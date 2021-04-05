Take advantage! Best LG phones to get on the cheap now
So if you're looking to get a great phone at a reduced price and don't care too much about receiving the latest Android software for long, now is the time to act!
Best LG phones to get on the cheap in 2021, a summarized list:
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, 128GB
At Best Buy, the fantastic dual display LG G8X ThinQ is down to as little as $449 with carrier activation or $499 with the "Activate Later" option.
Whether you're a power user who needs more screens for better multitasking, or you're buying it for a child who would love gaming on it, this is a great phone to get right now.
Interested in more details about this phone? Check out our full LG G8X and Dual Screen review.
LG Stylo 6, 64GB
The LG Stylo 6 came out in mid-2020 as somewhat of an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Note series. As the name suggests, this 6.8-inch phone comes with a slot-in stylus.
It's not exactly a powerhouse with its 3GB of RAM, but does make up for it with its quality build and excellent battery life. A perfect budget phone with a built-in stylus for those who love jotting down notes or doing basic photo editing and drawing on their phones.
The LG Stylo 6 is currently $50 cheaper at Best Buy with activation. For more details on this phone, please see our full LG Stylo 6 review.
LG Velvet 5G, 128GB
The gorgeous LG Velvet phone can now be yours for $10 a month with an AT&T installment plan, down from $20. With trade in, you can additionally save up to $150 on its cost.
Aside from being a striking phone in terms of its beautiful design, the LG Velvet comes with quality main and wide-angle cameras, a big 6.8-inch OLED screen and a generous amount of expandable storage.
For a more in-depth look at this phone, see our full LG Velvet review.
LG V60 ThinQ 5G, 128GB
Target currently has the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ on sale for $439.99. This premium-build phone offers great battery life, audio quality and speedy performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM.
It is compatible with GSM carriers only, but Target has a helpful list on its page that shows exactly which carriers will work with the V60. If you're on AT&T, Cricket or T-Mobile, you can pick up this phone, although if you're on Verizon and Boost, for example, it is not compatible.
For more details on this phone, please see our full LG V60 ThinQ review.
