Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2023: Score huge savings through the best Prime Day deals so far

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2023: great early offers!
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has commenced, which means there are plenty of Prime Day smartwatch deals, including a few awesome Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals on Amazon right now. There are even some sweet Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch offers, which deal hunters will surely appreciate. And to be easier for you to get yourself a new fancy Apple Watch, we have gathered the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals currently available on Amazon.

Top 3 Apple Watch Prime Day deals


Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm: Now $119 OFF!

The 45mm GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 8 can now be yours for $119 less if you get it through this awesome Amazon Prime Day deal. This is a high-end smartwatch, which means it's full of health-tracking features.
$119 off (22%)
$409 99
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm with AppleCare+ (2 Years): Now $299 OFF on Amazon!

You can save $299 on a 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular bundled with AppleCare+. Take advantage of this awesome Prime Day deal.
$299 off (36%)
$529
$828
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm: Now $49 OFF on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm can now be yours for $49 less than its usual price. Although more budget-friendly than its bigger brother, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) also packs a lot of features.
$49 off (16%)
$249 99
$299
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

Apple Watch Ultra Prime Day offers

Let's talk about the beast of a smartwatch that Apple released in September of 2022 (the Apple Watch Ultra). With its durable design and around 3 days of battery life, this is currently the best Apple Watch out there. So, chances are high you are gunning for an Apple Watch Ultra yourself, especially if you are an Apple user and an outdoor aficionado.

This year, however, the Apple Watch Ultra didn't receive a discount during Amazon Prime Day. But if you still want to save on an Apple Watch Ultra, you can go for one of the discounted renewed models below.

Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed) for $105 less

This Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium case with Yellow Ocean Band can be yours on a special deal for $105 less than the usual price.
$105 off (13%)
$674 97
$779 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] (Renewed): SAVE $100!

You can now get this renewed Apple Watch Ultra with a 13% discount and enjoy its slick design and high performance.
$100 off (13%)
$679 99
$779 99
Buy at Amazon


Apple Watch Series 8 Prime Day deals


The Series 8 was released at the same time as the Apple Watch Ultra and is the standard premium Apple Watch this year. This is the perfect choice for Apple users who want the latest Apple Watch on the market and don't need the extra durability and battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra. Furthermore, unlike the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently discounted for Prime Day. Hurry up, though, as those deals sell out fast!

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm: Save $119 OFF with this sweet Prime Day deal

The 41mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8 can now be yours for $119 off its usual price at Amazon. This is a premium smartwatch, which means it's full of health-tracking features. Don't miss out on this amazing Prime Day deal.
$119 off (30%)
$279 99
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE and SE 2 Prime Day deals


In September 2022, Apple announced a second-generation Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watches 8 and Ultra. The SE is a more affordable Apple Watch that packs some of the fitness and workout features and misses out on some more specific features like oxygen monitoring or an ECG app. However, the SE model is the perfect choice if you want an Apple Watch on a budget.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm: Save $49!

You can now save $49 on a brand-new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm if you get it through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal. Although more budget-friendly than its bigger brother, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) also packs a lot of features.
$49 off (20%)
$199 99
$249
Buy at Amazon

