day deal? Well, the official Motorola store is the place to visit. Over here, you can get the mid-range smartphone with a 6.6-inch pOLED screen, 144Hz refresh rates, and respectable MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor for $250 off its price tag. Don't miss out on this juicy discount.
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Motorola

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is now $50 off for Prime Day

This year's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has also received some of the Prime Day savings! This bad boy is now $50 off its price, which is also its first-ever discount. The smartphone has a super modern design and boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED screen and a 50MP OIS main camera, making it the ideal choice for stylus phone seekers.
$50 off (13%)
$349 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now $50 OFF for Prime Day

Prime Day gives Moto G Power 5G (2024) fans a chance to get this phone at a new record low price. This fella is now $50 cheaper than usual, while the previous highest discounts we've seen for it amounted to $20. Take advantage of this Prime Day deal on Amazon soon!
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2024): Now 10% off on Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2024) runs on Android 14 out of the box, has a 6.6-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, and supports 5G connectivity. If this sounds good to you, go ahead and get your phone for 10% off this Prime Day!
$20 off (10%)
$179 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now $100 OFF for Prime Day!

This Prime Day deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) may be even more attractive for some users. The Android phone with a two-day battery life gets a fantastic $100 discount on Amazon! That means you can get the 6.5-inch smartphone with 120Hz refresh rates for less than $200.
$100 off (33%)
$199 90
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2023): save 40% at Amazon for Prime Day

The Moto G Stylus (2023) (non-5G variant) is a fantastic choice for users who don't care much for 5G on their phones. The model is now available for 40% off, which equates to $70 in savings. Save on one while you can!
$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $110 on the Moto G 5G (2023)!

Prime Day brought yet another $110 discount on the Moto G 5G (2023). The smartphone with 5G on deck is now under $150, which is great news for cash-strapped users. Get yours this Prime Day and save big.
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Save $170!

How does getting one of the best mid-range phones with a stylus for less than $170 sound? Of course, it sounds awesome! If you agree, now's the time to treat yourself to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for 35% off its price! This epic Prime Day 2024 deal saves you $170 on the stylus-wielding phone! Act fast and snag one now!
$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2024): Save $20 during Prime Day!

The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is again available at its lowest price (so far). The device sells at $20 off its MSRP on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck. It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and offers great value for money.
$20 off (13%)
$129 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2023): now under $100 for Prime Day!

Can't spend even over $95 on your new phone? Amazon's got your back! It now sells the ultra-cheap Moto G Play (2023) at a killer price. The device with a 6.5-inch HD+ display is now available for 44% off on Prime Day. The deal is only open to Prime members. As you probably know, this smartphone lacks 5G connectivity.
$75 off (44%)
$94 95
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

    Apple iPhone

    Renewed iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Save $141

    Get a renewed iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB of storage for $41 off its price! The phone is an absolute bargain at its current price! Act fast and snag one today
    $141 off (27%)
    $379 95
    $521 01
    Buy at Amazon

    Renewed iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Save $96

    Snag a renewed iPhone 14 Pro with 256GB of storage for $96 off its price. The phone is a real powerhouse and is great value for money. Act fast and save on one while you can! The smartphone has been renewed to meet Amazon's Renewed standards.
    $96 off (12%)
    $703 50
    $799
    Buy at Amazon

    Renewed Apple iPhone 15 128GB: Save $90!

    Amazon is selling a renewed iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage for $90 off its price. The phone is also great value for money. Act fast and grab one for less today!
    $90 off (11%)
    $709 97
    $799 95
    Buy at Amazon

    OnePlus

    OnePlus Open 512GB: Save $400 during Prime Day!

    The incredible OnePlus Open is also discounted for Prime Day! This amazing phone can be yours for $400 off its price. It offers awesome performance, takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain right now. Save on one while you can!
    $400 off (24%)
    $1299 99
    $1699 99
    Buy at Amazon

    OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $200!

    Get OnePlus' latest and greatest flagship, the 512GB OnePlus 12, for $200 off this Prime Day! This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this mobile powerhouse, making it a deal you don't want to miss. Act fast and save on this impressive phone today!
    $200 off (22%)
    $699 99
    $899 99
    Buy at Amazon

    OnePlus 12R 256GB: Save $150 during Prime Day!

    The OnePlus 12R is also discounted for Prime Day and can be yours for $150 off its price. The phone delivers amazing performance and is a real steal right now. So, act quickly and snag yours for less today!
    $150 off (25%)
    $449 99
    $599 99
    Buy at Amazon

    16/256GB OnePlus 11: Save $200 on Best Buy

    The OnePlus 11 is also available at lower prices this Prime Day. Right now, Best Buy offers the smartphone with a 6.72-inch screen, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for $200 off its price tag. What's more, you can save extra with eligible phone trade-ins. Don't miss out on this extra-exciting offer.
    $200 off (25%)
    $599 99
    $799 99
    Buy at BestBuy

    OnePlus Nord N30: Now $70 OFF for Prime Day!

    Get the OnePlus Nord N30 for $70 off its price this Prime Day! The phone offers good performance and is an absolute bargain right now, Act fast and get yours now while the offer is still available!
    $70 off (23%)
    $229 99
    $299 99
    Buy at Amazon

    Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
    Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

