Best Galaxy S23 Prime Day Deals: enjoy big discounts on the S23 series
Prime Day is now in full swing, especially when it comes to Prime Day phone deals, a category in which we're seeing loads of phenomenal discounts. We're also seeing decent Prime Day iPhone deals. All in all, buyers should be delighted with the possibilities this shopping event is presenting.
In this article, we have accumulated the best deals on the Galaxy S23 trio from retailers to help you find the best offer for yourself. So far, in the first day of Prime Day sales, we're seeing discounts of 20-28% on Galaxy S23 models. Now, let's jump into the deals right away!
Here are our top three Galaxy S23 deals so far
Galaxy S23 deals for Prime Day
Starting from the most affordable model out of Samsung's latest flagship trio, the Galaxy S23 will give you most of the ultimate Samsung experience without breaking the bank. It starts at a price of $799, but with these hot deals, it is almost a steal.
Here are the best offer live right now:
Galaxy S23 Plus deals for Prime Day
The Galaxy S23 Plus sits in the middle between the regular S23 and S23 Ultra, specifically when it comes to their price tags. It usually retails for $1000.
The S23 Plus is, simply put, an enlarged regular S23. There are two noteworthy changes that come with its larger size, namely the bigger battery and screen. Needless to say, if you are looking for a phone that would last you longer and if you often enjoy watching video content on it, the Galaxy S23 Plus is the one for you.
There are some great offers on the Galaxy S23 Plus right now now. Besides the offer from Amazon, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade on its site. Best Buy has some carrier-activation-tied discounts on the phone.
Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals
The Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals are among the hottest during this year's Prime Day, as Samsung did a great job with this absolute beast of a phone.
Amazon has a notable $200 price cut on this phone. Meanwhile, Samsung gives free storage upgrade as an option. Best Buy is also participating with some nice discounts:
