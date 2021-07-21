Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

 View

Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

 View
Android Picks Google

Best Google Pixel phone to buy in 2021

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
1
Best Google Pixel phone to buy in 2021
Google’s Pixel phones are kind of, sort of “the iPhone of Android”. They are designed by Google and manufactured to its spec, and they always run the most recent build of Android — with all of the Google Assistant’s updates and perks, and no bloat or heavy skinning.

Google tries to keep its product line clean, only launching a couple of devices per generation. But, since you can still find a bunch of different Pixel phones out there in the wild, maybe it’s good to know which one does what.

So, which is the best Google Pixel phone to buy right now, and where to get one? Here we go:

Google Pixel 5

The most recent one

Google Pixel 5
8.7

Google Pixel 5

The Good

  • Lightweight, elegant design
  • Crisp, bright display
  • Versatile camera & excellent photos
  • Great battery life with wireless charging + power share
  • Clean, fast software

The Bad

  • Midrange chipset on a flagship
  • No optical zoom
  • The Pixel 4a (5G) does most of this for $200 less
Deal $725 at AT&T Deal $700 at Verizon Deal $700 at BestBuy
$700 at Amazon $303 at eBay $699 at Target

The Google Pixel 5 was a change in course for Google. Instead of racing to make a super-shiny, $1k-costing top-tier phone, the company decided to launch an affordable device. The Pixel 5 only comes in one size, unlike before, and it’s kind of compact. The 6-inch screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, so it’s not as big as the diagonal size makes it sound. The screen-to-body ratio is 86.75% and the phone only weighs 5.33 oz (151 g).

The Pixel 5’s body is made of aluminum, but is covered in a layer of special paint, which allows for it to support wireless charging. Thanks to that, it doesn’t really feel like metal upon touch, but it doesn’t feel bad, too. The fine-grain matte finish is soft to the touch, grippy, and feels premium.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and has 8 GB of RAM, while the OLED screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate — not as hyper-smooth as a 120 Hz one, but it’s still noticeably better than a 60 Hz.

So, it runs pretty well — it’s not an overkill flagship like the competition, but it has enough power to run the pure Android on board.

Where a Pixel truly shines is in the camera department, and the same holds true for the Pixel 5. There’s a dual module on the back — 12.2 MP main camera and 16 MP ultra-wide camera. The magic happens when you press the shutter button and Google’s HDR+ takes a bunch of shots and stitches them together for a sharp, vibrant, and dynamic photo.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Affordable package

Google Pixel 4a 5G
9.1

Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Good

  • Top-notch still photo quality
  • Polished software and user experience
  • Lightweight design
  • Smooth performance
  • Excellent value
  • 5G support

The Bad

  • No waterproofing
  • Plasticky build
Deal $500 at BestBuy Deal $500 at T-Mobile Deal $499 at B&HPhoto
Deal $499 at Target Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $525 at AT&T $429 at eBay $550 at Newegg

It’s called the “Pixel 4a 5G”, but it feels and looks a lot more than a Pixel 5 than a Pixel 4. The Google Pixel 4a 5G has the same Snapdragon 765G (but 6 GB of RAM) as the Pixel 5, a similar design, and a slightly larger, 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 19.5:9 ratio.

So, where are the differences? Well, the Pixel 4a 5G’s screen is locked at 60 Hz refresh rate, a slightly smaller battery, and a plastic body that doesn’t feel as nice.

The cameras are the same here — dual module on the back, with a 12.2 MP wide and 16 MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8 MP selfie camera.

And it costs $200 less than the Pixel 5. Deal?

Google Pixel 4 XL

Last year’s top-shelf Pixel

Google Pixel 4 XL
9.0

Google Pixel 4 XL

The Good

  • Premium build quality and feel
  • Excellent cameras with useful software additions
  • Clear, crisp display
  • Fast, accurate face unlock
  • Smarter Google Assistant and local computing

The Bad

  • Large top bezel doesn't look pretty
  • Only 64GB base storage
  • Battery life is good but not great
  • Motion Sense is intuitive but limited as of yet
Deal $280 at eBay $568 at Amazon $16 at BestBuy
$425 at Overstock $435 at Newegg

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both had an unsightly “forehead” on the front, there’s no getting around that. But if you are able to get used to it, you are treated to a really nice-feeling phone with top-tier hardware, a beautiful screen, and the absolute Android experience.

Actually, since the Pixel 4 XL had the top-tier processor for last year — the Snapdragon 855 — it is technically more powerful than the current Pixel 5. So, in some ways, it’s the best Pixel in 2021, too. Crazy, eh?

name
Higher is better
Google Pixel 5
588
Google Pixel 4 XL
647
Google Pixel 4a 5G
574
Google Pixel 4a
532
View all

It has a matte-finished aluminum frame and a soft-feeling matte glass panel on the back. It definitely feels premium in the hand.

Further down the specs list the Pixel 4 XL’s screen has a 6.3-inch diagonal and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is noticeably bigger than the Google Pixel 5. Again, the diagonal length difference is not huge, but the aspect ratio makes the difference.

The Pixel 4 XL’s screen is an OLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone is a bit disappointing in the battery department — a 3,700 mAh battery pack that’s smaller than the one in the Pixel 5 and even the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s still capable of lasting you a day, but it really isn’t a poweruser’s dream phone.

In fact, the battery is why the smaller Pixel 4 isn’t making our “Best Pixel phones” list here — its 2,800 mAh capacity is definitely a constraint.

Google Pixel 4a

I don't need 5G, I want an affordable Pixel

Google Pixel 4a
9.1

Google Pixel 4a

The Good

  • Top-notch still photo quality
  • Polished software and user experience
  • Lightweight design
  • Smooth performance
  • Excellent value

The Bad

  • No wireless charging or 5G support (for now)
  • Plasticky build
  • No waterproofing
Deal $349 at B&HPhoto Deal $349 at Target Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $350 at Verizon $278 at eBay $350 at BestBuy $380 at Walmart
The Google Pixel 4a nixes 5G, downgrades the processor to a Snapdragon 730, and removes the 16 MP ultra-wide-camera. Of course, the screen is also capped at 60 Hz and it's a plastic build.

But, for about $350, it gives you what matters — the core Google Android experience, with timely updates and all the Assistant bells and whistles that you see at Google's events.

The main camera still has the 12.2 MP sensor and the photo-enhancing algorithms that Google is known for are still on board. Needless to say, the Pixel 4a is a beloved handset by those who are looking for reliability on the cheap.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's 'all-screen' iPhone without a notch to hide Face ID under the display
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple's 'all-screen' iPhone without a notch to hide Face ID under the display
Best Asus phones in 2021
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Best Asus phones in 2021
Save money with Tello's incredible mobile plans
by Tello Mobile,  0
Save money with Tello's incredible mobile plans
T-Mobile working on enhanced caller ID proof-of-concept so you know who is calling even if the caller is not in your contacts
by Iskra Petrova,  0
T-Mobile working on enhanced caller ID proof-of-concept so you know who is calling even if the caller is not in your contacts
The best dual SIM phones
by Radoslav Minkov,  64
The best dual SIM phones
You will soon be able to tip your favorite creator even on already published YouTube vids
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You will soon be able to tip your favorite creator even on already published YouTube vids
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless