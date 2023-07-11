Best Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip Prime Day deals in 2023: We handpicked the best deals right now!
Amazon Prime Day is now here! The major shopping event will take place between July 11 and July 12 in 2023. There are some hot Samsung Prime Day deals this year, so strap in, take a refreshing drink, and hop into our Deals-O-Mobile, as we're about to kick it into top gear!
For example, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables are discounted, as well as their nearly identical Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 predecessors. After all, Samsung's foldables are currently the most popular foldable devices on the US market, so we are sure that Amazon will definitely discount them during its shopping event.
In this article, we've collated all the best deals available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 right now, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. Save away!
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Prime Day deals
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are currently the best foldables in Samsung's portfolio, officially selling at $1,799 and $999, respectively. Given last year's promotions on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, we can realistically expect up to 20-30% price reductions on Samsung's latest foldables come Prime Day. Even with a lesser price reduction, below 20%, the two will still be worth considering.
With a mostly similar design to their predecessors and updated hardware inside, both of these serve as a very decent annual refresh of Samsung's foldable devices. With a greater emphasis on improving the software experience, the duo is undoubtedly the best on the foldable market right now, not only due to the lack of competition but because of its excellent redeeming qualities. At least in the US, it's hard to find a better foldable than either, with the Z Fold 4 being the undisputed champ.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Prime Day deals
Although older, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both still adequate, even though both have been superseded by the newer Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Still, consider getting one on the cheap in the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale that's going on at the moment.
