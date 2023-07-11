Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Best Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip Prime Day deals in 2023: We handpicked the best deals right now!

Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Prime Day deals
Amazon Prime Day is now here! The major shopping event will take place between July 11 and July 12 in 2023. There are some hot Samsung Prime Day deals this year, so strap in, take a refreshing drink, and hop into our Deals-O-Mobile, as we're about to kick it into top gear!

For example, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables are discounted, as well as their nearly identical Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 predecessors. After all, Samsung's foldables are currently the most popular foldable devices on the US market, so we are sure that Amazon will definitely discount them during its shopping event.

In this article, we've collated all the best deals available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 right now, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. Save away!

Yet, to make use of all the sales during Prime Day, you need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription at the time of the sales festival. Both free trials and Prime subscriptions are eligible. Check out the link below for the full scoop on Amazon Prime.

Jump to:

Also check out: 

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Prime Day deals


Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB (renewed): Save $395!

Grab an unlocked and renewed Z Fold 4, with 256GB of storage, from Amazon and save $395 in the process. This is a very decent 26% reduction in the price, one that you should take note if you wish to score the latest (and best) Samsung foldable phone!
$395 off (26%)
$1099 99
$1495
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: Save a whopping 20%

This unlocked and renewed Galaxy Z Flip 4 in like-new condition and with 128GB of storage can now be yours for 20% off, plus you can use it on any carrier, so... what are you waiting for? Get the phone for $800 right now!
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are currently the best foldables in Samsung's portfolio, officially selling at $1,799 and $999, respectively. Given last year's promotions on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, we can realistically expect up to 20-30% price reductions on Samsung's latest foldables come Prime Day. Even with a lesser price reduction, below 20%, the two will still be worth considering. 

With a mostly similar design to their predecessors and updated hardware inside, both of these serve as a very decent annual refresh of Samsung's foldable devices. With a greater emphasis on improving the software experience, the duo is undoubtedly the best on the foldable market right now, not only due to the lack of competition but because of its excellent redeeming qualities. At least in the US, it's hard to find a better foldable than either, with the Z Fold 4 being the undisputed champ.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Prime Day deals


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB): NOW 28% off!

Available at essentially half its regular price tag, the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available for around $700 right now, while it usually goes for a grand on Amazon. That's an exceptionally decent deal that should blink furiously on your consumer radar!
$284 off (28%)
$715
$998 97
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB, Cream color: Now 18% OFF!

Get the unlocked 128GB Cream-colored version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Amazon and save 18% off its regular price tag. Now, this is a deal that you just can't miss!
$76 off (18%)
$353 99
$429 99
Buy at Amazon

Although older, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both still adequate, even though both have been superseded by the newer Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Still, consider getting one on the cheap in the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale that's going on at the moment. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless