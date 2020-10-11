Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks: our expectations





If you're here for more than just a laptop, Chromebook or MacBook, make sure to check out our If you're here for more than just a laptop, Chromebook or MacBook, make sure to check out our huge Amazon Prime Day deals post , which will be updated very often with deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches, smart speakers, headphones, and more.





The best laptop sales this Prime Day

A lot of laptop manufacturers are trying to appeal to customers by offering massive discounts on their products. We're going to highlight a couple before Prime Day, but we'll keep updating the list of deals throughout the sale, so make sure to return to this post for fresh new deals every day.



HP Stream – a 14-inch laptop featuring an Intel Celeron N4000 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC. It comes with Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office 365 Personal for 1 year. HP's cheap laptop is now even cheaper thanks to a 20% discount offered by Amazon.

2020 Lenovo IdeaPad – one of the most recent laptops launched by Lenovo is equipped with an AMD A6-9220e chipset (4GB RAM/64GB storage) and a Radeon R4 integrated graphics card. Typically selling for $400, this laptop is getting a 27% discount before Prime Day.

Acer Aspire 1 – a larger laptop that features a 15.6-inch FHD display and an Intel Celeron N4020 chipset. The rest of the laptop's specs include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a decent battery that promises up to 10 hours of autonomy. The Aspire 1 usually sells for $500, but you can save $100 if you buy it right now.

Asus Vivobook 15 – one of the most powerful laptops in the list at the moment. It's a very thin and light laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U chipset, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics card. The Vivobook 15 is getting a 25% discount, which makes it a great deal considering it typically sells for $680.

Prime Day deals on Apple MacBook

Although Apple's MacBooks are the most expensive alternative to laptops, they're not necessarily the most powerful. Still, if you're in the market for a MacBook, here are a couple of deals that we think are worth a look



New Apple MacBook Pro – it's one of the largest MacBooks thanks to the 16-inch Retina display. This one is powered by a ninth-generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, 64GB RAM and 8TB SSD storage. The MacBook Pro 16-inch is $350 off on Amazon right now.

2016 Apple MacBook – it's one of the best deals on a MacBook, but the product you get is “renewed.” This four-year-old Apple MacBook features a small 12-inch Retina display, a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core M processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It's hardly impressive performance-wise, but it's $500 cheaper, which is why we've decided to added it here.

Discounts on Chromebooks for Prime Day

Chromebooks aren't a Google affair any long, so if you've been looking for budget-friendly alternative to Windows laptops that runs Chrome OS, we have some great deals for you, so keep reading.



Samsung Chromebook 3 – it's very compact and features a small 11.6-inch HD WLED display, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Those who decide to go for this one will save $50 right now via Amazon.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 – a bigger Chromebook, the S330 was launched last year and sports a 14-inch IPS display, a MediaTek chipset, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. This one is only getting a $50 discount, but it's it's money that you can spend on something else.

Google Pixelbook Go – it's one of the most expensive Chromebooks, but there's a reason for that. It packs an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 4K Ultra HD Molecular display. This one usually goes for $1,400, but if you choose the Not Pink model right now, you'll save $225.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are a lot more expensive than those designed for business. Obviously, they're a lot more powerful, so if you're into gaming prefer to play on a laptop rather than a desktop PC, here are a handful of deals that might interest you.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 – it can be quite powerful depending on what configuration you choose. The one that's on sale right now on Amazon comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also, it sports a vibrant 13.5-inch PixelSense display and a battery that should offer up to 14.5 hours of video playback, but a lot less gaming hours. The Surface Laptop 2 is getting a huge $570 discount on Amazon.

What to expect for Prime Day





Once Amazon kicks off Prime Day on October 13, we expect a lot more deals. Brands like Asus, Apple, Lenovo, and Microsoft are likely to offer much bigger discounts next week. Amazon Prime Day, just like Black Friday, is a good time to purchase a gaming laptop. Currently, there are few pre-Prime Day deals on gaming laptops, but have no doubt they will start popping up on October 13.



We're also expecting Microsoft to put its entire lineup of Surface laptops on sale next week, so if that's something that interests you, we'll be adding all the deals here. As far as business laptops go, there will be too many to include in the post, so we'll only list the best we can find.

Regardless of how you look at it, 2020 has been an unusual year. The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every single aspect of our lives and continues to do so. That's why we didn't have Mobile World Congress or IFA, nor E3 or Gamescom as we did in the previous year. All events moved to the virtual space, and we're not going to talk about how companies had to switch to long-term remote work.Not even events like Amazon Prime Day didn't remain unscathed, as the US retailer has been forced to move one of the biggest sales of the year to a different timeframe. If you're reading this, you probably know that Amazon Prime Day takes place between October 13-14. What you don't know is that we plan to cover a lot more products this year, not just phones, tablets, smartwatches, smartwatches, and headphones.Without further ado, we're happy to bring you some of the best laptop, Chromebooks and MacBook deals that will go live on Prime Day. But before that, you should know that in order to take advantage of these deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member.