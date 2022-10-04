Best Cyber Monday deals on power banks and chargers

Jump to:

Cyber Monday power banks deals

Anker Power Bank 313





Anker 313 Power Bank (PowerCore 10K) $7 off (30%) $15 39 $21 99 Buy at Anker

Belkin Magnetic portable wireless charger





Belkin Magnetic portable wireless charger Buy at Amazon

Samsung 25W portable wireless charger





Samsung - 10,000 mAh Portable Charger $4 off (5%) Buy at Amazon

Anker 525 Power Bank





Anker 525 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) A more compact solution with 20,000mAh. 20W USB-C port to fast-charge your iPhone, and an 18W USB port for a second device. $69 99 Buy at Anker

Cyber Monday phone charger deals

Anker Nano





Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano Pro), PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger, Anker Nano Pro, (Cable Not Included) Buy at Amazon

Anker 511 Charger (Nano) with USB-C to Lightning Cable $6 off (20%) $23 99 $29 99 Buy at Anker

2-Port 12W Anker PowerPort III with Charging Cable





PowerPort III 2-Port 12W with Charging Cable $19 99 Buy at Anker



Cyber Monday phone wireless charger deals

Wireless chargers from numerous manufacturers saw some great discounts during Cyber Monday last year. We can safely expect that there will be a great variety of deals on wireless chargers in 2022 as well.

Nomad Base Station Mini

The Nomad Base Station Mini got a $21 discount last year. The Base Station Mini can charge at 7.5 watts and comes with a magnet, although it is not compatible with MagSafe iPhones. It is a beautifully designed, compact wireless charger that fits perfectly in almost any environment.

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand

Belkin BoostCharge Fast Wireless Charging Stand Buy at Amazon

The BoostCharge wireless charging stand from Belkin is a classic at this point. Last year you could find it for just $18, dropping its price by $17. It has a maximum charging speed of 10W, has a minimalistic design, and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices.

Nomad MagSafe Mount Stand

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on power banks and chargers?

Your best chance to find good Cyber Monday deals on power banks and phone chargers is, of course, the most popular retailers such as Amazon, and BestBuy, but also straight from the manufacturers themselves.



Yes, Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a new charger, be it a regular or a portable one. At the very least, there is likely no event that brings any better offers than the one we see during Cyber Monday.





In fact, the major tech-centric shopping event has evolved throughout the last couple of years and now extends beyond just one day, with offers usually going up to a week. During said one week period, last year we saw many good deals on tech accessories, including power banks and chargers.





