Best Google Pixel phone to buy in 2021
Google tries to keep its product line clean, only launching a couple of devices per generation. But, since you can still find a bunch of different Pixel phones out there in the wild, maybe it’s good to know which one does what.
Google Pixel 5The most recent one
The Google Pixel 5 was a change in course for Google. Instead of racing to make a super-shiny, $1k-costing top-tier phone, the company decided to launch an affordable device. The Pixel 5 only comes in one size, unlike before, and it’s kind of compact. The 6-inch screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, so it’s not as big as the diagonal size makes it sound. The screen-to-body ratio is 86.75% and the phone only weighs 5.33 oz (151 g).
It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and has 8 GB of RAM, while the OLED screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate — not as hyper-smooth as a 120 Hz one, but it’s still noticeably better than a 60 Hz.
So, it runs pretty well — it’s not an overkill flagship like the competition, but it has enough power to run the pure Android on board.
Where a Pixel truly shines is in the camera department, and the same holds true for the Pixel 5. There’s a dual module on the back — 12.2 MP main camera and 16 MP ultra-wide camera. The magic happens when you press the shutter button and Google’s HDR+ takes a bunch of shots and stitches them together for a sharp, vibrant, and dynamic photo.
Google Pixel 4a 5GAffordable package
It’s called the “Pixel 4a 5G”, but it feels and looks a lot more than a Pixel 5 than a Pixel 4. The Google Pixel 4a 5G has the same Snapdragon 765G (but 6 GB of RAM) as the Pixel 5, a similar design, and a slightly larger, 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 19.5:9 ratio.
So, where are the differences? Well, the Pixel 4a 5G’s screen is locked at 60 Hz refresh rate, a slightly smaller battery, and a plastic body that doesn’t feel as nice.
The cameras are the same here — dual module on the back, with a 12.2 MP wide and 16 MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8 MP selfie camera.
And it costs $200 less than the Pixel 5. Deal?
Google Pixel 4 XLLast year’s top-shelf Pixel
The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both had an unsightly “forehead” on the front, there’s no getting around that. But if you are able to get used to it, you are treated to a really nice-feeling phone with top-tier hardware, a beautiful screen, and the absolute Android experience.
Actually, since the Pixel 4 XL had the top-tier processor for last year — the Snapdragon 855 — it is technically more powerful than the current Pixel 5. So, in some ways, it’s the best Pixel in 2021, too. Crazy, eh?
It has a matte-finished aluminum frame and a soft-feeling matte glass panel on the back. It definitely feels premium in the hand.
Further down the specs list the Pixel 4 XL’s screen has a 6.3-inch diagonal and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is noticeably bigger than the Google Pixel 5. Again, the diagonal length difference is not huge, but the aspect ratio makes the difference.
The Pixel 4 XL’s screen is an OLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone is a bit disappointing in the battery department — a 3,700 mAh battery pack that’s smaller than the one in the Pixel 5 and even the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s still capable of lasting you a day, but it really isn’t a poweruser’s dream phone.
In fact, the battery is why the smaller Pixel 4 isn’t making our “Best Pixel phones” list here — its 2,800 mAh capacity is definitely a constraint.
Google Pixel 4aI don't need 5G, I want an affordable Pixel
The Google Pixel 4a nixes 5G, downgrades the processor to a Snapdragon 730, and removes the 16 MP ultra-wide-camera. Of course, the screen is also capped at 60 Hz and it's a plastic build.
But, for about $350, it gives you what matters — the core Google Android experience, with timely updates and all the Assistant bells and whistles that you see at Google's events.
The main camera still has the 12.2 MP sensor and the photo-enhancing algorithms that Google is known for are still on board. Needless to say, the Pixel 4a is a beloved handset by those who are looking for reliability on the cheap.