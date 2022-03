Best Galaxy S22 Plus deals, get a free S22+

The Galaxy S22 series is in short supply depending on the storage version, color, or model, yet we round up the best Galaxy S22+ prices you'll be able to get at Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Amazon, or Best Buy, too.

As usual, it's Samsung itself that has the best Galaxy S22 Plus deals with extra colors, gifts and discounts to be had, just as it offers the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals or the best Galaxy S22 deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals





Best Galaxy S22+ deals at Samsung



Up to $700 enhanced trade-in offers.

$50 in Google Play Store credit for apps, games, and media.

Four exclusive Galaxy S22+ colors: Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet.

Discount bundles: 30% off the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, 25% the Tab S8 Ultra, and more.

Up to $40 off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.





Samsung issues less credit or instant discounts for the S22+ than it does for the Ultra and you can grab $50 in Play Store credit for it instead of the $100 Google and Samsung give out for the top dog. Check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra deals list.





Samsung, however, offers four new and exclusive Galaxy S22+ colors you can only get from its web store - Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet - as well as unsurpassed trade-in offers that will knock up to $700 from the price of an S22+ in exchange for your clunker, starting it from $199.99 even.









40% off Tab S7 FE, Tab S7 or Tab S7+

25% off Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra

30% off Galaxy Watch4 Classic

13% off Galaxy Buds2

41% off Galaxy Buds Live

19% off Galaxy S21 FE with Free Galaxy Buds Live

37% off Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

23% off Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum If you order a Galaxy S22+ into your basket and continue on the Add-on page, you'll be able to get big discounts on a bundle with the following Samsung devices until March 31: