Best Galaxy S22 Plus deals, get a free S22+0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S22 series is in short supply depending on the storage version, color, or model, yet we round up the best Galaxy S22+ prices you'll be able to get at Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Amazon, or Best Buy, too.
As usual, it's Samsung itself that has the best Galaxy S22 Plus deals with extra colors, gifts and discounts to be had, just as it offers the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals or the best Galaxy S22 deals.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals
Best Galaxy S22+ deals at Samsung
- Up to $700 enhanced trade-in offers.
- $50 in Google Play Store credit for apps, games, and media.
- Four exclusive Galaxy S22+ colors: Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet.
- Discount bundles: 30% off the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, 25% the Tab S8 Ultra, and more.
- Up to $40 off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.
Samsung issues less credit or instant discounts for the S22+ than it does for the Ultra and you can grab $50 in Play Store credit for it instead of the $100 Google and Samsung give out for the top dog. Check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra deals list.
Samsung, however, offers four new and exclusive Galaxy S22+ colors you can only get from its web store - Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet - as well as unsurpassed trade-in offers that will knock up to $700 from the price of an S22+ in exchange for your clunker, starting it from $199.99 even.
If you order a Galaxy S22+ into your basket and continue on the Add-on page, you'll be able to get big discounts on a bundle with the following Samsung devices until March 31:
- 40% off Tab S7 FE, Tab S7 or Tab S7+
- 25% off Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra
- 30% off Galaxy Watch4 Classic
- 13% off Galaxy Buds2
- 41% off Galaxy Buds Live
- 19% off Galaxy S21 FE with Free Galaxy Buds Live
- 37% off Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
- 23% off Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Galaxy S22+ deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
- $50 instant activation discounts via Samsung, no trade-in required.
- BOGO or $1000 off at Verizon with a trade-in.
- Trade in any basically any old phone on AT&T, even with a broken screen, and get $800 off the Galaxy S22+.
All major carriers have better deals if you activate on them via Samsung, as it applies instant discounts besides the trade-ins, and tacks on gifts, not to mention the four exclusive colors you get there. If you sign to a Verizon plan via Samsung for the S22+, for instance, not only do you get the phone for free, but also get the $50 activation bonus from Samsung, and $50 Google Play Store credit to boot.
Otherwise, Verizon offers the same $1000 off with a Galaxy S22+ BOGO or a trade-in in its stores, but without Samsung's extra bonuses and discount bundles with the Watch 4 or the Tan S8 Ultra. AT&T and T-Mobile go with a more modest, $800 trade-in with a 5G plan subscription. The list of devices you can get $800 for on AT&T is rather impressive, though, making its trade-in deal basically a free Galaxy S22, or $800 off the S22+ for any handset sitting forgotten in your drawer.
To qualify for $800 Galaxy S22+ credit, trade-in must have min. $35 trade-in value before device condition questions have been answered. Eligible devices:
- Apple iPhone: 7, 7 Plus, SE (2nd gen), 8, 8+, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy: S, S 4G, S Aviator, SL, S Blaze, S Duos, S Duos 2, S Glide, SII, SII HD, SII LTE SII Plus, SII Skyrocket, SII X, SIII, SIII Mini, SIII Mini VE, S Lightray 4G, S Plus, S Relay, S Showcase, S Vibrant, S3 Neo, S4, S4 Active, S4 BE, S4 Duos, S4 Mini, S4 Triband, S4 X, S4 Zoom, S5, S5 Mini, S5 Sport, S5 Active, S6, S6 Active, Edge+ Duos, S6 Edge, S6 Edge TD, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, S8, A50, A50s, A51, A70, S8+, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, A71, A71 5G, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note, Note II, Note3, Note3 Neo, Note4, Note4 Duos, Note4 S, Note Edge, Note5, Note5 Duos, Note7, Note8, Note9, Note10, S20, S20 5G, S20+, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Z Flip, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, XCover Pro, Fold, Fold 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G
- Google: Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, Pixel 5, 5a
- LG: Stylo6, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, WING 5G
- OTHER: Moto Z4, Razer 2, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, Nord10, Asus Rog Phone2, Moto Edge+, Moto Z4, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, moto razr 5G, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy S22+ deals
- $50/$100 off with carrier activation on Best Buy
Amazon and Best Buy dropped the ball on the Galaxy S22 release fun by bundling, well, nothing in the case of Amazon right now, or, in the case of Best Buy, $100 with carrier activation and that's that. You'll be much better off buying the Galaxy S22+ directly from Samsung.
Things that are NOT allowed: