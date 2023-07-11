Best Galaxy S23 Prime Day Deals: enjoy big discounts on the S23 series





Prime Day is now in full swing, especially when it comes to Prime Day phone deals , a category in which we're seeing loads of phenomenal discounts. We're also seeing decent Prime Day iPhone deals . All in all, buyers should be delighted with the possibilities this shopping event is presenting.

In this article, we have accumulated the best deals on the Galaxy S23 trio from retailers to help you find the best offer for yourself. So far, in the first day of Prime Day sales, we're seeing discounts of 20-28% on Galaxy S23 models. Now, let's jump into the deals right away!







Here are our top three Galaxy S23 deals so far



Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon: save $250 Prime Day offer Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Amazon with a super cool $250 discount for Prime Day. The deal doesn't require carrier contracts and its on the unlocked model. $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 128GB: save $200 right now! Get the Galaxy S23 with a $200 discount with this generous Prime Day offer at Amazon. The phone is unlocked to all carriers, and you don't have to have a carrier contract to get this awesome deal. You need Prime membership. The other storage options are also discounted, but the biggest discount is on the 128GB one. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Best Buy Galaxy S23+: save $200 Prime Day discount Save 20% off list price, or $200 on the Galaxy S23 Plus with this Prime Day discount. All four colors of the phone are currently available with the same hot discount, so don't hesitate. You need Prime membership to get this deal, but you need no trade-ins or carrier contracts. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S23 deals for Prime Day









Starting from the most affordable model out of Samsung's latest flagship trio, the Galaxy S23 will give you most of the ultimate Samsung experience without breaking the bank. It starts at a price of $799, but with these hot deals, it is almost a steal.





Here are the best offer live right now:







Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB): get it now for less than $600 The base version of the vanilla Galaxy S23 is down by 25% thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. No carrier activations are needed here. All other storage variants are also discounted. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23: save up to $200 with T-Mobile activation, $150 for Verizon/AT&T Best Buy has a great offer on the Galaxy S23. You can now save $150 on this phone if you activate with Verizon or AT&T. For T-Mobile you need new line for the best discount of $200. When upgrading, you can save $150. Also, you can trade-in an eligible phone and save up to $800, depending on the phone you're trading in. Don't hesitate! $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy S23 Plus deals for Prime Day







The Galaxy S23 Plus sits in the middle between the regular S23 and S23 Ultra, specifically when it comes to their price tags. It usually retails for $1000.





Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (256GB): Now 15% down thanks to this Prime Day deal! You can save $200 on an unlocked Galaxy S23 Plus if you get a hold of this Prime Day deal that Amazon has on it right now. Other storage options for this phone are also discounted. Requires Prime membership. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Best Buy Galaxy S23+ 256GB: save $200 on Verizon/AT&T, $150 on T-Mobile You can save a great amount of money on the Galaxy S23 Plus at Best Buy as well. Right now, with an eligible carrier activation, you get to save up to $200. If you activate your phone with AT&T or Verizon, you save $200, and for T-Mobile, you save $150. Also, you can save up to $800 with trading in an eligible phone with one of the carriers. Other storage options are also discounted. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Jump on this free storage upgrade from Samsung! Samsung is offering the 512GB Galaxy S23 Plus in Lavender for the same price as its 256GB variant. That is a $120 discount or 11% off of the original price and you are getting it straight from the original source itself. A great opportunity to have more storage as long as you are okay with the color. $120 off (11%) $999 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung





The S23 Plus is, simply put, an enlarged regular S23. There are two noteworthy changes that come with its larger size, namely the bigger battery and screen. Needless to say, if you are looking for a phone that would last you longer and if you often enjoy watching video content on it, the Galaxy S23 Plus is the one for you.







There are some great offers on the Galaxy S23 Plus right now now. Besides the offer from Amazon, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade on its site. Best Buy has some carrier-activation-tied discounts on the phone.





Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals









The Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals are among the hottest during this year's Prime Day, as Samsung did a great job with this absolute beast of a phone.





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB): Save $300 with this Prime Day offer! Currently the 512GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is down by 22% at the moment. Thе offer is also available for all color variants of the phone, so you can pick any and still make use of this deal. Don't miss out! $300 off (22%) $1079 99 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Get this free 512GB upgrade from Samsung! Samsung is giving you the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green for the same price as its 256GB counterpart! That's $180 less than what it usually costs. You can even save extra, as much as $750, if you have an eligible trade-in device! $180 off (13%) $1199 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB is now discounted by $250 with Amazon Prime Another great Prime Day deal is on the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can save $250 now on this version without having to enter into a carrier contract or having to trade-in an eligible phone. Great discount, we might add! $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) at Best Buy: save $250 with Verizon, $200 with T-Mobile Best Buy has an epic deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now as part of its 'Black Friday in July' campaign to answer Prime Day's discounts. You can save $250 now on the 256GB S23 Ultra for Verizon. For T-Mobile, you can save $200. Awesome, if you ask us! Don't hesitate! $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Amazon has a notable $200 price cut on this phone. Meanwhile, Samsung gives free storage upgrade as an option. Best Buy is also participating with some nice discounts:





