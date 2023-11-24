Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals: the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leads the discount parade
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Black Friday smartwatch deals are now live! You can get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as low as $179.99 at Woot, and many other models are also heavily discounted! That's what Black Friday is all about: awesome % discounts on smartwatches!
And we're making it easy for you, because all of the top deals on smartwatches for this Black Friday season are waiting for you here on this very page. We've neatly arranged every major smartwatch brand such as Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin, Fitbit, Fossil, and many more, and you must rest assured that the prices are the lowest available at the moment, as we're checking those by the hour.
Top 3 Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals available right now
Jump to:
Black Friday deals on Apple Watches
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 aren't seeing major discounts anywhere even though Black Friday has officially started, but the next best thing, the Apple Watch Series 8, is now heavily discounted at Amazon in the first hours of the event. Right now, both the bigger and the smaller models are discounted by $100 and up at Amazon.
Galaxy Watch Black Friday discounts
As usual, Samsung.com is the retailer that offers the best promotions on Galaxy Watches. To maximize your savings, you need to trade in your old wearable. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the older Galaxy Watch 5 are both heavily discounted at the merchant. Trade-ins help you save up to $280 on the former, while the latter can be yours at up to $287 off.
Amazon has prepared a smashing Galaxy Watch series of deals just in time for Black Friday! The merchant is slashing prices left and right, including for a slew of Watch 5 Pro models! Meanwhile, there are other pretty decent smartwatch deals below. There's an amazing deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Woot - it's 58% off and down to just $179.99! Don't miss out.
Black Friday Google Pixel Watch deals
There's a truly smashing deal on the first-gen Google Pixel Watch. At the moment, Amazon offers the Bluetooth-enabled model at a whopping discount, but if it's the Pixel Watch 2 that you want then you would have to satisfy yourself with just a 10% discount or wait for a better deal once the actual Black Friday comes around.
Black Friday Fitbit deals
The Fitbit line primarily consists of fitness trackers, and typically a lot of models see deep, deep discounts when it comes to Black Friday smartwatch deals. If you're looking for a workout companion like no other, then check out these offers from Fitbit:
Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals
Are you the type of guy that often beats up their smartwatch? Well then, maybe it's time you pick a watch from Garmin up! These watches don't just offer an insane slew of features, but they're also extra-durable and GPS-enabled, which makes them ideal for all sorts of scenarios! Ah, and all that while looking stylish! What a time to be alive, eh?
Amazfit Black Friday smartwatch deals
Have you actually taken the time to check out Amazon's very own line of smartwatches? If not, please take the time to do so! No joke, these watches have gotten way better than any of us could have ever expected, especially if you're looking for something more budget-friendly.
Fossil smartwatch deals ahead of Black Friday
Ah, Fossil: a cult-classic that keeps on reinventing itself! Fossil smartwatches can not only show you the best of what an Android smartwatch can do, thanks to these amazing smartwatch Black Friday deals, but the brand also has hybrid watches on offer, which means that you can get all the smart features with a way more classy aesthetic. Check these hot deals out while they last, some of these models are almost half-price at the moment!
Things that are NOT allowed: