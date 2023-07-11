Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Prime Day iPad deals: from mini to Pro, all discounted!

Deals Amazon Prime Day
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day iPad deals: from mini to Pro, all discounted!
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full force! Did you get your fill of Prime Day phone deals? Then it's prime time to feast your eyes on some Prime Day tablet deals too! Oh, you are into iPads? Great! Lucky for you, there are tons of iPad deals to check out during this Amazon Prime Day. 

Here are the hottest Prime Day offers for iPads right now: 


iPad Air Gen 5 in Blue with 13% off

2023's Prime Day brings you this 13% off the iPad Air Gen 5. Capable, durable, beautiful (especially regarding that retina display!) and with a lasting battery life. Sounds good? Check the deal out while supplies last!
$99 off (13%)
$649 99
$749
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro in Space Gray off by 10%

So, you need a tablet for work or school. Does it matter really? You need to get things done quickly and efficiently. Well, that's exactly what this renewed iPad Pro can do. And it can do it in style and at a cheaper price, thanks to this 10% Prime Day discount!
$51 off (10%)
$449
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

iPad Mini Gen 6 in Space Gray off by 24%

What's better than a tablet? One that's cheaper, still bigger than a phone, yet smaller than your typical tech-slab. And the iPad mini does exactly that! It's perfect for a media device or one to read of. Sounds good? Then this 24% Prime Day price-cut is for you!
$119 off (24%)
$379 99
$499
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:


iPad Pro Amazon Prime Day offers



Last year, the iPad Pro (2021) popped up here and there at $50 or $150 off, depending on whether you were looking at the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model. This is pretty much in line with what we've seen in previous years. 

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation): Save $50! with this Prime Day deal

Get the 6th-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Amazon and save $50 in the process by taking advantage of this Prime Day offer. The M2‌ chip under the hood gives the tablet incredible performance. You won't be disappointed with this mobile powerhouse.
$50 off (5%) Trade-in
$1049
$1099
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB, Wi-FI, Renewed): This early Prime Day deal saves you 10%

With an M9 coprocessor and an A9X chip under the hood, the first-gen iPad Pro packed a lot of firepower when it was released. Of course, since it's pretty old now, it is no match for the most powerful tablets out there. That said, it is still a nice device for binge-watching Netflix and doing some minor work. This is a renewed, however, Amazon claims that the tablet is in excellent condition. The device also comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee and can now be yours for $100 less with an early Prime Day deal.
$51 off (10%)
$449
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 2022 (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Renewed): a 18% discount for Prime Day

The M2 chip under the hood makes the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 a real mobile powerhouse. And now this powerhouse can be yours for even less with this Prime Day offer. Bear in mind that this is a renewed model that is in excellent condition, according to Amazon. The tablet is also backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$250 off (18%)
$1149
$1399
Buy at Amazon

2021 Renewed Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage with a 47% discount on Prime Day

You have always wanted an Apple iPad Pro but the cost seemed too much? Well, now with this special Prime Day deal you can get on with a 47% discount! A renewed Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage space is a good offer you don't want to miss!
$569 off (47%)
$629 95
$1199
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air and iPad (2022) Amazon Prime Day offers


The iPad Air (2022) gen didn't get that much love in 2022, with only the occasional (and ephemeral) $150 discount here and there. Mostly, retailers were looking to clear out iPad Air (2020) stock. 

During the previous summer, the iPad Air 4th gen popped up with some $150 discounts. This wasn't a huge deal, though, as the $150 off was counted from its original MSRP of $600.

The newest model from the iPad family is the iPad (2022). This tablet is almost identical to the 4th Gen iPad Air when it comes to its specs and design. 

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Celullar, 64GB, Renewed) for 19% less with Prime Day deal

Save on a renewed 2022 Apple iPad Air by getting one from Amazon. According to Amazon, the tablet has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, which means it should work without any issues.
$140 off (19%)
$579 94
$719 48
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 64GB): Now 15% OFF on Amazon!

Save 15% on the 64GB version of the Apple iPad (10th-gen) with this Prime Day deal. The tablet comes with an A14 Bionic chip under the hood, which still packs a lot of firepower.
$69 off (15%)
$379 99
$449
Buy at Amazon

10.9-inch iPad Air with 15% discount thanks to Prime Day deal

Enjoy the iPad experience with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful Apple M1 chip, and the added protection of AppleCare+ for iPad for 15% less with this Prime Day offer.
$99 off (15%)
$578 99
$678
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): save 13% for Prime Day

The iPad Air Gen 5 is offered in stylish Blue, is equipped with an impressive retina display and has a durable battery life. You need a multitasking companion or a home media device? This one is perfect for both!
$99 off (13%)
$649 99
$749
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB

You can now save 12% on the Apple iPad (10th Generation) with the huge 256GB of storage space! This Prime Day deal is not to be missed, so check it out right now!
$69 off (12%)
$529 99
$599
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini and iPad 10.2 Amazon Prime Day offers


The newest iPad mini got a $150 price slash during Prime Day, but there was a caveat — it was the cellular model, with a Verizon contract. Still, we are pretty sure that those who were in the market for a highly portable tablet with mobile connectivity struck a deal here.

This year, the smallest iPad on the market should see similar discounts but without a contract requirement.

Apple iPad (9th Generation): Now 24% OFF with Amazon Prime Day deal

Get the 10.2-inch 9th-gen iPad from Amazon and save 24%! The A13 Bionic chip under the hood still offers plenty of power, so it should be more than capable of running games and doing day-to-day tasks.
$79 off (24%)
$249 99
$329
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): Now 24% OFF with this Prime Day offer

Save 24% on an iPad Mini (6th Generation) now by getting one from Amazon. Don't let the tiny look of the Mini to fool you, this tablet is a real mobile powerhouse. With an A15 Bionic chip under the hood, the iPad Mini will be able to deal with everything you throw at it.
$119 off (24%)
$379 99
$499
Buy at Amazon

We hope that you've managed to find the iPad deal of your dreams. But if not, make sure to check back with us here in a bit! Hot deals are popping gup left and right and we're doing our best to keep up with Amazon Prime Day 2023! 


And if you feel like...

... You might've missed out on some amazing deal, check out the top Prime Day 2023 deals right now below:

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T: save $200 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $200 on the OnePlus 10T, which is basically an eye-widening 29% discount on this still powerful in 2023 phone. The OnePlus 10T was released last year, but it sports the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it's very capable in 2023. You don't need any trade-ins or carrier contracts for this deal. Don't hesitate!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Story Timeline
5 stories
13 Jul, 2022
Prime Day iPad deals: from mini to Pro, all discounted!
21 Jun, 2021
Prime Day deal: TicWatch Pro 3 massively discounted for a very limited time NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
14 Oct, 2020
This fire deal makes the already affordable Amazon HD 8 Plus tablet a total steal
13 Oct, 2020
Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones more irresistible than ever with a 30 percent discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless