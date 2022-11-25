We rounded up the best deals on Amazon Fire, Kindle and Echo Show this Black Friday

Black Friday is here ! It's time to browse for great deals online, and if you are looking to get Amazon tech products, we've got your back! In this article, you will find some of the best deals on Kindle, Amazon Fire and Echo devices available!





The Best Amazon Fire Tablet deals from Black Friday 2022





The Amazon Fire tablet deals that are live at the moment are all excellent, as many of them drop the price by a significant margin. You can spot offers from 33% to 50%, which is probably not that much better than what we will see during the actual big day itself.





Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now 50% off Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet's ad-supported version is now featured in this great Black Friday 2022 deal, where it received a 50% price cut! $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 gest a 50% price cut Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is down by a whopping 50%! It has an 8" display, 32GB of storage, but it is ad-supported. $45 off (50%) $44 99 $89 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 costs 33% less right now Amazon's latest FIre 7 tablet has a 7" display and 16GB of Storage, along with 10 hours of battery. It's ad-supported, but you can pay extra to remove them. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is now 47% less This version of the Fire HD 8 is oriented at younger audiences, namely between the ages of 6 and 12. It retains it's 8" display, 32GB of storage, and a 13-hour battery life. $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet gets a 40% discount Amazon's kid-oriented tablets are a great choice for a reason, and its best one has a 40% discount! It's available in Aquamarine, Lavender and Sky Blue - perfectly suitable for ages 3-7! $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet gets a 50% price cut This Amazon tablet for kids is ad-free, has 16GB of storage and several color options to choose from! If you've been hunting for a great tablet for your kids, this 50% Black Friday discount is for you! $55 off (50%) $54 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon





The Best Amazon Kindle and Echo deals Black Friday 2022





The Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen), for example, is down by 59% right now, while the Echo Dot (4th-gen) is down by 50%. The beloved Kindle lineup is also enjoying some price cuts ranging from $45 to $95 depending on the model!





The Amazon Fire TV Stick is now 50% off! The Fire TV Stick allows you to quickly navigate through your favorite media content, grants access to Alexa and can even control your smart home setup, and this deal has it at 50% off! $25 off (50%) $24 99 $49 99 Buy at Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): get it now with a 32% discount! Amazon's 10" smart display can sense movement and turn towards you, so you can stay in rame while making video calls or watching cooking guides. It's' now 32% cheaper in this Black Friday deal! $80 off (32%) $169 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon Echo Show 5 from 2021 is 50% off! The second generation of the Echo Show 5 is now up for half it's usual price thanks to this Black Friday 2022 deal! $50 off (59%) $34 99 $84 99 Buy at Amazon Echo Show 8 from 2021 is now 46% off The second generation of Amazon's Echo Show 8 smart display is now 46% off in this Black Friday deal! It grants access to Alexa and is equipped for a 13MP camera for video calls. $60 off (46%) $69 99 $129 99 Buy at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is now 28% off for a no-ads version! The Kindle Paperwhite comes with 8GB of storage and a 6.8" display, capable of warmer tones. Grab it now while it's 28% off in this great Black Friday 2022 deal! $45 off (28%) $114 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Kindle Oasis now costs 32% and comes with no ads! Amazon's Kindle Oasis can be yours for 32% less and comes with no ads! This e-reader has a wonderful 7" display, so check out the Black Friday deal while supplies last! $95 off (32%) $204 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is 32% off via Amazon! The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite has 32GB of storage, a 6.8" display, and is completely ad-free. This ebook reader can be yours right now with a 32% discount! $60 off (32%) $129 99 $189 99 Buy at Amazon The All-new Kindle from 2022 is 13% off! Amazon's most compact and lightweight e-reader is 13% off right now. It has a 6" screen, a doubled storage capacity and is ad-free. $15 off (13%) $104 99 $119 99 Buy at Amazon 2022's Echo Dot is discounted by 33%! A smart-speaker and clock combo from Amazon that grants you access to Alexa! Right now, it's 33% off in this great Black Friday deal! $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon The 4th Generation Echo is 50% off! Available in Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue, the 4th Gen Echo smart speaker is now available for only half its usual price! $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon Echo Studio now with a 23% discount Amazon's Echo Studio is possibly their best smart speaker and is 23% off! It sounds great thanks to it's Dolby Atmos spatial audio processing and naturally, Alexa is also available to keep you company. $45 off (23%) $154 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon









