iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Picks Deals Black Friday

Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 31, 2020, 12:57 PM
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
The best time to upgrade your TV is less than a month away, Black Friday. If you're in the market for a brand-new TV, we already have loads of new deals, as US retailers are gearing up for one of the biggers tsales One of the main highlights of a Black Friday sale is the As we're getting closer to Black Friday, many US retailers offer amazing deals that will probably not return on November 27.

We've piled up a list of pre-Black Friday deals on TVs, but we'll update the article with fresh new deals as we're getting them. More importantly, be sure to return on Black Friday to find the best TV deals that you'll be able to get this year.

Also read:
Best phone deals for Black Friday
Amazon Black Friday Deals available now and what offers to expect
The best Walmart Black Friday deals
The Top Best Buy Black Friday deals

Black Friday sales on 4K OLED TVs

-$300
off

LG 55" Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

$1400
$1700
Buy at BestBuy
-$500
off

VIZIO 65" Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1500
$2000
Buy at BestBuy
-$600
off

Sony - 55" Class A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

$1900
$2500
Buy at BestBuy
-$1805
off

Sony XBR-77A9G 77 inch MASTER BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Ultra Smart TV 2019 Model Bundle with Deco Gear 60W Soundbar, Wall Mount Kit, Wireless Keyboard, 6-Outlet Surge Adapter and Screen Cleaner

$3500
$5355
Buy at Walmart
-$1150
off

LG OLED65CXPUA 65" CX 4K OLED TV w/AI ThinQ (2020) with Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle

$2050
$3200
Buy at Walmart
-$700
off

LG GX 55 inch Class with Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV w/AI ThinQ

$2000
$2700
Buy at Walmart

Smart TVs on sale for Black Friday

-$120
off

TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

$230
$350
Buy at BestBuy
-$100
off

Samsung 32" Class Q50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

$400
$500
Buy at BestBuy
-$120
off

Toshiba 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV Edition TV

$260
$380
Buy at BestBuy
-$150
off

LG - 55" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

$500
$650
Buy at BestBuy
-$100
off

Samsung 55" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

$600
$700
Buy at BestBuy
-$400
off

Hisense 75" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

$600
$1000
Buy at BestBuy
-$200
off

VIZIO 65" Class P-Series Quantum Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1000
$1200
Buy at BestBuy
-$400
off

Samsung 55" Class Q90T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

$1300
$1700
Buy at BestBuy
-$80
off

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant

$320
$400
Buy at Walmart
-$100
off

SAMSUNG 50" Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV with HDR

$330
$430
Buy at Walmart
-$170
off

RCA 55" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart QLED TV

$330
$500
Buy at Walmart
-$150
off

Sony 43" Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV HDR BRAVIA 800H Series

$450
$600
Buy at Walmart

Cheap TVs to get this Black Friday

-$70
off

Insignia 24" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV EditionTV

$80
$150
Buy at BestBuy
-$40
off

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Android TV

$160
$200
Buy at BestBuy
-$200
off

TCL 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

$200
$400
Buy at BestBuy
-$30
off

MYONAZ LED HD TV 32 inch 720p Flat Screen TV 3X HDMI 2X USB

$115
$145
Buy at Walmart
-$180
off

Proscan PLDV321300 32" 720P D-LED HDTV/DVD combo

$170
$350
Buy at Walmart
-$250
off

Sansui 43'' S43P28FN Built-in HDMI, USB, High Resolution, Digital Noise Reduction Bundle with Circuit City 6-Feet 4K HDMI Cable and Accessories

$210
$460
Buy at Walmart
-$210
off

ATYME 50'' 500AX7UD Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV 2160p, HDMI, USB, VGA, High Resolution Bundle with Circuit City 6-Foot Ultra HD 4K HDMI Cable & LCD Screen Cleaning Kit

$300
$510
Buy at Walmart
-$180
off

Konka 50U55A 50 inch U5 Series 4K UHD Android Smart TV

$320
$500
Buy at Walmart

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Why does Amazon allow the Razr 5G you ordered to be removed from the box before it's shipped to you?
Popular stories
The LG Wing 5G gets a release date, price tag, and BOGO deal on T-Mobile
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Newegg Black Friday deals: what to expect and when
Popular stories
Amazon brings back a bunch of Echo, Kindle, and Fire Prime Day deals for Alexa's birthday
Popular stories
Here's how you can save up to a whopping $60 on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
What Apple Watch deals we expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless