11 of the best MMO games for iOS and Android (2020)

MMO games for mobile devices have become increasingly attractive over the last few years. A big reason for this popularity spike is the fact that nowadays, developers can create much larger and immersive projects due to the advanced hardware present in modern phones and tablets.





Not sure what "MMO" games are? Well, let us explain. MMO is an acronym for "Massively Multiplayer Online", meaning that these titles always put you in an environment where you have to interact with many other players. You can gather up in parties and guilds, go raid a dungeon, complete quests, slay bosses, or face off against other players in glorious PvP combat.





Sounds good? If yes, feel free to check out our recommendations below. The list contains some of the finest MMO games currently available for iOS and Android, and we're sure that you'll find something that you like.





Rangers of Oblivion

Fans of the Monster Hunter series will be happy to know that a solid alternative for mobile exists, and its name is Rangers of Oblivion. Team up with other players or choose to face the hundreds of beasts and monsters out there alone, in this epic MMO RPG. The game features real-time combat and a large world full of treasures and activities, as well as over 10 unique game modes.





Master 6 unique weapon types: Greatsword, Lance, Longbow, Twin Blades, Staff, and Armored Gauntlets. Hunt, slay, and loot monsters to forge stronger equipment and take down tougher and tougher foes.





Evil Lands

Evil Lands is a fantasy MMO RPG with surroundings that closely resemble those seen in Elder Scrolls games such as Oblivion and Skyrim. Aside from the pleasant visuals and music, and the variety of medieval-themed maps, players can enjoy a cooperative mode and a PVP combat mode.



After you choose what kind of a hero you wish to be – a warrior, sorceress or assasin, you immediately start playing without having to sit through lenghty tutorials, as the controls are standard and intuitive. Explore the magical environments and dungion-like forests where monsters lurk, in order to collect loot and upgrade.





World of Kings

There may not be World of Warcraft for mobile, but World of Kings is a fantastic alternative. Thanks to its massive open world, featuring epic dungeons, and support for up to 25 players fighting together against a variety of powerful enemies, this is a highly addictive MMO RPG.





The game features thorough RPG elements and pleasant graphics, intuitive mobile-friendly controls and a wide variety of races and classes, even pets.





Ragnarok M: Eternal Love

Ragnarok M is a heavily stylized anime MMO RPG based on the 2002 Ragnarok Online game. It features plenty of classes to choose from, and a well-rounded RPG gameplay that's also fairly friendly to new players. Fans of classic RPG games will be particularly happy with how Ragnarok M looks and plays.





Lineage 2: Revolution Price: Free (with IAP)



Lineage 2: Revolution is the definition of a proper mobile MMORPG game. Based on the PC MMO Lineage 2, The sheer scale of this title truly makes it stand out. Open-world combat allows up to 200 players to fight in real-time on a single screen, while there are also 20vs20 and 50vs50 competitive gaming modes.

Players can also gather in big parties to raid bosses while exploring the huge world. If you're playing with your friends or find anyone that you like online, you can create clans and guilds in order to make grouping and raiding easier.

You can pick from several different character classes and races such as Human, Elf, and Dwarf. This game is also powered by Unreal Engine 4, so if you love pretty visuals, you won't be disappointed.

AdventureQuest 3D

AdventureQuest 3D

Download: iOS Price: Free (with IAP)



If you're looking for an MMORPG that you can enjoy with all of your friends, then definitely give AdventureQuest 3D a try. This game offers cross-platform support between Android, iOS, and PC, meaning that you can team up with people on phones, tablets, and computers while you're playing.

Funnily enough, AdventureQuest 3D actually started out as a 2D Flash web game, but this new take on the classic title reimagines it in 3D. The graphics remind us a bit of World of Warcraft, but with a cartoonish tilt. The title features everything you'd expect to find in a proper MMO - quests, raids, social features, PvP battles, and so on.

Old School RuneScape

Old School RuneScape

Download: iOS Price: Free (with paid subscription options)



This wouldn't be a proper MMO game selection without us mentioning RuneScape. The old-school version of this all-time classic has only recently been released on Android and iOS. What's even better is the fact that you can play cross-platform. Whether you play on mobile or desktop, you’ll be playing on the same account on the same game worlds.

As is the trend with most mobile titles, RuneScape is a free-to-play game, but there's also a subscription plan that nets you a bigger world map, eight extra skills, more quests, and other bells and whistles not available in the free tier.



Order & Chaos 2 Price: Free (with IAP) iOS Download: Android







Gameloft's Order & Chaos series are some of the most popular MMO games on both mobile platforms and for a good reason. The first game has served as an example of how to make mobile MMOs since its release, and its successor manages to take everything the first did well, and build on top of it.

Dungeon Hunter 5 Price: Free (with IAP) iOS Download: Android







Dungeon Hunter 5 is not an MMO game in the classic sense of the word. Instead, it relies on co-op and asynchronous multiplayer, akin to other mobile titles such as Clash of Clans. During the singleplayer campaign, you acquire different assets to place in your own dungeon for other players to raid. Your dungeon also includes an AI-controlled version of your own character, so if you've developed your base and character well enough, you might just fend off other players and protect your gold.



Dungeon Hunter 5 is not an MMO game in the classic sense of the word. Instead, it relies on co-op and asynchronous multiplayer, akin to other mobile titles such as Clash of Clans. During the singleplayer campaign, you acquire different assets to place in your own dungeon for other players to raid. Your dungeon also includes an AI-controlled version of your own character, so if you've developed your base and character well enough, you might just fend off other players and protect your gold.

Other than that, the Dungeon Hunger 5 plays a lot like a classic hack'n'slash with polished graphics and pretty entertaining gameplay mechanics.

Toram Online Price: Free (with IAP)



If you're into anime, Toram Online will definitely not disappoint. The different art style is far from the only thing that sets this game apart from the typical mobile MMO. First off, we have to say that Toram Online offers an incredible a mount of customization options, so if you're the type of person that loves to have a unique character, you'll definitely appreciate all the cosmetic stuff crammed into this title.

The flexibility of Toram Online doesn't end there - the game features a classless system where you can create your own custom build and style of play by combining different skills, stat attributes, and weapon types. Last but not least, the storyline is filled with cutscenes and interesting dialogue, making it quite immersive.



