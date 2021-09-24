Best iPhone 13 MagSafe accessories - updated September 2021



This charger by Apple is one of the best MagSafe chargers, and it also packs a USB-C integrated cable, and because it is a Qi-certified wireless charger, it can also power your AirPods with wireless charging case.



Another great wireless charger with MagSafe comes from Belkin, one of the top brands for smartphone cases and chargers, including MagSafe accessories. This wireless charger can charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously; you can charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro with it. It's USB-C power adapter is also included, unlike Apple's MagSafe charger, which don't include a power adapter.







This MagSafe charger provides fast wireless charging for up to 15W and is one of the best MagSafe chargers available right now, alognside Apple's solution.













Of course, an important MagSafe accessory is a case for your iPhone. We have an entire selection of the best iPhone 13 cases, with or without MagSafe support, if you want to check that one out. However, MagSafe compatible iPhone cases are great so you can benefit from those magnets. The official Apple silicone case is a stylish and thin case, available for the four models and comes in eight different colors so you can choose from a variety of options.







It can also be coupled with a MagSafe charger, as well as the Apple leather wallet with MagSafe.







We also have to mention the clear case with MagSafe for the iPhone 13 series. It is not completely clear, like last year, and a circle indicates where the MagSafe magnets are. It allows for wireless charging and is an elegant and thin case. Made from premium materials, it won't get yellowish over time as many other cases do. And, just like the previous recommendation in our list, it is available for all the iPhone 13 models.







The MagSafe battery pack from Apple is one convenient MagSafe accessory if you tend to be out a lot or you travel. It is a very useful battery pack that snaps on using the MagSafe magnets, and it won't interfere with your credit cards (if you carry them in a wallet case for example). Compatible with all iPhone 13 models, it can give the mini up to 70% more additional charge, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max can benefit from up to 40% additional charge.







Anker also offers an elegant and convenient PowerBank for the iPhone 13 models, but it is a bit cheaper than Apple's solution. It is a 5,000mAh PowerBank that you can just snap on your iPhone 13 or your MagSafe compatible iPhone 13 case. So, if Apple's PowerBank is too expensive for you, you can go for the Anker one. Anker is one of the leading companies in wireless chargers or power banks, so you won't be disappointed. You can charge the power bank with an USB-C cable.







Other accessories with MagSafe



The Belkin Car Vent Mount with MagSafe is also a great MagSafe accessory to have with your iPhone 13 if you travel by your car a lot. It is one of the best car mounts with MagSafe. Your iPhone 13 is conveniently and safely attach to it via the MagSafe magnets; while a high-quality base and sturdy vent clip ensure that your iPhone 13 car mount stays securely in place. What's more, you can easily rotate it in portrait or landscape mode, and its thoughtful design is optimized for charging, streaming, navigation, or talking.











