Best Google Pixel phone to buy in 2021

Google Pixel 5

The most recent one

8.7 Google Pixel 5 The Good Lightweight, elegant design

Crisp, bright display

Versatile camera & excellent photos

Great battery life with wireless charging + power share

Clean, fast software The Bad Midrange chipset on a flagship

No optical zoom

The Pixel 4a (5G) does most of this for $200 less

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Affordable package

9.1 Google Pixel 4a 5G The Good Top-notch still photo quality

Polished software and user experience

Lightweight design

Smooth performance

Excellent value

5G support The Bad No waterproofing

Plasticky build

Google Pixel 4 XL

Last year’s top-shelf Pixel

9.0 Google Pixel 4 XL The Good Premium build quality and feel

Excellent cameras with useful software additions

Clear, crisp display

Fast, accurate face unlock

Smarter Google Assistant and local computing The Bad Large top bezel doesn't look pretty

Only 64GB base storage

Battery life is good but not great

Motion Sense is intuitive but limited as of yet





Google Pixel 4a

I don't need 5G, I want an affordable Pixel





9.1 Google Pixel 4a The Good Top-notch still photo quality

Polished software and user experience

Lightweight design

Smooth performance

Excellent value The Bad No wireless charging or 5G support (for now)

Plasticky build

No waterproofing

The Google Pixel 4a nixes 5G, downgrades the processor to a Snapdragon 730, and removes the 16 MP ultra-wide-camera. Of course, the screen is also capped at 60 Hz and it's a plastic build.





But, for about $350, it gives you what matters — the core Google Android experience, with timely updates and all the Assistant bells and whistles that you see at Google's events.





