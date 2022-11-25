We rounded up the best deals on Amazon Fire, Kindle and Echo Show this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is here! It's time to browse for great deals online, and if you are looking to get Amazon tech products, we've got your back! In this article, you will find some of the best deals on Kindle, Amazon Fire and Echo devices available!
The Best Amazon Fire Tablet deals from Black Friday 2022
The Amazon Fire tablet deals that are live at the moment are all excellent, as many of them drop the price by a significant margin. You can spot offers from 33% to 50%, which is probably not that much better than what we will see during the actual big day itself.
The Best Amazon Kindle and Echo deals Black Friday 2022
The Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen), for example, is down by 59% right now, while the Echo Dot (4th-gen) is down by 50%. The beloved Kindle lineup is also enjoying some price cuts ranging from $45 to $95 depending on the model!
