Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals: the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leads the discount parade

Galaxy Watch Black Friday discounts

Make the most of Black Friday savings on Amazon with a $115 discount on the Galaxy Watch 4. While it may be an older model, the Galaxy Watch 4 retains its status as a premium smartwatch, offering comprehensive health-tracking and lifestyle features. With this current discount, it presents a compelling opportunity for anyone in search of a high-quality smartwatch. Don't miss out on this fantastic Black Friday deal!

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this sweet Black Friday deal at Woot and save $250. The watch is still worth it despite its age since this was Samsung's flagship a few years ago, and as such, it packs a plethora of features, and it's a premium smartwatch through and through. Furthermore, the watch is an even bigger bargain at this price.

Get the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $131. The watch is still worth it, despite its age. It has a stylish design, good performance, packs a plethora of features, and it's a real bargain at its current price. So act fast and get one now!

Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro through this nice Black Friday Amazon deal and save $80. The watch is full of features, has up to 3 days of battery life, and it's a real bargain. Just be sure to get one while it's available with that sweet discount.

Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $100 in the process. The watch is a real bargain at the moment, and it will be a shame if you miss out on this opportunity to snatch one for less.

Grab the 44mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition through this awesome Black Friday Amazon deal and score savings of $70. The Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke is a stylish smartwatch loaded with features, and it's an even bigger bargain at this price. So tap that deal button and save on one while you still can.

Unlock style and innovation with the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition! Don't miss the chance to save $100 on the 40mm Bluetooth variant through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal. Experience the perfect blend of fashion and functionality with this stylish smartwatch, making it an even more irresistible bargain at its discounted price. Act fast to secure this fantastic deal!

Get the 47mm Bluetooth version of the awesome Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $81. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier.

Get the 43mm Bluetooth version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $81. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier.

Get ready to elevate your smartwatch experience with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6! Seize the opportunity to save $70 on the 44mm Bluetooth version with this enticing Black Friday deal. Immerse yourself in the myriad of features offered by this top-tier smartwatch, making it a worthwhile investment at its current discounted price.

Seize the opportunity to grab the 40mm Bluetooth version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 with a fantastic Black Friday deal, saving $71 in the process. Elevate your wrist game with this premium smartwatch that boasts a myriad of features, making it a worthwhile investment.

Get the Google Pixel Watch 2 from Amazon through this sweet Black Friday smartwatch deal and score savings of $35. This is Google's latest and greatest smartwatch, and as such, it is loaded with features. Furthermore, the sweet Black Friday discount makes this bad boy even more tempting.

Secure a fantastic Black Friday deal on Amazon and save $150 on the OG Google Pixel Watch. This smartwatch, packed with features and boasting a stylish design, is now available at a substantial discount. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional smartwatch at a significantly reduced price. Act fast and make your Black Friday even better with the OG Google Pixel Watch!

This pre-Black Friday deal at Walmart lets you save 13% on a brand-new Fitbit Versa 2. Don't miss out on this exciting deal and get this sleek fitness tracker at a lower price while you can.

You can have Fitbit's latest and most advanced health-tracker for just under $100!! That is a total steal, especially considering all the new features such as better heart rate tracking algorithm, more Google services, and gym equipment integration.

Black Friday has brought down the Fitbit Versa 4 price to below the $150 mark, making it an even more budget-friendly purchase for those who want to track their health and fitness levels. It comes in two colors, floral and black, and has all the basic tools you might need.

Here's another exciting Black Friday deal for fitness enthusiasts on Amazon – you can now save up to 31% on the Fitbit Luxe! With various colors to choose from, this limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity to grab this stylish fitness tracker at a discounted price. Don't miss out on the chance to own the Fitbit Luxe and elevate your fitness journey with this fantastic deal!

Looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker? The Fitbit Inspire 2 is currently available on Amazon with a 22% discount. This wearable not only provides basic health and fitness statistics but also comes with a one-year free Fitbit Premium trial, enhancing your overall fitness experience. Don't miss out on this Black Friday deal!

Another epic deal that's up for grabs for Black Friday is available for the Fitbit Sense 2 on Amazon. The merchant currently offers this wearable with an epic 33% discount. The Fitbit Sense 2 has a lot to offer for its price, and it's currently a true bargain.





Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals

Garmin Quatix 7: Save $200! Marine GPS Smartwatch, Tide Changes and Anchor Drag Alerts,. Waypoint Marking, Rugged, sophisticated designm always-on 1.3” display, stainless steel bezel, buttons, rear case and QuickFit band system, key MFD features, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 7S: Now $200 OFF on Amazon! Seize the opportunity to save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 7S with this incredible Black Friday deal on Amazon. Packed with premium features, the Garmin Fenix 7S is a top-notch smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer and elevate your smartwatch experience at a significant discount! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: Now $200 OFF on Amazon! Snag a Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar from Amazon and save $200 in the process. The watch packs solar charging, which means it has incredible battery life. Furthermore, as a true Garmin smartwatch, this bad boy is loaded with features and it's indeed a real bargain at the moment. $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Save $150! Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music through this sweet Black Friday deal and save $150! The watch is full of features, and since this is the Music version, you will be able to download songs directly onto your smartwatch. Also, the Forerunner 245 has good battery life and is a real bargain at this price. $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Edition: Save $200! Ruggedly Built Tactical GPS Watch with Solar Charging Capabilities and Nylon Band, Rugged, military-inspired design, 1.4” solar powered display, LED flashlight, Jumpmaster mode, waypoint projection, stealth mode, dual-position format, preloaded tactical activity and a kill switch, 30 built-in sports apps $200 off (15%) $1099 99 $1299 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: Now $200 OFF! Get the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition through this nice Black Friday deal and save $200 in the process. This is a premium smartwatch full of features. It even comes with a built-in LED flashlight. So tap that deal button and snatch one for way, way less than usual right now. $200 off (20%) $799 95 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Enduro 2: Save $300! Ultraperformance Watch, Long-Lasting GPS Battery Life, Solar Charging, Preloaded Maps, 1.4” Power Sapphire lens, AutoSelect mode, UltraFit nylon band, superbright LED flashlight, NextFork map, built-in sports apps $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: Save $200! Get the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar through this nice Black Friday deal and save $200 in the process. The watch has a stylish look, and it's full of features. Furthermore, it even has solar charging, which gives it phenomenal battery life. Therefore, it will be a shame if you don't get one now while it's enjoying a massive price cut on Amazon. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: Now $320 OFF! Get the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar for $320 off its price from Walmart. This is an amazing smartwatch full of features and even comes with solar charging, which provides incredible battery life. So tap that deal button and snatch one at a discounted price right now before it's too late. $320 off (36%) $579 99 $899 99 Buy at Walmart Garmin Venu Sq - 40% OFF for a limited time! Don't miss the chance to grab the Garmin Venu Sq at nearly half price this Black Friday! This stylish smartwatch offers the functionality of a full-fledged Garmin device, featuring GPS, exercise tracking, heart rate monitoring, and an impressive six days of battery life. Elevate your fitness and style with this fantastic deal! $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2S - HALF PRICE for BLACK FRIDAY Amazing Garmin deal right here! The Venu 2S is half price for Black Friday! If you need a smaller and more stylish model with all the features Garmin brings to its name, the Venu 2S is your best bet. Don't miss out this half-price deal. $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon

Are you the type of guy that often beats up their smartwatch? Well then, maybe it's time you pick a watch from Garmin up! These watches don't just offer an insane slew of features, but they're also extra-durable and GPS-enabled, which makes them ideal for all sorts of scenarios! Ah, and all that while looking stylish! What a time to be alive, eh? Are you the type of guy that often beats up their smartwatch? Well then, maybe it's time you pick a watch from Garmin up! These watches don't just offer an insane slew of features, but they're also extra-durable and GPS-enabled, which makes them ideal for all sorts of scenarios! Ah, and all that while looking stylish! What a time to be alive, eh?





Amazfit Black Friday smartwatch deals

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch for Men: Save $20! Get the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch for Men through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $20 in the process. The watch has 14-Day battery life, and it can be yours for peanuts. So come on, snatch one for less right now! $30 off (30%) $69 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit GTS 4: Now $30 off its price! Get the Amazfit GTS 4 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $30. The watch is full of features and offers 24-hour monitoring of your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain with Amazon's current Black Friday discount. $30 off (15%) $169 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: Save $30! Get the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $30. The watch is full of features and has 15-Day Battery Life. $30 off (25%) $89 99 $119 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit T-Rex Pro: Now $40 OFF! Seize the opportunity to save $40 on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro with this fantastic Black Friday deal on Amazon. This rugged smartwatch is packed with features, making it a great companion for your active lifestyle. Don't miss out on this chance to get a brand-new and impressive smartwatch at a discounted price! $40 off (25%) $120 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit Cheetah: Now $23 OFF its price! Get the Amazfit Cheetah through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $23. This is a stylish smartwatch loaded with features. Furthermore, it offers 14 day battery life. The watch is indeed a real bargain, so be sure to get one at a discounted price while you can. $23 off (10%) $206 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit Bip 3: Save $10! Get the Amazfit Bip 3 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $10. This is a budget-friendly device that can be yours for peanuts. However, it has a lot to offer for its budget price tag. For instance, it packs a 14-Day Battery Life, 60+ Sports Modes, and a 1.69-inch display. $10 off (17%) $49 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit Bip 5: Save $10! Get the Amazfit Bip 5 through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $10. This is a budget-friendly device that can be yours for peanuts. So, if you don't want to spend a lot of cash on a new smartwatch, feel free to tap the deal button below and get a new Bip 5 for less today. $10 off (11%) $79 99 $89 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition: Save $35! Get the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $35. The watch is full of features and should be able to last you up to 12 days on a single charge. $35 off (17%) $174 99 $209 99 Buy at Amazon Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch for Women: Now $30 OFF its price! Get the Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch for Women through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $30. The watch has a 12-day battery life and can now be yours for even less. Therefore, feel free to get it now while it's still on sale, since tomorrow may be late. $30 off (20%) $119 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon

Have you actually taken the time to check out Amazon's very own line of smartwatches? If not, please take the time to do so! No joke, these watches have gotten way better than any of us could have ever expected, especially if you're looking for something more budget-friendly.





Fossil smartwatch deals ahead of Black Friday

Fossil Gen 6 44mm for men: Save 43%! Take advantage of this early Black Friday deal and save 43% on a touchscreen Smart Watch for Men with Alexa Built-In. This feature-packed smartwatch includes fitness tracking, activity tracking, sleep tracking, GPS, a speaker, music control, and smartphone notifications. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer to get a high-quality smartwatch at a discounted price! $129 off (43%) $169 99 $299 Buy at Amazon Fossil Gen 6 42mm for women - 40% OFF The women's version of the Fossil Gen6 is also heavily discounted in this early Black Friday deal. Save 40% on this smartwatch with built-in Alexa, GPS, Activity tracker, music controls and more. $120 off (40%) $179 $299 Buy at Amazon Fossil Unisex Gen 6 42mm - 20% OFF Save 20% now on this Wear OS smartwatch with Snapdragon 4100 chipset, always-on display, and a slew of tracking options - activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen) GPS onboard and 3ATM swimproof! Don't miss out! $59 off (20%) $239 95 $299 Buy at Amazon Fossil Gen 6 44mm - almost half price! Save 44% or $140 on this amazing Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. Black Friday came early this year and brought us this amazing deal. This watch has everything you need. GPS, sensors, activity tracking, always-on display, long battery life, water resistance. Don't miss out! $140 off (44%) $178 99 $319 Buy at Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle - 12% OFF The Fossil Gen5 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch is discounted in this Black Friday deal. Get it with 12% off. Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, Contactless Payments, and Smartphone Notifications $61 off (21%) $233 73 $295 Buy at Amazon

Ah, Fossil: a cult-classic that keeps on reinventing itself! Fossil smartwatches can not only show you the best of what an Android smartwatch can do, thanks to these amazing smartwatch Black Friday deals, but the brand also has hybrid watches on offer, which means that you can get all the smart features with a way more classy aesthetic. Check these hot deals out while they last, some of these models are almost half-price at the moment!