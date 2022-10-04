Best Cyber Monday deals on power banks and chargers
Some of the best accessories that you can get for your phone — or any mobile device for that matter — is a good quality charger or power bank. Well, what better time to get one than Cyber Monday, which is sure to drop some of the best deals we will see in 2022 on chargers, both regular and portable ones.
The thing is that last year we did not see too many offers on such accessories, which only means that you should keep your eyes peeled even more once Cyber Monday 2022 arrives. Either that or you can just come back to this article to find the best ones and save yourself a ton of time and some cash!
There were quite decent deals on power banks last Cyber Monday that brought us discounts ranging from 10% to 30%. Many of these offers came from some of the most popular brands like Anker, Belkin, and Samsung.
The Anker Power Bank 313 is a great and affordable portable charger that covers all the basics and usually goes for about $22. It can charge at a maximum output of 12W and comes with a 10,000mAh capacity, which should be plenty to last you a couple of days, or even a little more than that if you are just charging your phone.
Belkin is one of the most popular manufacturers when it comes to tech accessories and is famous for its quality products. The magnetic portable wireless charger from Belkin is specifically designed for iPhones that support MagSafe, charging the iPhone at 7.5W.
It can also be used as a regular power bank with a maximum output of 18W via its USB-C port, while looking slick and stylish, like many of Belkin’s other devices. It usually costs around $70, but we expect it to drop to $50 during Cyber Monday 2022.
Samsung is usually quite good when it comes to great discounts, especially during major shopping events such as Cyber Monday. So, products like its 25W portable wireless charger are sure to drop by a significant amount this holiday season. Right now you can buy it for almost $80, but it may get discounted to $60 or even less this year.
The Anker 525 is another great power bank from the notable manufacturer that comes with a 20,000mAh charge capacity, 20W Power Delivery via a USB-C port, and an 18W maximum power output via its USB-A port. This is a great option if you are going somewhere for longer periods, while still keeping a slim profile.
The Anker 525 usually costs around $70, but during Cyber Monday it is very likely we will see it drop to $60 or even $50 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Anker had a really strong sale on many of its products last Cyber Monday, including some of its chargers, which were discounted by up to 40%! We expect both Anker, and other manufacturers, to come out with such discounts during Cyber Monday 2022 as well.
The Anker Nano is probably Anker’s most popular charger. It comes in a super compact size while still managing to produce a maximum of 20W of power output! It usually costs around $19, but Cyber Monday is sure to drop this little charger’s price by at least another $5, making it even more affordable.
Consequently, there was also a good discount on the Nano with an included USB-C to Lightning charging cable, which typically costs $30, bringing its price to around $15.
Yet another great charger from Anker, but with two separate USB ports to accommodate simultaneously charging more than one device. The charging speeds are not that high, however, maxing at 12W per port.
Wireless chargers from numerous manufacturers saw some great discounts during Cyber Monday last year. We can safely expect that there will be a great variety of deals on wireless chargers in 2022 as well.
The Nomad Base Station Mini got a $21 discount last year. The Base Station Mini can charge at 7.5 watts and comes with a magnet, although it is not compatible with MagSafe iPhones. It is a beautifully designed, compact wireless charger that fits perfectly in almost any environment.
The BoostCharge wireless charging stand from Belkin is a classic at this point. Last year you could find it for just $18, dropping its price by $17. It has a maximum charging speed of 10W, has a minimalistic design, and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices.
If you are rocking an iPhone that supports MagSafe, then Nomad’s MagSafe Mount Stand might interest you, especially on Cyber Monday, when we expect to see it with a $20 discount. It can charge your iPhone at a maximum of 15W while looking super stylish and sleek — a great purchase no matter how you look at it.
Your best chance to find good Cyber Monday deals on power banks and phone chargers is, of course, the most popular retailers such as Amazon, and BestBuy, but also straight from the manufacturers themselves. Samsung, Anker, and Belkin all turn up with their own special offers during the big shopping event, especially when it comes to the chargers they sell.
Yes, Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a new charger, be it a regular or a portable one. At the very least, there is likely no event that brings any better offers than the one we see during Cyber Monday.
