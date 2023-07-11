Prime Day iPad deals: from mini to Pro, all discounted!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full force! Did you get your fill of Prime Day phone deals? Then it's prime time to feast your eyes on some Prime Day tablet deals too! Oh, you are into iPads? Great! Lucky for you, there are tons of iPad deals to check out during this Amazon Prime Day.
Here are the hottest Prime Day offers for iPads right now:
Jump to:
- iPad Pro Amazon Prime Day offers
- iPad Air Amazon Prime Day offers
- iPad mini 6 and iPad 10.2 Amazon Prime Day offers
iPad Pro Amazon Prime Day offers
Last year, the iPad Pro (2021) popped up here and there at $50 or $150 off, depending on whether you were looking at the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model. This is pretty much in line with what we've seen in previous years.
iPad Air and iPad (2022) Amazon Prime Day offers
The iPad Air (2022) gen didn't get that much love in 2022, with only the occasional (and ephemeral) $150 discount here and there. Mostly, retailers were looking to clear out iPad Air (2020) stock.
During the previous summer, the iPad Air 4th gen popped up with some $150 discounts. This wasn't a huge deal, though, as the $150 off was counted from its original MSRP of $600.
The newest model from the iPad family is the iPad (2022). This tablet is almost identical to the 4th Gen iPad Air when it comes to its specs and design.
iPad mini and iPad 10.2 Amazon Prime Day offers
The newest iPad mini got a $150 price slash during Prime Day, but there was a caveat — it was the cellular model, with a Verizon contract. Still, we are pretty sure that those who were in the market for a highly portable tablet with mobile connectivity struck a deal here.
This year, the smallest iPad on the market should see similar discounts but without a contract requirement.
We hope that you've managed to find the iPad deal of your dreams. But if not, make sure to check back with us here in a bit! Hot deals are popping gup left and right and we're doing our best to keep up with Amazon Prime Day 2023!
And if you feel like...
... You might've missed out on some amazing deal, check out the top Prime Day 2023 deals right now below:
Popular stories
13 Jul, 2022Prime Day iPad deals: from mini to Pro, all discounted!
21 Jun, 2021Prime Day deal: TicWatch Pro 3 massively discounted for a very limited time NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
14 Oct, 2020This fire deal makes the already affordable Amazon HD 8 Plus tablet a total steal
13 Oct, 2020Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones more irresistible than ever with a 30 percent discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: