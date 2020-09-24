Best Apple Watch chargers





But since you're here, it means you're not satisfied with your current Apple-Watch-charging situation and are looking for some new options. Well, you've come to the right place! We have a bunch of different configurations that you can use to charge your Apple Watch





When it comes to charging, the best thing about Apple's smartwatches is that they can all use the same charger. So, if you or a family member have an older charger, it can still be used as a standalone one, or as part of a new setup, as you'll see below.





You might also like:





Apple Watch USB power adapters





Apple 5W USB Power Adapter





Apple 5W USB Power Adapter $19 Buy at Apple Now, Apple's reasoning might be that people already have enough power adapters laying around already, but that's not the case for everyone. If you need to complete the Apple Watch charging set, the easiest way to do it is by getting Apple's 5W USB power brick. We're only adding this because we know some people prefer to stick to Apple products no matter what and would choose this one despite its drawbacks. Which are its price and its low power output. The only thing it has going for it is the compact size.









Apple 12W USB Power Adapter





Apple 12W USB Power Adapter $19 Buy at Apple Apple World Travel Adapter Kit - Interchangeable plugs for different international power outlets $29 Buy at Apple While your Apple Watch won't benefit from the higher power output of this adapter, your other Apple devices might. And since this one has the option to change the plug types for use in other countries, you might want to get it if you travel abroad often. Of course, you'll also need the adapter kit linked below. While this adapter is better value than the 5W one, you can get a much cheaper and better one, if you're willing to trust another brand. Like our next suggestion, for example...









Anker Elite Dual Port 24W Wall Charger





Sure, this power adapter is bigger, but that doesn't really matter if it will remain hidden behind a nightstand. What matters is that it can not only provide power to your Apple Watch charger, but also charge another device like a phone or a tablet, and charge it fast, as long as the device has that capability. Anker is a brand that has proven itself time and time again and delivers great products at affordable prices. This charger is no exception.





Aukey Swift 30W 2-Port Wall Charger





One reason you might be looking for a charger is that you have an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, which come with USB Type-C power bricks that you can't use with your Apple Watch charger. Well, Aukey's 2-Port charger hits two birds with one stone. It has a Type-C port that supports fast charging for your iPhone and a Type-A port for your Apple Watch charger. That way, you can position your iPhone's adapter somewhere else and just carry the cable with you, if need be.





Apple Watch charging docks





Most third party charging docks come with a slot for the included Apple Watch charger and a USB port where you can plug it, providing mostly convenience or better aesthetics. Some of the ones we've picked come with power adapters, so that's one problem solved, but if you're looking to set up a second Apple Watch charging station, you'll need to buy another charging cable separately, which you can do from the link below:









4-in-1 Fast Charging Dock





This is the ultimate charging station for any user deep in the Apple ecosystem. With it, you can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and even an Apple Pencil . As we noted already, for the Apple Watch charging, you'll need to insert your magnetic charging dock and hide the cable within the dock. The good news is that this dock comes with its own power adapter, which compensates for the one missing in the boxes of Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.





It's worth noting that the iPhone charger is, of course, a standard Qi-certified one, which means you can charge any phone that supports wireless charging using this dock. The AirPods dock works with both AirPods and AirPods Pro, so you're covered either way.





Waitee 3-in-1 Fast Charging Station





Another organizer-type dock for Apple gadgets, this time without the slot for Apple Pencil. Most people don't have one, so why have a port on your charger you don't need? That will just irk you. Other than that, the idea is similar. You plug in your Apple Watch charger, place it in its slot and you have a nice-looking dock that can handle all your charging needs.





This dock also has a power brick included, removing the need for buying a separate one.





Anker 2-in-1 Wireless Charger





Removing yet another charging spot, we're getting to this sleek Anker charger. You get your Qi-certified wireless charging pad and a slot for your Apple Watch charging cable. It comes with a power adapter as well, just like the other two. The cool thing about this one is that you can have the Apple Watch charger either flat or vertical, allowing you to charge your Apple Watch even if you have one of the new Loop bands. Another benefit is that the power brick has a USB output, so you can also use it with other cables for fast charging or just with your Apple Watch charger when you're on the go. It's a bit pricier, but you get the Anker quality guarantee.





Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock





And with a single slot for only an Apple Watch, we have Apple's own charging dock. This dock is basically a fancy version of the included charger with the option to have the magnetic dock vertically for convenience. Sure, it's built quality and materials are premium, but the price premium seems a bit too much considering the alternatives. Still, if you're hellbent on only using Apple products, this is one of the few choices you have. Oh, one more thing. This charger doesn't come with a power adapter, so you'll have to spend an additional $19 to get one from Apple if you don't have free ones.





Portable Apple Watch chargers





Oifen Portable Wireless Apple Watch Charger





This Apple Watch charger is basically a tiny power bank that can be used to top up your Apple Watch no matter where you are. Depending on the model of your Apple Watch, you'll be able to get around two full charges from it, meaning you can be away from a power source for a few days. When it's out of juice, you can charge it from any standard USB and the Apple Watch can charge at the same time. You can put this charger in your purse or backpack and give your Apple Watch a charge while having lunch or resting in the park, preventing the dreaded battery anxiety.





Belkin Portable Charger for Apple Watch





If you're planning to spend a long time away from civilization and need to keep your Apple Watch alive, you might want to go for the Belkin Portable Charger. It comes with a 2,200mAh capacity, which should be enough for about 5 full charges. The way it works is the same, just plop your Apple Watch on the embedded charger and wait. The difference is that you can't charge the charger itself directly, so you'll need a cable and, of course, a power source to do that.



