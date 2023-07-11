Amazon Prime Day Motorola phone deals 2023: Moto Razr+ is now discounted!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day deals on Motorola handsets are always a crowd pleaser and among the best Prime Day phone deals to discover! From half off the enduring G Power line, to discounts on the latest Razr and flagship Edge models, we have put together all of the current Prime Day deals on Moto phones worth their salt!
Top 3 Motorola phone deals now:
Prime Day Moto ThinkPhone deals
The fresh Moto ThinkPhone is part of Amazon Prime Day in 2023:
Prime Day Moto Edge deals
The Moto Edge series are higher end when it comes to pricing, so we're likely to see discounts in a wider range. We've noted on 20-30% discounts, which can save you about $50 to $70 bucks, but heavier 40% and above deals are bound to pop up too for savings closer to the $100 mark. Some of the best Motorola phones are from the Moto Edge series.
Prime Day Moto G Stylus deals
The Moto G Stylus series have lower prices, but we're already seeing higher discounts, which float around the 40% mark. What does that translate to? Well, deals that can save you upwards of $80! If you are looking for a stylus-enabled smartphone, check these offers out!
Prime Day Motorola budget phone deals
What's the best thing about a budget phone? Its price of course! But Moto's selection also gets you a great Android experience. And with Prime Day, these prices drop even lower for price cuts around $30 or even $60 bucks. Motorola makes some of the best budget phones on the market.
