Best Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip Prime Day deals in 2023: We handpicked the best deals right now!

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Prime Day deals





Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB (renewed): Save $395! Grab an unlocked and renewed Z Fold 4, with 256GB of storage, from Amazon and save $395 in the process. This is a very decent 26% reduction in the price, one that you should take note if you wish to score the latest (and best) Samsung foldable phone! $395 off (26%) $1099 99 $1495 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: Save a whopping 20% This unlocked and renewed Galaxy Z Flip 4 in like-new condition and with 128GB of storage can now be yours for 20% off, plus you can use it on any carrier, so... what are you waiting for? Get the phone for $800 right now! $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are currently the best foldables in Samsung's portfolio, officially selling at $1,799 and $999, respectively. Given last year's promotions on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, we can realistically expect up to 20-30% price reductions on Samsung's latest foldables come Prime Day. Even with a lesser price reduction, below 20%, the two will still be worth considering.





With a mostly similar design to their predecessors and updated hardware inside, both of these serve as a very decent annual refresh of Samsung's foldable devices. With a greater emphasis on improving the software experience, the duo is undoubtedly the best on the foldable market right now, not only due to the lack of competition but because of its excellent redeeming qualities. At least in the US, it's hard to find a better foldable than either, with the Z Fold 4 being the undisputed champ.



