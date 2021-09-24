Notification Center

Accessories Apple Picks

Best iPhone 13 MagSafe accessories - updated September 2021

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
MagSafe
The iPhone 13 series come with MagSafe technology, so you might want to benefit from it and the convenience it offers. There are many MagSafe accessories out there: wireless chargers, wallets, car stands, that can latch onto your MagSafe magnets in your new Apple iPhone 13.

In this article, we will have the best iPhone 13 MagSafe accessories so you can make use of those magnets in the best way possible.

Jump to:

Apple MagSafe charger



Apple's MagSafe charger is arguably your most important MagSage accessory. It attaches to your new iPhone 13 with strong MagSafe magnets and allows for fast wireless charging of your new device. The Apple MagSafe charger is compatible with the four models from the series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and can deliver faster wireless charging up to 15W (the speed depends on the iPhone 13 model you have and its supported speeds, so keep that in mind).

This charger by Apple is one of the best MagSafe chargers, and it also packs a USB-C integrated cable, and because it is a Qi-certified wireless charger, it can also power your AirPods with wireless charging case.

Apple MagSafe Charger

Wireless charger with USB Type-C cable

$39
Buy at Apple


Apple MagSafe Duo charger



A step up from the basic MagSafe charger, we have the Duo Charger, which adds a wireless charger for your Apple Watch as well and is also one of the best MagSafe chargers. The two chargers are placed in an elegant foldable base that makes this a great option if you're traveling often. The Apple Watch charger can be popped up in a vertical position so you can easily use it with the Loop bands that were introduced with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple says the MagSafe Duo wireless charger works with all the models from the iPhone 13 series, but there's something you might want to take into account if you have the iPhone 13 Pro. The bigger camera bump on the device causes it to not fit perfectly with the Duo wireless charger, but charging is unaffected. It is one of the best MagSafe chargers because of its capability to charge simultaneously your Watch and iPhone.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

$129
Buy at Apple

Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger 2-in-1


Another great wireless charger with MagSafe comes from Belkin, one of the top brands for smartphone cases and chargers, including MagSafe accessories. This wireless charger can charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously; you can charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro with it. It's USB-C power adapter is also included, unlike Apple's MagSafe charger, which don't include a power adapter.

This MagSafe charger provides fast wireless charging for up to 15W and is one of the best MagSafe chargers available right now, alognside Apple's solution.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

Buy at Amazon

For more wireless and MagSafe chargers, check out our article with the best iPhone 13 wireless chargers as well.

Apple iPhone 13 silicone case with MagSafe



Of course, an important MagSafe accessory is a case for your iPhone. We have an entire selection of the best iPhone 13 cases, with or without MagSafe support, if you want to check that one out. However, MagSafe compatible iPhone cases are great so you can benefit from those magnets. The official Apple silicone case is a stylish and thin case, available for the four models and comes in eight different colors so you can choose from a variety of options.

It can also be coupled with a MagSafe charger, as well as the Apple leather wallet with MagSafe.

iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe

49.00

Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 13 clear case with MagSafe



We also have to mention the clear case with MagSafe for the iPhone 13 series. It is not completely clear, like last year, and a circle indicates where the MagSafe magnets are. It allows for wireless charging and is an elegant and thin case. Made from premium materials, it won't get yellowish over time as many other cases do. And, just like the previous recommendation in our list, it is available for all the iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 mini Clear Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

Apple MagSafe battery pack



The MagSafe battery pack from Apple is one convenient MagSafe accessory if you tend to be out a lot or you travel. It is a very useful battery pack that snaps on using the MagSafe magnets, and it won't interfere with your credit cards (if you carry them in a wallet case for example). Compatible with all iPhone 13 models, it can give the mini up to 70% more additional charge, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can benefit from up to 40% additional charge.

MagSafe Battery Pack

$99
Buy at Apple

Anker PowerBank for iPhone 13 with MagSafe


Anker also offers an elegant and convenient PowerBank for the iPhone 13 models, but it is a bit cheaper than Apple's solution. It is a 5,000mAh PowerBank that you can just snap on your iPhone 13 or your MagSafe compatible iPhone 13 case. So, if Apple's PowerBank is too expensive for you, you can go for the Anker one. Anker is one of the leading companies in wireless chargers or power banks, so you won't be disappointed. You can charge the power bank with an USB-C cable.

Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Buy at Amazon

Other accessories with MagSafe

Belkin Magnetic Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe


The Belkin Car Vent Mount with MagSafe is also a great MagSafe accessory to have with your iPhone 13 if you travel by your car a lot. It is one of the best car mounts with MagSafe. Your iPhone 13 is conveniently and safely attach to it via the MagSafe magnets; while a high-quality base and sturdy vent clip ensure that your iPhone 13 car mount stays securely in place. What's more, you can easily rotate it in portrait or landscape mode, and its thoughtful design is optimized for charging, streaming, navigation, or talking.

Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe

$39 95
Buy at Apple

Apple MagSafe Wallet case


Apple's official wallet with MagSafe for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 series is another convenient MagSafe accessory to have with your new phone. It comes in five different stylish colors and attaches easily to your iPhone or your MagSafe compatible case. The leather wallet for iPhone 13 holds up to three cards safely and securely.

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

$59
Buy at Apple

Spigen Magnetic MagSafe stand and wallet card holder


This MagSafe accessory by Spigen unifies 2-in-1 for your new iPhone. It is a wallet case, holding up to 2 credit cards in the storage slot, while at the same time, the tri-fold design can transform the wallet case into a kickstand. It has a slim form factor, making it easy to take out of your pocket. Keep in mind you need to use this together with a MagSafe case for your iPhone 13 or without a case, otherwise, the MagSafe magnets won't be able to attach.

Spigen Smart Fold Magnetic Wallet Card Holder Designed for MagSafe with Kickstand

Buy at Amazon

MagSafe Pop-socket


The MagSafe Pop-socket is a fun addition to your iPhone 13 accessories with MagSafe, making it easier for you to hold your phone if it's a bigger model, for example, the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Popsockets' PopGrip one securely attaches to the back of your phone or your MagSafe case and provides a secure grip. You can also easily remove it to use your MagSafe wireless charging as well.

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

Grip and Stand for Phones and Cases, Remove and Reposition, Swappable Top

Buy at Amazon

Also check out:

