Take advantage! Best LG phones to get on the cheap now

Best LG phones to get on the cheap in 2021, a summarized list:



LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, 128GB



At Best Buy, the fantastic dual display LG G8X ThinQ is down to as little as $449 with carrier activation or $499 with the "Activate Later" option.



This affordable foray into the multi-display phone world is no slouch on the inside either. Aside from its impressive main 6.4-inch OLED display, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.



Whether you're a power user who needs more screens for better multitasking, or you're buying it for a child who would love gaming on it, this is a great phone to get right now.



Interested in more details about this phone? Check out our full



LG Stylo 6, 64GB



The LG Stylo 6 came out in mid-2020 as somewhat of an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Note series. As the name suggests, this 6.8-inch phone comes with a slot-in stylus.



The LG Stylo 6 is currently $50 cheaper at Best Buy with activation. For more details on this phone, please see our full LG Stylo 6 review