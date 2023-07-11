Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2023: Score huge savings through the best Prime Day deals so far
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has commenced, which means there are plenty of Prime Day smartwatch deals, including a few awesome Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals on Amazon right now. There are even some sweet Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch offers, which deal hunters will surely appreciate. And to be easier for you to get yourself a new fancy Apple Watch, we have gathered the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals currently available on Amazon.
In September 2022, Apple announced a second-generation Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watches 8 and Ultra. The SE is a more affordable Apple Watch that packs some of the fitness and workout features and misses out on some more specific features like oxygen monitoring or an ECG app. However, the SE model is the perfect choice if you want an Apple Watch on a budget.
Apple Watch Ultra Prime Day offersLet's talk about the beast of a smartwatch that Apple released in September of 2022 (the Apple Watch Ultra). With its durable design and around 3 days of battery life, this is currently the best Apple Watch out there. So, chances are high you are gunning for an Apple Watch Ultra yourself, especially if you are an Apple user and an outdoor aficionado.
This year, however, the Apple Watch Ultra didn't receive a discount during Amazon Prime Day. But if you still want to save on an Apple Watch Ultra, you can go for one of the discounted renewed models below.
Apple Watch Series 8 Prime Day deals
Apple Watch SE and SE 2 Prime Day deals
