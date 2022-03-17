Best Galaxy S22 Plus deals, get a free S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals





Best Galaxy S22+ deals at Samsung



Up to $700 enhanced trade-in offers.

$50 in Google Play Store credit for apps, games, and media.

Four exclusive Galaxy S22+ colors: Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet.

Discount bundles: 30% off the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, 25% the Tab S8 Ultra, and more.

Up to $40 off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.





Samsung issues less credit or instant discounts for the S22+ than it does for the Ultra and you can grab $50 in Play Store credit for it instead of the $100 Google and Samsung give out for the top dog. Check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra deals list.





Samsung, however, offers four new and exclusive Galaxy S22+ colors you can only get from its web store - Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet - as well as unsurpassed trade-in offers that will knock up to $700 from the price of an S22+ in exchange for your clunker, starting it from $199.99 even.









40% off Tab S7 FE, Tab S7 or Tab S7+

25% off Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra

30% off Galaxy Watch4 Classic

13% off Galaxy Buds2

41% off Galaxy Buds Live

19% off Galaxy S21 FE with Free Galaxy Buds Live

37% off Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

23% off Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum If you order a Galaxy S22+ into your basket and continue on the Add-on page, you'll be able to get big discounts on a bundle with the following Samsung devices until March 31:







